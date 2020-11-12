Irvine, CA, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year, the Agribusiness Education Foundations' Vocational Scholarship Program has awarded a total of $4,225 to two UnitedAg members seeking to further their education and specific training in agriculture.

In Gonzales, California, Petra Mena of V&V Farms was awarded $2,500 to pursue her career in Business Administration. Sandra Bravo of Mann Packing Co., Inc. in Salinas, California, was awarded $1,725 to complete a certification in Worker's Compensation Claims Administration.

"At UnitedAg, we are thrilled to be able to present these vocational scholarship recipients with these awards to help them financially in their chosen agricultural specific goals. We wish them the best in their future endeavors. Thank you for being the best part of UnitedAg; a member." said Raul Solis, Chair of the Education Committee for UnitedAg.

The vocational scholarship program was developed to provide financial support for UnitedAg member employees seeking agriculture job-specific education and training at certified vocational schools, trade schools, or other institutions. Recipients are selected based on both merit and need.

Since its inception, the Agribusiness Education Foundation has awarded more than $1.5 million in scholarship monies to more than 950 students.

UnitedAg will recognize the Vocational Scholarship recipients during a special virtual ceremony set to take place Tuesday, November 17, at 9:00 am.

About UnitedAg

Founded in 1980, UnitedAg is a member-owned agricultural trade association dedicated to providing innovative health benefits and services for a strong and healthy agricultural industry. UnitedAg represents more than 1,000 agriculture-affiliated member organizations, including agricultural companies (growers, shippers, coolers, processors, dairy and livestock producers, and supporting businesses); associates; cooperatives; and partner agricultural associations. UnitedAg helps its members meet their employee benefits needs, promotes their interest with lawmakers, and helps them achieve their academic and career goals. Based in Irvine, Calif., UnitedAg has offices and health and wellness centers in Oxnard, Salinas, Fresno, Napa, Colusa, King City, Turlock, Selma, and Santa Maria. For more information, visit unitedag.org.

