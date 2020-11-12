NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- The Virtual Summer Summit will take place on November 16th-18th, connecting 77 presenting small and microcap companies with distinguished investors from around the globe. A full list of issuers are listed below along with webcasting links to view presentations.

CompanyTickerWebcast URL
Actinium PharmaceuticalsATNMhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38386
Alvopetro Energy Ltd.ALVOFhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38828
Appreciated MediaAMEFFhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38526
Aqua Metals, Inc.AQMShttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38382
Arcimoto, Inc.FUVhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38418
Artelo BiosciencesARTLhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38410
Assure HoldingsARHHhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38399
Avalon Adv MaterialsAVLhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38396
Braemar Hotels & ResortsBHRhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38826
Bright Mountain MediaBMTMhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38416
C-COM Satellite Systems, Inc.CMIhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38690
Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.CTXRhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38394
Contakt WorldPrivate, mergerhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38395
CONTANGO ORE Inc.CTGOhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38769
Converge Technology SolutionsCTShttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38417
Coro Global Inc.CGLOhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38400
DiginexEQOShttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38773
ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.NDRAhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38413
Energy FuelsUUUUhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38705
Envela CorporationELAhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38401
EQ Inc.EQhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38519
Esports Entertainment GroupGMBLhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38414
Exicure, Inc.XCURhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38531
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions LtdFLYhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38381
GoGold Resources Inc.Privatehttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38403
GreenBox POSGRBXhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38522
GreenPower Motor CompanyGP : GPVhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38380
Helius Medical TechnologiesHSDThttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38412
Heritage Global IncHGBLhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38388
IDW Media HoldingsIDWMhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38743
IMAC holdingsIMAChttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38823
Indus HoldingsINDShttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38844
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.JRSHhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38393
Khiron Life Sciences CorpKHRNFhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38662
Kontrol EnergyKNRLF / KNRhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38778
LexaGene Holdings Inc.LXXGFhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38824
Lincoln Educational Services CorporationLINChttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38385
M&T Global PartnersPrivatehttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38772
Mace SecurityMACEhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38378
MailUp GroupMAIL. MIhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38718
MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc.MMMBhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38392
MEDX HEALTH CORPMDXhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38659
Midwest Energy Emissions Corp.MEEChttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38398
Milestone ScientificMLSShttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38402
Mistras Group Inc.MGhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38719
MustGrow Biologics CorpMGROFhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38827
NephrosNEPHhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38365
NewAge, Inc.NBEVhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38387
Northern Dynasty Minerals LtdNAKhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38383
Nouveau Monde GraphiteNOUhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38829
Oblong Inc.OBLGhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38525
OpSens Inc.OPShttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38657
PDS Biotechnology CorporationPDSBhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38384
PhunwarePHUNhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38774
Plus TherapeuticsPSTVhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38530
ProPhase Labs, Inc.PRPHhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38517
Quisitive Technology SolutionsQUIShttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38666
Recruiter.com Group, Inc.RCRThttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38766
Red Light HollandTRIP / 4YXhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38704
Resonant Inc.RESNhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38523
Resources ConnectionRGPhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38391
Royale EnergyROYLhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38831
ShiftPixyPIXYhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38415
Sigma Labs, Inc.SGLBhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38665
Soligenix, Inc.SNGXhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38404
Sonim TechnologiesSONMhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38524
Summit WirelessWISAhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38532
Thunderbird EntertainmentTHBRFhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38389
Tinybeans Group LimitedTNYhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38379
Tonix PharmaceuticalsTNXPhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38397
Trxade GroupMEDShttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38529
UGE International Ltd.UGE / UGEIFhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38777
Ur-EnergyURG / UREhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38390
Valeura Energy Inc.VLE.TOhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38771
Verb TechnologyVERBhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38411
VolitionRX Ltd.VNRXhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38521
Ynvisible Interactive IncYNVYFhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38825

About the Investor Summit
The Investor Summit Group (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. Having produced successful conferences over the past 5 years, the upcoming event will be the 3rd virtual edition added to our growing portfolio where hundreds of high-quality meetings between executives and investors will take place over 3 days. We pride ourselves on building community and providing a platform for our industry and look forward to launching new features at the upcoming Fall Summit such as virtual networking, panels and a stock pitch competition to promote endless connections in a virtual format.

