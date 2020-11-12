BENSALEM, Pa., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA )

Class Period: March 3, 2020 – October 15, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 16, 2020

Shareholders with $250,000 in losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) VectoIQ did not engage in proper due diligence regarding its merger with Nikola; (2) Nikola overstated its “in-house” design, manufacturing, and testing capabilities; (3) Nikola overstated its hydrogen production capabilities; (4) as a result, Nikola overstated its ability to lower the cost of hydrogen fuel; (5) Nikola founder and Executive Chairman, Trevor Milton, tweeted a misleading “test” video of the Company’s Nikola Two truck; (6) the work experience and background of key Nikola employees, including Mr. Milton, had been overstated and obfuscated; (7) Nikola did not have five Tre trucks completed; and (8) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. According to the suit, these true details were disclosed by a market research firm.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX )

Class Period: August 21, 2020 - September 15, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 16, 2020

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Nano-X’s commercial agreements and its customers were fabricated; (2) Nano-X’s statements regarding its novel Nanox System were misleading as the Company never provided data comparing its images with images from competitors machines; (3) Nano-X’s submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) admitted the Nanox System was not original; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM )

Class Period: February 7, 2019 - November 5, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 20, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Fluidigm was experiencing longer sales cycles; (2) that, as a result, Fluidigm's revenue was reasonably likely to decline; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF )

Class Period: February 17, 2017 – October 22, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 24, 2020

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company failed to implement basic security standards to protect its customers’ sensitive personal information and data; (2) First American Financial faced a heightened risk of cybersecurity failure due to its automation and efficiency initiatives; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com