  • Refinancing reduces debt by $16.0 million and adds $12.5 million to stockholders’ equity, significantly strengthening balance sheet
  • $4.0 million in cost reductions align expense structure with lower revenue environment caused by industry downturn and pandemic impact
     
  • $1.3 million of equity raised in October to support working capital needs for heating season now underway
     
  • 1-for-15 reverse stock split scheduled for November 20, 2020, expected to meet requirements to maintain NYSE American exchange listing
     
  • Third quarter revenue of $1.8 million vs. $3.8 million year over year but segment profitability improves due to cost cutting measures
     
  • Third quarter net income of $8.4 million results from $11.9 million gain on restructured debt

LONGMONT, Colo., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enservco Corporation (NYSE American: ENSV), a diversified national provider of specialized well-site services to the domestic onshore conventional and unconventional oil and gas industries, today reported financial results for its third quarter and nine-month period ended September 30, 2020.

“Before addressing third quarter financial results, I want to highlight a number of important achievements we have accomplished through the first 10 months of 2020 as I believe they set the stage for an improving performance going forward,” said Rich Murphy, executive chairman.  “Early in the year, Enservco faced significant challenges around lower commodity prices and growing impact of the pandemic, burdensome debt, an oversized cost structure, the need for additional capital, and the prospect of losing our NYSE American exchange listing.  Today, I am pleased and proud to say the entire Enservco team came together to answer those challenges with actions that have better positioned the Company to take advantage of profitable growth opportunities as the energy industry recovers.  Enservco today is a leaner, more nimble organization with an expanded blue-chip customer base and a stronger balance sheet.”

Marjorie Hargrave, president and CFO, added, “During the downturn this year we have added to our customer base and optimized the location of our fleet to take advantage of any industry recovery in the near term. The Company is now entering its 2020/21 heating season – typically our most prolific period of the year in terms of revenue and profitability.  Based on customer feedback, we are anticipating an uptick in activity as the heating season progresses and we are excited about long-term prospects for growth and delivering improved shareholder value.”

Management highlighted Enservco’s year-to-date achievements as follows:

Refinancing eliminates $16.0 million in debt and adds $12.5 million to stockholders’ equity.
In September, Enservco closed a refinancing that cut its total debt by $16.0 million, increased stockholders’ equity by $12.5 million and resulted in $8.4 million in net income in the third quarter of 2020.  In return for the lender eliminating $16.0 million in debt, Enservco issued the lender eight million shares of common stock and warrants to purchase an additional 15 million shares at $0.25 per share.  The refinancing not only substantially strengthened the Company’s balance sheet, but it also improved cash flow while adding its senior secured lender as a major shareholder.  Concurrent with the bank refinancing, the investment firm Cross River Partners, which is Enservco’s largest shareholder and is managed by Enservco’s executive chairman Rich Murphy, converted $1.5 million in subordinated debt and accrued interest into Enservco restricted common stock.  The revised bank facility includes a $17.0 million term loan and a $1.0 million working capital revolving line of credit – both of which have October 15, 2021, maturity dates. The term loan is interest only with potential for principal payments in the event Enservco reaches certain profit metrics. 

Right sizing initiatives result in $4.0 million in annualized cost reductions year to date.
When lower commodity prices and the pandemic resulted in a substantial reduction in drilling and completion activity early in 2020, the oilfield services market became more competitive, which led to reduced pricing and gross margins.  Enservco responded by realigning its cost structure to fit these new realities.  The Company has cut more than $4.0 million in annualized costs out of the business, which significantly lowered Enservco’s break-even point and increased the potential to deliver positive financial results in a lower revenue environment. The cost reductions were nearly evenly distributed between costs of providing services (wages and benefits due to headcount reductions and implementation of more strategic hiring practices) and corporate level costs (mainly consolidation of physical locations, reduction of corporate staff from 17 to 9 since the first of the year, and a reduction in the size of the Company’s Board of Directors).

