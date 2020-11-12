Arlington, Va., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maher & Maher was recently awarded a five-year Industry Intermediary contract by the U.S. Department of Labor’s (USDOL) Office of Apprenticeship in order to expand access to apprenticeships in the field of Information Technology (IT).

Maher, a subsidiary of the American Institutes for Research (AIR), will work with its strategic partner CompTIA, the world’s leading technology trade association, to drive new Registered Apprenticeship Programs that will increase the IT talent pool for employers across the country.

The current social and economic climate has amplified the demand for qualified IT professionals as shifting business strategies call for a move toward virtual work. In addition to addressing this growing demand, Maher and CompTIA will focus on increasing opportunities and pathways to employment for populations traditionally underrepresented in the IT industry, including women and those who are Hispanic and African American. Through targeted outreach to education institutions, businesses, and other organizations, the project will develop a network to introduce a diverse pool of individuals and employers to the value and opportunity of apprenticeship.

Since 2016, USDOL has invested heavily in expanding apprenticeship to ensure America’s workforce has the skills needed to match today’s most in-demand jobs, and the jobs of the future. Apprenticeships are a promising pathway for providing jobseekers from diverse backgrounds with the skills and experience needed to secure well-paying jobs that grow the economy. According to USDOL, 94 percent of apprentices who complete an apprenticeship program retain employment, with an average annual salary of $70,000.

Maher’s experience in expanding apprenticeship programs and CompTIA’s expertise in IT education and certification will be leveraged to help grow tech apprenticeships across the country in a variety of industries.

“Over the last decade, Maher has been deeply involved in expanding apprenticeship programs and we are thrilled to partner with CompTIA to drive the growth and diversity of IT apprenticeships nationwide,” said Beth Brinly, Vice President of Workforce Development at Maher. “We appreciate USDOL’s investment in this partnership and are proud to take part in one of the most exciting talent development movements taking place right now in the United States.”

To learn more about Maher’s expertise in apprenticeship and other work-based learning models, visit www.mahernet.com/work-based-learning.

About Maher & Maher

Maher & Maher is a consulting firm providing business integration, change management, and leading-edge training solutions. For over a decade, Maher & Maher has worked with private and public organizations at the national, state, and local levels to design talent solutions that meet the talent needs of learners, jobseekers, and businesses. Maher & Maher is a company of IMPAQ, a subsidiary of the American Institutes for Research.

About AIR

Established in 1946, the American Institutes for Research (AIR) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance both domestically and internationally in the areas of education, health and the workforce. AIR’s work is driven by its mission to generate and use rigorous evidence that contributes to a better, more equitable world. With headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, AIR has offices across the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit www.air.org.

