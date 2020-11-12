GILBERT, Ariz., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialized Education Services, Inc. (SESI), a premier provider of education services for K-12 students who require additional educational and positive behavioral supports, announced the opening of its Adult Day Program (DTA) at the Sierra School of Gilbert. The program, which serves young adults (ages 18-26) with developmental disabilities, centers on recreational activities with an emphasis on community integration. Approved by the Arizona Division of Developmental Disabilities (DDD/DES), the DTA program provides a resource for those who are exiting school services.



When an individual enrolls, their programmatic goals are personally designed. Staff provide coaching that expands members’ repertoire of essential skills in areas like community knowledge, social awareness, personal organization, basic communication and leisure activities. Each member is encouraged to participate to their full potential in a supportive space that embraces community, friendship, and neurodiversity.

“We are excited to offer the program as an opportunity for young adults who are not headed to traditional post-secondary options but want to stay active and continue learning in a supportive space,” said Jessica Mayfield, Director of Clinical and Specialty Services, Sierra School of Gilbert. “Our expert staff can support these individuals with mastering life skills in an environment that also encourages socialization and having fun.”

The DTA program runs Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is currently accepting new members, with priority given to former Sierra School students. Members from the broader community are also invited to learn more about the program. Transportation to the program is available for members living within a 10-mile radius of the campus (875 South Cooper Road, Gilbert). For more information on services and enrollment, visit: https://sesischools.com/locations/arizona/sierra-school-of-gilbert/.