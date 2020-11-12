Denver, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Colorado Community College System (CCCS) Chancellor Joe Garcia announced the three finalists in the running for president of Community College of Denver (CCD).

CCD President Dr. Everette Freeman will conclude his role on December 31, 2020.

The search advisory committee, comprised of college and community representatives, has conducted a thorough screening and preliminary interviews with applicants in order to identify those best suited to lead CCD with long-term success.

The finalists are:

Dr. Marielena (Marie) DeSanctis, Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Student Services of Broward College

Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Student Services of Broward College Dr. Landon K. Pirius, Vice Chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs for the Colorado Community College System

Vice Chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs for the Colorado Community College System Dr. Nicole Reaves, Provost at Northern Virginia Community College’s Medical Education Campus

Bios for each finalist may be accessed via the following link: www.CCD.edu/PresidentialFinalists.

Presidential finalists will meet virtually with the CCD community November 17 - 19 and participate in public town halls to allow faculty, staff, and college constituents to learn more about their experience, leadership style, and philosophies on a variety of issues.

The virtual town halls are scheduled as follows:

FINALIST VIRTUAL TOWN HALL Dr. Landon K. Pirius Tuesday, November 17



4:00 – 5:00 pm Dr. Nicole Reaves Wednesday, November 18



4:00 – 5:00 pm Dr. Marielena DeSanctis Thursday, November 19



4:00 – 5:00 pm

Links to the virtual town halls can be found on the CCD website here, www.CCD.edu/PresidentialFinalists.

Feedback surveys will be requested from all those who interact with the finalists. The surveys will be reviewed by CCCS Chancellor Joe Garcia prior to his selection of the new CCD president. Input from the College community is encouraged and will be instrumental in the selection process.

About the Community College of Denver

Community College of Denver (CCD) is a leading point of entry to higher education for the city and county of Denver. CCD provides cost-effective, high-quality college education, along with access and opportunity for non-traditional students, workforce development, training resources for local organizations, and community partnerships. CCD is a federally funded Hispanic Serving Institution. Learn more at www.ccd.edu.

About Colorado Community College System

The Colorado Community College System (CCCS) is the state’s largest system of higher education, delivering more than 1,000 programs to over 125,000 students annually through 13 colleges and 40 locations across Colorado. Our open access mission ensures all Coloradans who aspire to enrich their lives have access to quality higher education opportunities. The System Office provides leadership, advocacy and support to the colleges under the direction of the State Board for Community Colleges and Occupational Education (SBCCOE). Join us in changing the way Colorado goes to college.