Annualized cost reductions (in $ millions):   
Variable operating costs2.57 
Administrative costs  1.07 
Rent reductions .22 
Utility reductions .11 
Financing costs .24  
Total reductions $4.21  

Equity cash infusion supports increased activity in Q4/Q1 heating season.
Enservco recently raised $1.3 million in an equity offering to complement its revolving line of credit and support increased activity during the Company’s first- and fourth-quarter heating season, now underway, in which Enservco generates the majority of its annual revenue and profit.  The Company may seek to raise additional equity as the season progresses depending upon its cash needs and the magnitude of increased demand for its services.

Reverse stock split addresses NYSE American exchange continued listing requirement.
Enservco has set a 1-for-15 reverse stock split to be effective after the stock market closes on November 20, 2020.  The reverse split, which was approved by stockholders at the Company’s June 2020 Annual Meeting, is being done with the intent of increasing Enservco’s share price to a level that ensures continued listing on the NYSE American exchange.  Such continued listing is a valuable asset for Enservco and management believes the reverse split can also help attract new investors that may have been prohibited from purchasing Enservco shares due to certain restrictions on trading in lower priced stocks.

Third Quarter Results

Total revenue in the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, was $1.8 million versus $3.8 million in the same quarter last year.  The decline reflected lower commodity prices and the COVID-19 impact.

Production services revenue was $1.4 million compared to $3.3 million year over year and generated a segment profit of $16,000 compared to a segment loss of $17,000 in the third quarter a year ago.  The transition to profitability on significantly lower revenue in the third quarter illustrates the Company’s success in reducing costs. 

Completion services revenue declined to $401,000 from $510,000 year over year and generated a segment loss of $725,000 in the third quarter, a substantial improvement over the prior year segment loss of $1.2 million – again a reflection of cost reduction initiatives.

Sales, general and administrative expense declined to $1.0 million from $1.7 million year over year, reflecting additional cost-cutting measures at the corporate level involving personnel and Board size reductions and consolidation of physical locations.

Total operating expenses in the third quarter declined to $4.8 million from $8.2 million year over year due primarily to the aforementioned cost reductions as well as lower severance and transition costs, lower depreciation and amortization and reduced activity.  In total, the Company has taken more than $4.0 million in annualized costs out of the business since the first of the year.   With a much lower break-even point, the Company is positioned for improved profitability as the industry recovers and the impact of the pandemic subsides.

The Company reported net income of $8.4 million, or $0.14 per share, in the third quarter compared to a net loss of $5.4 million, or $0.10 per share, in the same quarter last year.  The transition to profitability was due to an $11.9 million gain on debt restructuring.
                                                                                                        
Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter improved to a negative $1.7 million compared to a negative $2.7 million in the same quarter last year.

Nine Month Results

Total revenue for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, was $13.3 million versus $35.0 million in the same period a year ago.  The decline reflected lower commodity prices, COVID-19 impact and warmer than normal temperatures during the 2020 first quarter heating season.

Production services revenue declined to $5.9 million from $11.2 million year over year and had a
segment loss of $707,000 in the third quarter compared to a segment profit of $1.2 million in the prior year third quarter.

Completion services revenue through nine months declined to $7.3 million from $23.7 million in the same period last year and generated a segment loss of $270,000 versus a segment profit of $6.9 million year over year.

The segment losses were attributable to a 69% reduction in the Company’s higher margin frac water heating service due to a sharp decline in drilling and completion activity resulting from lower commodity prices and the pandemic.

Total operating expenses in the first nine months of 2020 were reduced to $22.5 million from $36.1 million in the same period last year due to lower costs of providing services combined with lower corporate overhead expense.  Sales, general and administrative expenses improved to $4.1 million from $4.8 million year over year. Depreciation and amortization expense decreased to $4.0 million from $4.2 million due to disposal of assets in the second quarter of 2020.

Net income for the nine-month period, which reflected impact of the third-quarter gain on debt restructuring, was $1.2 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $4.3 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, in the same period a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA through nine months was a negative $4.3 million versus a positive $3.7 million in the comparable prior year period.

Enservco used $2.3 million in cash from operations through nine months compared to $8.5 million net cash provided by operations in the same period in 2019.

