SEATTLE, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OctoML, the MLOps automation company for superior model performance, portability and productivity, today announced the speaker line-up for the Apache TVM and Deep Learning Compilation Conference. The free virtual conference will cover the state of the art of deep learning compilation and optimization and recent advances in frameworks, compilers, systems and architecture support, security, training and hardware acceleration and is taking place Dec. 2-4: https://tvmconf.org.

Speakers include technology leaders from Alibaba, Amazon, AMD, ARM, Bosch, Microsoft, NTT, OctoML, Qualcomm, Sima.ai and Xilinx, as well as researchers from Beihang University, Carnegie Mellon University, Cornell, National Tsing-Hua University (Taiwan), UCLA, University of California at Berkeley, University of Toronto and University of Washington.

Apache TVM is an open source deep learning compiler and runtime that optimizes the performance of machine learning models across a multitude of processor types, including CPUs, GPUs, accelerators and mobile/edge chips. It uses machine learning to optimize and compile models for deep learning applications, closing the gap between productivity-focused deep learning frameworks and performance-oriented hardware backends. It is used by some of the world’s biggest companies like Amazon, AMD, ARM, Facebook, Intel, Microsoft and Qualcomm.

”Apache TVM was founded to help machine learning engineers deliver superior models to their products and users. I’m delighted to see how much the community has grown under the Apache way, with hundreds of contributors and teams from companies and universities large and small. Our progress has only accelerated over the last year, and I’m very excited to see strong adoption by so many cutting-edge chip manufacturing and machine learning teams,” said Tianqi Chen, co-founder and CTO of OctoML and co-creator of Apache TVM.

Apache TVM was founded in 2016 as a deep learning research project at the University of Washington and is now an effort undergoing incubation at The Apache Software Foundation (ASF), driven by an open source community involving multiple industry and academic institutions under the Apache way.

About OctoML

OctoML applies cutting-edge machine learning-based automation to make it easier and faster for machine learning teams to put high-performance machine learning models into production on any hardware. OctoML, founded by the creators of the Apache TVM machine learning compiler project, offers seamless optimization and deployment of machine learning models as a managed service. For more information, visit https://octoml.ai or follow @octoml.

Media and Analyst Contact:

Amber Rowland

amber@therowlandagency.com

+1-650-814-4560