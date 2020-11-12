Paramus, NJ, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Monday, November 16, 2020, Bergen New Bridge Medical Center and the NJ Reentry Corporation will implement an innovative program co-created called ‘A New Bridge to Health’. This new program links individuals being released from prison under the new COVID-19 early release bill with a prominent New Jersey health care provider that can offer immediate access to Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) for ongoing substance use disorder care. The program also offers connections to primary care providers, medication management, and treatment of chronic conditions via a telehealth platform.

“A New Bridge to Health” will offer Medication Assisted Treatment to those in substance use disorder care. NJRC participants will register in advance with NJRC personnel to schedule a telemedicine appointment with a physician. Many persons being released due to the pandemic have a limited two week supply of MAT. For many individuals released, their supply for MAT and other prescriptions will be exhausted as of Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

NJRC participants will complete intake process, providing MVC or NJDOC identification. Participants will be required to electronically sign to participate in treatments. The Bergen New Bridge Medical Center team will contact the participant at the respective NJRC site with an approved Bergen New Bridge IPAD. Clinical staff will conduct a health questionnaire screening with the participant to determine/schedule the appropriate medical provider.

“We are proud to work collaboratively with James McGreevey and the NJ Reentry Corporation to offer a complete continuum of care for those coming back to our communities,” said Deborah Visconi, President and CEO of Bergen New Bridge Medical Center. “Having an immediate connection to healthcare to maintain their medications and other conditions is crucial for successful reintegration after incarceration,” said Visconi. “This partnership aligns with our mission and dedication to caring for underserved populations, managing population health, and addressing social determinants of health to better care for our communities.”

“NJRC is greatly indebted to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center. Medication-Assisted Treatment is critically important for those addicted,” said James McGreevey, Chairman of New Jersey Recovery Corporation. “The medical and behavioral health care provided by Bergen New Bridge at our reentry sites will save lives.”

“I could not be prouder of Deb and Bergen New Bridge and Jim and NJ Reentry for forging this partnership that will help acclimate those returning to their communities have the care they need to lead healthy and productive lives,” said James J. Tedesco, lll, Bergen County Executive. “Bergen New Bridge continues to be a community leader and the County asset and the work NJ Reentry is doing is life-changing. I appreciate the efforts of both organizations for our residents.”

# # #

ABOUT BERGEN NEW BRIDGE MEDICAL CENTER

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center (BNBMC), a clinical affiliate of Rutgers, is a 1,070-bed hospital located at 230 East Ridgewood Avenue in Paramus, NJ. The Medical Center is both the largest hospital and licensed nursing home in NJ and the fourth-largest publicly-owned hospital in the nation.

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, a not-for-profit safety net facility, provides high-quality comprehensive services, including acute and ambulatory care from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and community physicians, mental health and substance use disorder treatment, and long-term care to the greater Bergen County community. The Medical Center, including its Long-Term Care Division, is fully accredited by The Joint Commission and is in-network with all major New Jersey commercial insurance plans covering 99.91% of NJ residents.

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center is a full-service hospital with a 24/7 emergency department, surgical suites, physical rehabilitation, pharmacy, laboratory, radiologic services (including digital mammography), and more than 26 medical specialties available through its Ambulatory Care Center. The Medical Center is a Veterans Community Care Provider proudly serving the healthcare needs of veterans and is a Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality in the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Healthcare Equality Index (HEI) for 2020. Learn more at www.newbridgehealth.org.

About the New Jersey Reentry Corporation

The New Jersey Reentry Corporation (NJRC) provides critically needed services to court-involved individuals, including persons having served the maximum sentence in state prison, state prison parolees, county jail probationers, Drug Court participants, and persons leaving federal prisons.

NJRC’s services include linking clients to addiction treatment (detoxification, residential treatment, intensive outpatient, outpatient, and providing Medication Assisted Treatment), structured sober housing, job training and employment, driver licenses restoration and legal services, and healthcare (medical, mental health, and behavioral).

Clients receive individualized clinical assessment and treatment plans that address essential health needs to become “work-ready.” NJRC's pro bono legal services program screens and provides clients assistance with state identification and driver’s license restoration. NJRC then assists in securing employment for their clients with private and public employers who are “background-friendly.”

The New Jersey Reentry Corporation has 9,846 clients statewide with a rearrest rate of 19.7% and reincarceration rate of less than 10%, and an employment rate of 56.4-60.2% (adjusted seasonally). NJRC operates a statewide network of nine reentry sites in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean, Passaic, and Union Counties.

Donnalee Corrieri Bergen New Bridge Medical Center 2012257141 dcorrieri@newbridgehealth.org Maro Twal NJ Reentry Corporation 201.993.7765 mtwal@njreentry.org