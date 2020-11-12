New York City, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Now that the campaign is over, it’s time to take stock and distill the lessons to be learned. President-Elect Biden promises to unite the country. After this election, is that even possible? Join us Friday morning at 11 am ET for this free webinar.

That said, join Michael Zeldin in his conversation with The Washington Post Chief Correspondent Dan Balz as they break down last week’s election and discuss how Joe Biden won and the specific challenges that await the Biden administration and the country more broadly. What message does this send about the United States on the global stage? What is the impact on main street and Wall Street?

