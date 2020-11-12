Company annoucement nr. 46
Fredericia, November 12. 2020
Waturu Holding A/S - Trading update for the period of Q3
Waturu update
In Q3, Waturu moved into new production facilities in Fredericia. There is focus on achieving the
announced goals, which means, among other things, that work is being done to ensure that production via
the automated robot line, which is set up at the factory, will be operational.
Waturu has initiated a process to ensure that more external specialists get to test Waturu´s new product
in order to be able to validate the company´s technology externally.
Waturu is also working on preparing a new communication strategy, which from Q1 2021 will ensure
better, broader and more open communication. Therefore, a company / product video has been developed,
which together with an updated website will be presented as soon as possible.
The management of Waturu also has an ongoing focus on ensuring progress in the company´s subsidiaries
and on the group´s liquidity.
Listing process Aquaturu A/S and Watgen Medical A/S
The company has postponed the listing process for the two subsidiaries.
In Q3, the management of Aquaturu A/S has continued to work on preparing the company for a stock
exchange listing, which the company expects to be completed in 2021.
Aquaturu A/S has successfully secured documentation for the company´s technology, which can reduce
bacteria and parasites (ex. fish-lice) in land-based freshwater fish farms.
The company´s technology is in operation on a Danish fish farm and expects to have a production-ready
product ready in Q4/Q1 2021.
Aquaturu A/S has, among other things, entered into agreements with several large fish farms in Denmark
as well as a large American land-based plant for breeding freshwater salmon.
Aquaturu A/S is working to enter into a pre-ipo capitalization, which will strengthen the company´s capital
base towards the planned listing. For more information contact us via email at info@waturu.com.
Waturu Holding A/S is also a majority shareholder in Watgen Medical A/S, which, among other things,
develops solutions for wound care.
The company expects to be able to present a solution that leads to better wound care treatment, by
ensuring rinsing with bacteria-free temperate water.
The planned listing has been moved to strengthen the company´s organization and to prioritize the
company´s business potential.
The company will use the time to obtain additional documentation and is expected to enter into
partnerships that will ensure demand for the company´s products.
Extension of LOI with large faucet manufacturer
The company has extended a pre-sale agreement, with a large leading Nordic listed faucet manufacturer,
which potentially wants to utilize the Waturu technology for more products.
Waturu is therefore testing a demo device that can boil water decentrally for use in kitchens. The tests
must determine whether flow and temperature requirements can be met, which will be a requirement for
a final agreement to be entered into with a partner.
Number of investors in Waturu Holding A/S and Investor relations
The company has per. 12.11.2020 more than 2,100 shareholders.
The company continuously uses resources to present the company to investors and advisers, to ensure
knowledge of the company and the company´s business areas.
In 2021, the company will invest in better investor relations tools, which will help ensure that investors
have easier access to presentations of the company.
About Waturu Holding A/S
Waturu Holding A/S is a Greentech company, which develops innovative water technology for heating or
treating water, with the focus on ensuring bacteria-free water and reducing water and energy consumption
for heating hot water in properties and thus ensuring CO2 savings. Waturu Holding A/S is a major
shareholder in the medical company Watgen Medical A/S and in the technology company Aquaturu A/S.