About Enservco
Through its various operating subsidiaries, Enservco provides a wide range of oilfield services, including hot oiling, acidizing, frac water heating and related services.  The Company has a broad geographic footprint covering seven major domestic oil and gas basins and serves customers in Colorado, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Wyoming and West Virginia. Additional information is available at www.enservco.com

*Note on non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release and the accompanying tables include a discussion of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a complement to the results provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The term "EBITDA" refers to a financial measure that we define as earnings (net income or loss) plus or minus net interest plus taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA excludes from EBITDA stock-based compensation and, when appropriate, other items that management does not utilize in assessing Enservco’s operating performance (as further described in the attached financial schedules). None of these non-GAAP financial measures are recognized terms under GAAP and do not purport to be an alternative to net income as an indicator of operating performance or any other GAAP measure. We have reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income in the Consolidated Statements of Operations table at the end of this release.  We intend to continue to provide these non-GAAP financial measures as part of our future earnings discussions and, therefore, the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures will provide consistency in our financial reporting.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains information that is "forward-looking" in that it describes events and conditions Enservco reasonably expects to occur in the future. Expectations for the future performance of Enservco are dependent upon a number of factors, and there can be no assurance that Enservco will achieve the results as contemplated herein. Certain statements contained in this release using the terms "may," "expects to," and other terms denoting future possibilities, are forward-looking statements. The accuracy of these statements cannot be guaranteed as they are subject to a variety of risks, which are beyond Enservco's ability to predict, or control and which may cause actual results to differ materially from the projections or estimates contained herein. Among these risks are those set forth in Enservco’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and subsequently filed documents with the SEC.  Forward looking statements in this news release that are subject to risk include the Company’s ability to comply with its bank covenants and refinance its bank debt prior to maturity; expectations for an increase in customer activity and an improved financial performance; the ability to deliver improved shareholder value; ability to raise additional capital and attract new investors; the anticipated industry recovery; and the maintenance of the Company’s stock price above exchange de-listing levels.  It is important that each person reviewing this release understand the significant risks attendant to the operations of Enservco.  Enservco disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement made herein.

ENSERVCO CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands)
 For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended
 September 30, September 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2019 
        
Revenues       
Production services$1,363  $3,288  $5,948  $11,239 
Completion services 401   510   7,343   23,711 
  1,764   3,798   13,291   34,950 
        
Expenses       
Production services 1,347   3,305   6,655   9,994 
Completion services 1,126   1,710   7,613   16,829 
Sales, general and administrative expenses 1,049   1,712   4,058   4,772 
Patent litigation and defense costs -   -   -   10 
Severance and transition costs -   83   139   83 
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 21   -   59   (4)
Impairment loss -   -   -   127 
Depreciation and amortization 1,271   1,404   3,977   4,246 
Total operating expenses 4,814   8,214   22,501   36,057 
        
Loss from operations (3,050)  (4,416)  (9,210)  (1,107)
        
Other income (expense)       
Interest expense (477)  (695)  (1,665)  (2,235)
Gain on restructuring of senior revolving credit facilty 11,916   -   11,916   - 
Other income (expense) 29   (67)  125   1,070 
Total other income (expense) 11,468   (762)  10,376   (1,165)
        
Income (loss) from continuing operations before tax expense 8,418   (5,178)  1,166   (2,272)
Income tax expense (6)  -   (15)  (32)
Income (loss) from continuing operations$8,412  $(5,178) $1,151  $(2,304)
        
(Loss) income from discontinued operations (7)  (226)  60   (2,006)
Net income (loss)$8,405  $(5,404) $1,211  $(4,310)
        
Earnings (loss) from continuing operations per common share - basic$0.14  $(0.09) $0.02  $(0.04)
Loss from discontinued operations per common share - basic -   (0.01)  -   (0.04)
Net income (loss) per share - basic$0.14  $(0.10) $0.02  $(0.08)
        
Earnings (loss) from continuing operations per common share - diltued$0.14  $(0.09) $0.02  $(0.04)
Loss from discontinued operations per common share - diltued -   (0.01)  -   (0.04)
Net income (loss) per share - diltued$0.14  $(0.10) $0.02  $(0.08)
        
Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding 58,649   55,457   56,514   54,925 
Diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding 58,649   55,457   56,514   54,925 
        



ENSERVCO CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA *
        
 For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended
 September 30, September 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2019 
        
EBITDA*       
Net income (loss)$8,405  $(5,404) $1,211  $(4,310)
Add back       
Interest expense 478   695   1,667   2,235 
Provision for income tax expense 6   -   15   32 
Depreciation and amortization (including discontinued operations) 1,277   1,703   3,996   5,122 
EBITDA* 10,166   (3,006)  6,889   3,079 
Add Back (Deduct)       
Stock-based compensation 16   52   377   221 
Severance and transition costs -   83   139   83 
Patent litigation and defense costs -   -   -   10 
Loss (gain) on disposal of equipment (including discontinued operations) 20   (14)  (34)  (2)
Gain on debt restructuring (11,916)  -   (11,916)  - 
Impairment loss -   -   -   127 
One-time software expense -   -   -   25 
Other expense (income) (including discontinued operations) 1   223   282   (944)
EBITDA related to discontinued operations -   (59)  11   1,133 
Adjusted EBITDA*$(1,713) $(2,721) $(4,252) $3,732 
*Note: See below for discussion of the use of non-GAAP financial measurements.       
        
        
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Non-GAAP results are presented only as a supplement to the financial statements and for use within management’s discussion and analysis based on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The non-GAAP financial information is provided to enhance the reader's understanding of the Company’s financial performance, but no non-GAAP measure should be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of the most directly comparable GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures are provided herein.
        
EBITDA is defined as net (loss) income (earnings), before interest expense, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA excludes stock-based compensation from EBITDA and, when appropriate, other items that management does not utilize in assessing the Company’s ongoing operating performance as set forth in the next paragraph. None of these non-GAAP financial measures are recognized terms under GAAP and do not purport to be an alternative to net income as an indicator of operating performance or any other GAAP measure.
        
All of the items included in the reconciliation from net income to EBITDA and from EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA are either (i) non-cash items (e.g., depreciation, amortization of purchased intangibles, stock-based compensation, impairment losses, etc.) or (ii) items that management does not consider to be useful in assessing the Company’s ongoing operating performance (e.g., income taxes,  gain or losses on sale of equipment, severance and transition costs, gain on settlement, expenses to consolidate former Adler facilities, patent litigation and defense costs, other expense (income), EBITDA related to discontinued operations, etc.). In the case of the non-cash items, management believes that investors can better assess the company’s operating performance if the measures are presented without such items because, unlike cash expenses, these adjustments do not affect the Company’s ability to generate free cash flow or invest in its business.
        
We use, and we believe investors benefit from the presentation of, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in evaluating our operating performance because it provides us and our investors with an additional tool to compare our operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain items that management believes do not directly reflect our core operations. We believe that EBITDA is useful to investors and other external users of our financial statements in evaluating our operating performance because EBITDA is widely used by investors to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to items such as interest expense, taxes, and depreciation and amortization, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods and book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired. Additionally, our fixed charge coverage ratio covenant associated with our Loan and Security Agreement with East West Bank require the use of Adjusted EBITDA in specific calculations.
        
Because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company’s presentation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. However, these measures can still be useful in evaluating the Company’s performance against its peer companies because management believes the measures provide users with valuable insight into key components of GAAP financial disclosures.
        



ENSERVCO CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
    
 September 30, December 31, 
ASSETS 2020   2019 
    
Current Assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$-  $663 
Accounts receivable, net 1,012   6,424 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,609   1,016 
Inventories 310   398 
Income tax receivable, current 57   43 
Current assets of discontinued operations -   187 
Total current assets 2,988   8,731 
    
Property and equipment, net 22,590   26,620 
Goodwill 546   546 
Intangible assets, net 672   828 
Income taxes receivable, noncurrent -   14 
Right-of-use asset - financing, net 148   569 
Right-of-use asset - operating, net 3,124   3,793 
Other assets 349   445 
Non-current assets of discontinued operations 809   1,430 
TOTAL ASSETS$31,226  $42,976 
    
