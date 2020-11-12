Oakville, Ontario, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iovate Health Sciences International Inc./Iovate USA Inc. (“Iovate”) is pleased to announce that Larry Daley has assumed the role of Executive Vice President, North American Sales. Larry is a seasoned consumer goods sales executive who has held executive sales leadership roles at Merck & Company Inc., Procter & Gamble as well as Campbell’s Soup. His most recent role was Vice President, Kroger with Campbell’s. Larry has partnered with all major Tier 1 customers in the Club, Mass, Grocery, Drug, Specialty, E-Commerce, Dollar and Convenience Channels. He will be based in Media, Pennsylvania.

Iovate’s CEO, Tim Toll commented that, “I am confident that Larry’s energy and experience will add strength and value to our Sales Team as well as our Executive Team. I believe that his focus on people and process combined with his passionate approach to leadership will benefit us immensely. “

“I am thrilled to join the company at such an exciting time”, said Larry Daley. “Iovate is a consumer driven company with a portfolio of exceptional brands. I look forward to partnering with the Iovate team and our customers to build winning strategies that drive sustainable growth.”

Larry joined the Iovate executive team on November 6, 2020.

About Iovate Health Sciences International:

Founded in 1995 and based in Oakville, Canada, Iovate is a dynamic, leading-edge nutrition company that delivers some of the highest quality, most innovative and effective active nutrition and weight management products in the world. With brand innovations like MuscleTech®, Six Star Pro Nutrition®, Purely Inspired®, Hydroxycut®, and Conscious Kitchen™ the company is committed to be the number one active nutrition and weight management lifestyle company in the world and enabling consumers everywhere to live more active lives. Iovate distributes across all major channels of distribution, including food, drug, mass and club, health food stores and online, as well as in more than 140 countries worldwide. Iovate products are available nationwide at GNC®, the Vitamin Shoppe®, Bodybuilding.com®, Walmart®, Target®, Walgreen’s®, Sam’s Club®, Amazon® and other fine retailers.

Jake Duhaime Iovate Health Sciences International 617-285-8087 jake.duhaime@iovate.com