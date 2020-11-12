PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today announced it has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises1. Workday was recognized as a Leader for the fifth consecutive year and positioned the highest for overall Ability To Execute.



Now more than ever, businesses are relying on Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) to respond to rapidly changing conditions—whether they stem from COVID-19, a renewed focus on belonging and diversity, or a shifting business landscape. More than 7,700 customers, including Club Med, Dow Chemical, The Home Depot, Humana, Mastercard, Tokyo Electron, and Wegmans, use Workday not only to manage through change but also to quickly adapt and thrive in a changing world.

Continuous Innovation

Workday continues to deliver on its product vision and innovate in a way that is transforming the HCM technology market. With machine learning woven into its underlying platform, Workday developed a unique skills foundation that is driving a fundamental shift in how organizations optimize talent to meet evolving business needs. By redefining what an HR system should be—intelligent, engaging, and enabling—Workday HCM has advanced well beyond traditional systems of record to help customers improve organizational agility and drive success in a skills-based economy.

Over the past year, Workday has delivered several new products and solutions to help customers meet ever-changing needs. Workday Help, which provides HR case creation and management, and Workday Journeys, which offers concierge-style guidance to assist people through moments that matter, enhance the Workday People Experience with hyper-personalization to help employers better engage and support their employees. Workday People Analytics, an augmented analytics application, can identify top workforce risks and opportunities and deliver these insights in an easy-to-digest story form. Workday Extend enables customers and partners to build applications and extensions on top of Workday to meet their unique business needs.

Additionally, Workday Services provided more than 125 contributed solutions to help companies continue remote work and safely return workers to the workplace amidst the pandemic. And to support organizations joining the fight against racism and social injustice, Workday launched VIBE Central and VIBE Index solutions to help employers create more equitable and inclusive workplaces.

Execution That Enables Customer Success

Workday continues to experience strong customer adoption globally, and has been deployed in more than 170 countries. To ensure that the Workday customer community—which represents more than 45 million workers—is fully supported, the company has expanded its partner ecosystem to more than 200 software partner firms and more than 13,500 total certified resources.

With more than 70 percent of customers live on Workday applications and realizing value, Workday has continued to make advancements in scale with successful deployments for enterprises ranging from hundreds of thousands of employees to upwards of a million—the largest scale cloud core HCM deployment that has ever been achieved with a single enterprise on a single tenant.

Workday’s ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction and success has driven various new initiatives to improve the customer experience and keep clients current on the newest technologies available. For example, subscription-based Workday Success Plans allows customers to choose from a mix of education, tools, and services that suit their people, learning style, and business goals. Workday also strives to ensure customers are enabled to adopt new updates released every six months.

Customer Recognition

Additionally, Gartner Peer Insights documents customer experience through verified ratings and peer reviews. As of November 9, 2020, Workday customer reviews include the following:

“Workday not only has great capabilities today, but is always thinking about tomorrow … They are also very good at being able to quickly adapt to situations that come up without warning, such as the current pandemic situation.” — IT Group Manager in the Manufacturing Industry [read full review]





“Workday’s commitment is customer success. … The user experience is superior and their commitment to constant improvement is what made the choice easy for us.”— Vice President in the Manufacturing Industry [read full review]





“Partnership has been exceptional. Their presence at our go live was fantastic, helped ensure any issues we were experiencing were quickly resolved.” — Vice President in the Finance Industry [read full review]



Comment on the News

“We believe Gartner’s recognition of Workday as a Cloud HCM Leader for the fifth consecutive year reflects our ability to continuously innovate, deliver on our promises, and provide unparalleled agility at a time when customers need a trusted partner to help navigate unexpected change,” said David Somers, general manager, Talent Optimization, Workday. “We will continue to provide the flexible, data-driven technologies and solutions that not only support but also empower our customers to thrive in the most challenging of times.”

Additional Information

Read the blog “Workday Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises” by Barbry McGann, executive director, Office of CHRO Solution Marketing, Workday.

Read a complimentary copy of the Gartner report on the Workday website.

1 Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises,” by Jason Cerrato, Chris Pang, Jeff Freyermuth, Ron Hanscome, Helen Poitevin, Sam Grinter, Ranadip Chandra, Amanda Grainger, November 9, 2020.

Required Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

About Workday

Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, helping customers adapt and thrive in a changing world. Workday applications for financial management, human resources, planning, spend management, and analytics have been adopted by thousands of organizations around the world and across industries—from medium-sized businesses to more than 45 percent of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com.

Workday Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding the expected performance and benefits of Workday’s offerings. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “seek,” “plan,” “project,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to, risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2020, and our future reports that we may file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Workday assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Any unreleased services, features, or functions referenced in this document, our website, or other press releases or public statements that are not currently available are subject to change at Workday's discretion and may not be delivered as planned or at all. Customers who purchase Workday, Inc. services should make their purchase decisions based upon services, features, and functions that are currently available.

© 2020 Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are registered trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