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)   
Current Liabilities   
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities$2,540  $4,470 
Senior revolving credit facility, related party (including future interest payable of $950 and $0, respectively) 950   33,994 
Subordinated debt, related party -   2,381 
Lease liability - financing, current 64   207 
Lease liability - operating, current 836   848 
Current portion of long-term debt 110   147 
Current liabilities of discontinued operations 31   72 
Total current liabilities 4,531   42,119 
    
Long-Term Liabilities   
Senior revolving credit facility, related party (including future interest payable of $822 and $0, respectively) 17,931   - 
Subordinated debt, related party 1,168   
Long-term debt, less current portion 2,066   198 
Lease liability - Financing 72   259 
Lease liability - Operating 2,406   3,009 
Other liability 33   33 
Long-term liability of discontinued operations 15   34 
Total long-term liabilities 23,691   3,533 
Total liabilities 28,222   45,652 
    
Commitments and Contingencies   
    
Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)   
Preferred stock, $.005 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding -   - 
Common stock. $.005 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 70,088,783 and 55,642,829 shares issued, respectively; 103,600 shares of treasury stock; and 69,985,183 and 55,539,229 shares outstanding, respectively 352   278 
Additional paid-in capital 26,461   22,066 
Accumulated deficit (23,809)  (25,020)
Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 3,004   (2,676)
    
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)$31,226  $42,976 
    



ENSERVCO CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
    
 For the Nine Months Ended
 September 30,
  2020   2019 
OPERATING ACTIVITIES   
Net income (loss)$1,211  $(4,310)
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 60   (2,006)
Net income (loss) from continuing operations 1,151   (2,304)
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash   
used in operating activities   
Depreciation and amortization 3,977   4,245 
Loss (gain) loss on disposal of equipment 59   (4)
Gain on Adler settlement -   (1,252)
Impairment loss -   127 
Stock-based compensation 377   221 
Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount 119   273 
Gain on restructuring of senior revolving credit facility (11,916)  - 
Lease termination expense -   62 
Provision for bad debt expense 362   171 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities   
Accounts receivable 5,048   7,213 
Inventories 88   176 
Prepaid expense and other current assets (593)  281 
Income taxes receivable (14)  - 
Amortization of operating lease assets 635   599 
Other assets 363   239 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (1,469)  (342)
Operating lease liabilities (615)  (546)
Other liabilities -   104 
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities - continuing operations (2,428)  9,263 
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - discontinued operations 133   (775)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (2,295)  8,488 
    
    
INVESTING ACTIVITIES    
Purchases of property and equipment (344)  (859)
Proceeds from insurance claims 294   27 
Proceeds from disposal of equipment 341   219 
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities - continuing operations 291   (613)
Net cash provided by investing activities - discontinued operations 675   413 
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 966   (200)
    
    
FINANCING ACTIVITIES   
Gross proceeds from stock issuance 205   - 
Stock issuance costs and registration fees (165)  - 
Net line of credit payments (855)  (4,474)
Proceeds from PPP loan 1,940   - 
Repayment of long-term debt (109)  (92)
Payments of finance leases (350)  (279)
Repayment of note -   (3,700)
Other financing activities -   (1)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities - continuing operations 666   (8,546)
Net cash provided by financing activities - discontinued operations -   1 
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 666   (8,545)
    
Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents (663)  (257)
    
Cash and Cash Equivalents, beginning of period 663   257 
    
Cash and Cash Equivalents, end of period$-  $- 
    
    
Supplemental Cash Flow Information:   
Cash paid for interest$1,415  $1,794 
Cash paid for taxes 2   32 
Supplemental Disclosure of Non-cash Investing and Financing Activities:   
Non-cash reduction of debt in connection with restructuring of senior revolving credit facility$16,000  $- 
Non-cash issuance of common stock and warrants in connection with restructuring of senior revolving credit facility 2,532   - 
Non-cash conversion of subordinated debt and accrued interest to common stock 1,515   - 
Non-cash conversion of accrued interest to senior revolving credit facility 219   - 
Non-cash proceeds from revolving credit facilities -   125 