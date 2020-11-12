SALISBURY, N.C., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This has been a difficult year for many, and as Feeding America® member food banks continue to meet increased demand due to COVID-19, Food Lion is making it easier for its customers to help nourish their neighbors in need.



“At Food Lion, we believe no one should go hungry, especially during the holiday season, and this year, perhaps more than ever, has been difficult for our neighbors,” said Jennifer Blanchard, Food Lion director of community relations. “Our associates and customers care about their neighbors, and the ‘Holidays Without Hunger’ box offers an easy and affordable way to make a difference in their towns and cities.”

From Nov. 11 through Dec. 15, customers can purchase and donate a specially marked, prepacked "Holidays Without Hunger" food box for $5, while supplies last, or make a cash donation at checkout. The box contains mac and cheese, brown rice, green beans, canned chicken, spaghetti noodles and pasta sauce. Food Lion will then donate the box directly to the local food bank or partner feeding agency in the store’s community.

One hundred percent of cash donations benefit Feeding America®, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the country.

To learn more about Food Lion Feeds or its "Holidays Without Hunger" campaign, visit www.foodlion.com/feeds.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.

About Food Lion

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 77,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness, and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 500 million meals to individuals and families since 2014, and has committed to donate 1 billion more meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com or job applicants may visit www.foodlion.com/careers.

CONTACTS: Kelly Powell

704-310-3886

Kelly.Powell@foodlion.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/964de7ad-e6f1-410f-9be1-31186c7e1605