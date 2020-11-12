Rockville, Md., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) providing health insurance to 20 percent of Americans—including low-income individuals and families, pregnant women and children, and people with disabilities—it’s important that the effectiveness of these programs is optimized. Abt’s extensive work with vulnerable populations and our considerable experience working with Medicaid and CHIP have resulted in a position on five-year contract to support the Medicaid and CHIP Payment and Access Commission (MACPAC).

MACPAC’s professional staff of economists, analysts, and health policy experts conduct research and analysis and present their findings to MACPAC’s Commissioners, who develop recommendations that are summarized in two annual reports to Congress. Abt will provide critical data collection and evaluation to inform MACPAC’s analyses.

The position on the indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract gives Abt the opportunity to bid on task orders that may include:

Conducting environmental scans/information syntheses;

Developing and framing policy options;

Conducting limited surveys and focus groups;

Analyzing survey and administrative data.

“Abt’s multidisciplinary staff understand the spectrum of interlocking health and social needs that affect the diverse range of Medicaid and CHIP populations,” said Abt’s Dr. Christopher Spera, division vice president, Health and Environment. “Through this contract, MACPAC will have access to researchers who combine this insight with deep experience providing evaluation and technical assistance to state Medicaid and CHIP programs and their partner agencies.”

###

About Abt Associates

Abt Associates is a global consulting and research firm that uses data and bold thinking to improve the quality of people’s lives. From combatting infectious disease and conducting rigorous program evaluations, to ensuring safe drinking water and promoting access to affordable housing —and more—we partner with clients and communities to tackle their most complex challenges.

Eric Tischler Abt Associates eric_tischler@abtassoc.com