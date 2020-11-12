|Ivry, November 12, 2020
Fnac Darty is rated 48/100 by V.E (Vigeo Eiris), up +4 points compared with 2019 and well above the average sector rating of 32/100, highlighting its CSR commitments
Following the ESG and Sustainability Rating conducted by Vigeo Eiris, Fnac Darty is reaping the rewards of its ambitious CSR policy for the second year in a row, obtaining the A2 rating. This performance highlights once again the environmental, social and governance commitments of Fnac Darty — as pillars of its strategy.
Enrique Martinez, Chief Executive Officer of Fnac Darty, commented: "This positive rating bears out and highlights our important and ongoing CSR efforts, in a world where trade is facing particularly fierce competition, while consumers seek trust and sustainability. A pillar of our long-term strategy, CSR is reflected in our Group's mission itself, which aims to offer its customers "an educated choice."”
Sabine Lochmann, CEO of V.E, said: "For the second consecutive year, we evaluated Fnac Darty's performance in terms of sustainability. We questioned the Group's ability to control its social and environmental impacts, to invest in future-oriented activities and to integrate key objectives such as the development of human capital, business ethics, environmental protection and contribution to local development into its operations. The increase in Fnac Darty's score is a tribute to the efforts and actions implemented by the Group. This approach demonstrates a remarkable determination to engage in a process of continuous improvement.”
Fnac Darty is recognized as a responsible player in the distribution sector
Fnac Darty is committed to supporting and informing its customers so that they can make educated choices and consume more responsibly. This "commitment to providing an educated choice" is grounded in a strengthened social and environmental responsibility policy, which is supported by all Group business lines and based on the work of more than 24,000 skilled employees and an HR policy focused on talent management.
It is also reflected in transparent information about its innovative products and services. The tests conducted daily by the Labo Fnac, as well as analysis of the after-sales repairs performed by the Group — France's No.1 repairer — have made it possible to launch initiatives such as the After-Sales Service Barometer, the Environmental Impact Rating and the Repairability Index.
Finally, Fnac Darty relies on a broad territorial network of 894 stores in 13 countries, whose ambition is to share cultural creation, new technology and innovative services with as many people as possible.
Fnac Darty is committed to the extension of product life and a more circular economy
Fnac Darty has been the leading repairer in France for the past 50 years, with 2.6 million repairs conducted and 1.6 million products repaired in 2019. The Group is also the biggest collector of WEEE (waste electrical and electronic equipment) with over 46,000 tons of products collected every year for recycling and re-use.
To promote responsible commerce and sustainable consumption, the Group has launched numerous innovative projects this year to extend product life and support a circular economy:
The Group also asserted its environmental strategy, by setting a quantified objective of reducing its CO2 consumption in France by 50% by 2030, compared to the 2018 level. In order to integrate this environmental challenge into the company strategy, a Climate Committee was created in 2019 to discuss and validate the roadmaps and action plans undertaken to achieve the stated reduction target.
To find out more about the CSR strategy and initiatives launched by the Group,
read our 2019–2020 CSR Report (French version only).
About Fnac Darty
Operating in thirteen countries, Fnac Darty is a European leader in the retail of entertainment and leisure products, consumer electronics and household appliances. The Group, which has more than 24,000 employees, had a multi-format network of 894 stores at the end of September 2020, including 737 in France and is ranked as France's second most visited e-commerce site (nearly 25 million unique visitors per month) with its three commercial websites, fnac.com, darty.com and natureetdecouvertes.com. A leading omnichannel player, Fnac Darty's pro forma revenue was €7.3 billion in 2019, approximately 19% of which was realized on the Internet channel. For more information: fnacdarty.com
About V.E
V.E is a global leader in the field of ESG assessments, data, research, benchmarking and analysis. Through our proprietary database, we provide market participants with the ESG information they need to manage risk and better understand and address their social and environmental impact. Since 2019, V.E has been a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation. V.E has received the ISO 9001:2015 quality certification for its processes related to methodology, assessments, sales and delivery of its data to all types of investors and issuers. V.E as a Climate Bond Initiative Verifier provides, among other things, independent opinions on compliance with CBI standards. With a team of nearly 300 experts of 30 different nationalities, V.E is present in Paris, London, Brussels, Casablanca, Hong Kong, Milan, New York, Rabat and Santiago. V.E's global network, composed of four exclusive research partners, is present in Brazil, Germany, Israel and Japan.
For more information: vigeo-eiris.com - Follow us on Twitter & Linkedin
