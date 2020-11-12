NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- The Virtual Summer Summit will take place on November 16th-18th, connecting 77 presenting small and microcap companies with distinguished investors from around the globe. A full list of issuers are listed below along with webcasting links to view presentations.
|Company
|Ticker
|Webcast URL
|Actinium Pharmaceuticals
|ATNM
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38386
|Alvopetro Energy Ltd.
|ALVOF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38828
|Appreciated Media
|AMEFF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38526
|Aqua Metals, Inc.
|AQMS
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38382
|Arcimoto, Inc.
|FUV
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38418
|Artelo Biosciences
|ARTL
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38410
|Assure Holdings
|ARHH
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38399
|Avalon Adv Materials
|AVL
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38396
|Braemar Hotels & Resorts
|BHR
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38826
|Bright Mountain Media
|BMTM
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38416
|C-COM Satellite Systems, Inc.
|CMI
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38690
|Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|CTXR
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38394
|Contakt World
|Private, merger
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38395
|CONTANGO ORE Inc.
|CTGO
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38769
|Converge Technology Solutions
|CTS
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38417
|Coro Global Inc.
|CGLO
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38400
|Diginex
|EQOS
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38773
|ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.
|NDRA
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38413
|Energy Fuels
|UUUU
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38705
|Envela Corporation
|ELA
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38401
|EQ Inc.
|EQ
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38519
|Esports Entertainment Group
|GMBL
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38414
|Exicure, Inc.
|XCUR
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38531
|FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd
|FLY
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38381
|GoGold Resources Inc.
|Private
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38403
|GreenBox POS
|GRBX
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38522
|GreenPower Motor Company
|GP : GPV
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38380
|Helius Medical Technologies
|HSDT
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38412
|Heritage Global Inc
|HGBL
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38388
|IDW Media Holdings
|IDWM
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38743
|IMAC holdings
|IMAC
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38823
|Indus Holdings
|INDS
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38844
|Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.
|JRSH
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38393
|Khiron Life Sciences Corp
|KHRNF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38662
|Kontrol Energy
|KNRLF / KNR
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38778
|LexaGene Holdings Inc.
|LXXGF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38824
|Lincoln Educational Services Corporation
|LINC
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38385
|M&T Global Partners
|Private
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38772
|Mace Security
|MACE
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38378
|MailUp Group
|MAIL. MI
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38718
|MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc.
|MMMB
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38392
|MEDX HEALTH CORP
|MDX
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38659
|Midwest Energy Emissions Corp.
|MEEC
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38398
|Milestone Scientific
|MLSS
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38402
|Mistras Group Inc.
|MG
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38719
|MustGrow Biologics Corp
|MGROF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38827
|Nephros
|NEPH
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38365
|NewAge, Inc.
|NBEV
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38387
|Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd
|NAK
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38383
|Nouveau Monde Graphite
|NOU
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38829
|Oblong Inc.
|OBLG
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38525
|OpSens Inc.
|OPS
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38657
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|PDSB
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38384
|Phunware
|PHUN
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38774
|Plus Therapeutics
|PSTV
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38530
|ProPhase Labs, Inc.
|PRPH
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38517
|Quisitive Technology Solutions
|QUIS
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38666
|Recruiter.com Group, Inc.
|RCRT
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38766
|Red Light Holland
|TRIP / 4YX
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38704
|Resonant Inc.
|RESN
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38523
|Resources Connection
|RGP
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38391
|Royale Energy
|ROYL
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38831
|ShiftPixy
|PIXY
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38415
|Sigma Labs, Inc.
|SGLB
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38665
|Soligenix, Inc.
|SNGX
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38404
|Sonim Technologies
|SONM
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38524
|Summit Wireless
|WISA
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38532
|Thunderbird Entertainment
|THBRF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38389
|Tinybeans Group Limited
|TNY
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38379
|Tonix Pharmaceuticals
|TNXP
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38397
|Trxade Group
|MEDS
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38529
|UGE International Ltd.
|UGE / UGEIF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38777
|Ur-Energy
|URG / URE
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38390
|Valeura Energy Inc.
|VLE.TO
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38771
|Verb Technology
|VERB
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38411
|VolitionRX Ltd.
|VNRX
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38521
|Ynvisible Interactive Inc
|YNVYF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38825
About the Investor Summit
The Investor Summit Group (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. Having produced successful conferences over the past 5 years, the upcoming event will be the 3rd virtual edition added to our growing portfolio where hundreds of high-quality meetings between executives and investors will take place over 3 days. We pride ourselves on building community and providing a platform for our industry and look forward to launching new features at the upcoming Fall Summit such as virtual networking, panels and a stock pitch competition to promote endless connections in a virtual format.
To register for the upcoming Investor Summit, visit our website at www.investorsummitgroup.com
General Inquiries:
Brittney Blocker
Interim COO
Brittney@InvestorSummitGroup.com
Corporate Communications:
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com
