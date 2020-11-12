Cathedral City, CA, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Borrego Health is proud to announce the grand opening of its Triumph Trans Services; their first multidisciplinary healthcare service center for transgender and gender-nonconforming (nonbinary) patients. The new center is located at Stonewall Medical Center in Cathedral City, and will be open Monday through Friday, from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM and 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

While trans patients have always been welcomed at all of Borrego Health’s clinics, Triumph will provide essential healthcare and social services to meet the unique needs of this patient population. Moreover, services will be offered in an environment that is culturally sensitive, positive, and affirming.

Borrego Health’s department of trans medicine was established in 2017, and designated as the region’s first and only “Center for Excellence in Transgender Health” by the Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) in 2018. Led by a team of mostly trans and nonbinary professionals, it has grown to become one of the largest and most successful transgender medical practices in the nation.

“Today, we have over 1,000 patients who visit us from all over Southern California,” said Dr. Patric Schine, Borrego Health’s Director of Trans Medicine. “The Triumph Center was designed with our trans patients in mind, and the opening of this new facility will enable us to accommodate many more patients in the future. We are just getting started."

ln addition to primary care, hormone therapy, wellness exams, referrals for surgeries, support services, and community resources, Triumph patients may access all other Borrego Health’s services. These include internal medicine, reproductive health, pediatrics, dentistry, hepatitis B & C care, HIV/AIDS care, behavioral health, and urgent care.

A socially distanced ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Monday, November 16, to celebrate the grand opening of Triumph. The event will be livestreamed at 12:00 PM PST on Borrego Health’s social media outlets, and tracked with the following hashtags: #triumphtrans, #transhealth, and #borregohealth.

Borrego Health serves more than 260,000 patients throughout San Bernardino, Riverside, and San Diego counties, and is one of the largest Federally Qualified Health Centers in the nation. For more information about Borrego Health and its Department of Trans Medicine, visit www.borregohealth.org/transgender-health.

For more information, please contact Michael Woodward, Trans Community Health Manager, at mwoodward@borregohealth.org.

Vitor Coral Borrego Health (760) 423-5058 vcoral@borregohealth.org