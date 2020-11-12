MANASSAS, Va., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RangeForce , the premier provider of hands-on, cloud-based cybersecurity training and cyber range exercises for building continuous cyber skills training programs, today announced it has received approval as a CREST-accredited training provider.



CREST is the not-for-profit accreditation and certification body representing the technical information security industry. CREST provides internationally recognised accreditation for organisations and individuals providing penetration testing, cyber incident response, and threat intelligence services.

“We are pleased to have achieved CREST criteria and membership requisites to be accepted as a CREST Approved Training Provider,” said RangeForce CEO Taavi Must. “Achieving CREST accreditation for our growing portfolio of training modules reflects the immense value of our unique approach to helping UK companies and the public sector prevent cyber-attacks through continuous, hands-on cyberskills development and blue team training.”

As a CREST approved training provider, our hundreds of training modules focused on security operations, threat hunting, network security, reverse engineering, red team, and blue team training are deemed acceptable to help cybersecurity professionals prepare for their CREST Practitioner Security Analyst (CPSA) and CREST Registered Penetration Tester (CRT) exams.

For more information on our extensive training courses and exercises, visit RangeForce