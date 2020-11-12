Novi, MICH, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Learning Care Group is offering families a window into their child’s day at preschool. While heightened health and safety protocols have paused parents’ in-person classroom visits, live streaming video is now enabling them to see learning breakthroughs, peek in at naptime, and stay engaged throughout the school day. The early education leader is introducing WatchMeGrow parent streaming video throughout its 900+ locations as a complimentary feature.

“Our secure parent streaming video gives families the convenience and peace of mind of being able to watch their children have a great day with us as they learn, play and grow – in real time,” said Mark Bierley, Chief Executive Officer, Learning Care Group. “It demonstrates our commitment to transparency, as well as the confidence we have in our outstanding team and the high level of care we provide. We know that being apart can be a challenge, and we want our families to feel as close to their children as possible during school hours.”

WatchMeGrow – Any Time, from Anywhere

Whether working from home, busy at the office, military deployed, or traveling, parents can view their child’s classroom on any smart device or computer through WatchMeGrow. The intuitive, easy-to-use feature is encrypted and tightly controlled, with every account activated individually. Connections are private and secure; only authorized users have access.

With the onset of the global health crisis, Learning Care Group accelerated the roll-out of its parent streaming video. More than 600 of its preschools now offer the feature, enabling thousands of customers to share in their children’s hands-on learning and classroom fun. The company’s entire portfolio of schools – including Childtime, Children’s Courtyard, Creative Kids Learning Centers, Everbrook Academy, La Petite Academy, Pathways Learning Academy, Montessori Unlimited, and Tutor Time preschools – is slated to be equipped with WatchMeGrow by the end of the year.

“WatchMeGrow is North America's most-trusted provider of streaming video for child care and early education, giving parents a secure, convenient connection to their child’s day,” said John Lewison, Chief Executive Officer, WatchMeGrow. “We’re thrilled to partner with Learning Care Group as they make this feature available for all of their school families, particularly during these extraordinary times.”

Check out this video for a closer look at WatchMeGrow parent streaming video.

Timely Notifications for Busy Families

Learning Care Group’s parent streaming video feature joins another tech offering that has helped keep its customers connected and engaged for several years: a mobile parent app. The app gives families a personal connection to their child’s day with photos, videos and quick reminders. Using the brightwheel software platform, teachers and school management share “wow” moments and important notifications through real-time, secure communications. Parents can opt to receive custom updates on milestones, learning experiences, meals, diaper change information, nap time and more. Check out this video for a closer look at the mobile app.

About Learning Care Group

Learning Care Group is a leader in early childhood education, with more than 50 years of experience in inspiring children to love learning. Headquartered in Novi, Mich., the company is the second largest for-profit early education and care provider in North America. Learning Care Group provides early education and care for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years through eight unique brands: Childtime Learning Centers, The Children’s Courtyard, Creative Kids Learning Centers, Everbrook Academy, La Petite Academy, Montessori Unlimited, Pathways Learning Academy, and Tutor Time Child Care/Learning Centers. It operates more than 900 schools (corporate and franchise) across 36 states, the District of Columbia and internationally, and has a capacity to serve more than 130,000 children. Learning Care Group’s proprietary School Readiness Pathway supports the development of the academic and social skills needed for a smooth transition to elementary school. For more information, please visit http://www.learningcaregroup.com

