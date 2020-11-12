  • Record quarterly revenue of $4.69 billion, up 25 percent year over year
  • Record quarterly GAAP EPS of $1.23 and non-GAAP EPS of $1.25, up 64 percent and 56 percent year over year, respectively
  • Generated record annual cash from operations of $3.80 billion

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) today reported results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended Oct. 25, 2020.

Fourth Quarter Results

Applied generated revenue of $4.69 billion. On a GAAP basis, the company recorded gross margin of 45.4 percent, operating income of $1.28 billion or 27.4 percent of net sales, and earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23.

On a non-GAAP adjusted basis, the company reported gross margin of 45.7 percent, operating income of $1.33 billion or 28.3 percent of net sales, and EPS of $1.25.

The company generated $1.32 billion in cash from operations and returned $250 million to shareholders including $200 million in dividends and $50 million in share repurchases.

Full Year Results

In fiscal 2020, Applied generated revenue of $17.20 billion. On a GAAP basis, the company recorded gross margin of 44.7 percent, operating income of $4.37 billion or 25.4 percent of net sales, and EPS of $3.92.

On a non-GAAP adjusted basis, the company reported gross margin of 45.1 percent, operating income of $4.53 billion or 26.3 percent of net sales, and EPS of $4.17.

The company generated a record $3.80 billion in cash from operations, paid dividends of $787 million and used $649 million to repurchase 12 million shares of common stock.

“Applied Materials closed fiscal 2020 with record quarterly performance as demand for our semiconductor systems and services remains very strong,” said Gary Dickerson, president and CEO. “Our future opportunities have never looked better and, as powerful technology trends take shape, we are uniquely positioned to accelerate our customers’ roadmaps and outperform our markets.”

Results Summary

        Change
 Q4 FY2020  Q4 FY2019 FY2020 FY2019Q4 FY2020
 vs.
Q4 FY2019		 FY2020
vs.
FY2019
 (In millions, except per share amounts and percentages)
Net sales$4,688   $3,754   $17,202   $14,608  25% 18%
Gross margin45.4 % 43.5 % 44.7 % 43.7 %1.9 points 1.0 points
Operating margin27.4 % 23.0 % 25.4 % 22.9 %4.4 points 2.5 points
Net income$1,131   $698   $3,619   $2,706  62% 34%
Diluted earnings per share$1.23   $0.75   $3.92   $2.86  64% 37%
Non-GAAP Adjusted Results          
Non-GAAP adjusted gross margin45.7 % 43.8 % 45.1 % 44.0 %1.9 points 1.1 points
Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin28.3 % 23.7 % 26.3 % 23.5 %4.6 points 2.8 points
Non-GAAP adjusted net income$1,148   $744   $3,845   $2,875  54% 34%
Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS$1.25   $0.80   $4.17   $3.04  56% 37%

A reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted results is provided in the financial tables included in this release. See also “Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures” section.

Business Outlook

In the first quarter of fiscal 2021, Applied expects net sales to be approximately $4.95 billion, plus or minus $200 million. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $1.20 to $1.32.

This outlook for non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS excludes known charges related to completed acquisitions of $0.01 per share and includes a net income tax benefit related to intra-entity intangible asset transfers of $0.03 per share, but does not reflect any items that are unknown at this time, such as any additional charges related to acquisitions or other non-operational or unusual items, as well as other tax related items, which we are not able to predict without unreasonable efforts due to their inherent uncertainty.

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Reportable Segment Information

Semiconductor SystemsQ4 FY2020  Q4 FY2019 FY2020 FY2019
        
 (In millions, except percentages)
Net sales$3,070  $2,302  $11,367  $9,027 
Foundry, logic and other58% 58% 59% 52%
DRAM21% 21% 20% 22%
Flash memory21% 21% 21% 26%
Operating income1,059  641  3,714  2,464 
Operating margin34.5% 27.8% 32.7% 27.3%
Non-GAAP Adjusted Results      
Non-GAAP adjusted operating income$1,073  $652  $3,778  $2,507 
Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin35.0% 28.3% 33.2% 27.8%


Applied Global ServicesQ4 FY2020  Q4 FY2019 FY2020 FY2019
        
 (In millions, except percentages)
Net sales$1,106  $977  $4,155  $3,854 
Operating income320  274  1,127  1,101 
Operating margin28.9% 28.0% 27.1% 28.6%
Non-GAAP Adjusted Results      
Non-GAAP adjusted operating income$320  $274  $1,135  $1,101 
Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin28.9% 28.0% 27.3% 28.6%







Display and Adjacent MarketsQ4 FY2020  Q4 FY2019 FY2020 FY2019
        
 (In millions, except percentages)
Net sales$485  $457  $1,607  $1,651 
Operating income95  96  291  294 
Operating margin19.6% 21.0% 18.1% 17.8%
Non-GAAP Adjusted Results      
Non-GAAP adjusted operating income$98  $99  $304  $307 
Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin20.2% 21.7% 18.9% 18.6%

Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures

Applied provides investors with certain non-GAAP adjusted financial measures, which are adjusted for the impact of certain costs, expenses, gains and losses, including certain items related to mergers and acquisitions; restructuring charges and any associated adjustments; certain incremental expenses related to COVID-19; impairments of assets, or investments; gain or loss on sale of strategic investments; loss on early extinguishment of debt; certain income tax items and other discrete adjustments. On a non-GAAP basis, the tax effect related to share-based compensation is recognized ratably over the fiscal year. Additionally, non-GAAP results exclude estimated discrete income tax expense items associated with U.S. tax legislation. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are provided in the financial tables included in this release.

Management uses these non-GAAP adjusted financial measures to evaluate the company’s operating and financial performance and for planning purposes, and as performance measures in its executive compensation program. Applied believes these measures enhance an overall understanding of its performance and investors’ ability to review the company’s business from the same perspective as the company’s management, and facilitate comparisons of this period’s results with prior periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that management does not believe are indicative of Applied's ongoing operating performance. There are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, and may exclude certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Webcast Information

Applied Materials will discuss these results during an earnings call that begins at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time today. A live webcast and related slide presentation will be available at www.appliedmaterials.com. A replay will be available on the website beginning at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time today.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including those regarding anticipated growth and trends in our businesses and markets, industry outlooks and demand drivers, technology transitions, our business and financial performance and market share positions, our capital allocation and cash deployment strategies, our investment and growth strategies, our development of new products and technologies, our business outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 and beyond, the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and responses thereto on our operations and financial results, strategic acquisitions and investments, including the proposed acquisition of Kokusai Electric Corporation, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements and their underlying assumptions are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements include, without limitation: the level of demand for our products; global economic and industry conditions; the effects of regional or global health epidemics, including the severity and duration of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; global trade issues and changes in trade and export license policies, including the impact of the implementation and interpretation of the rules published by the U.S. Department of Commerce on April 28, 2020 and August 17, 2020 relating to certain export license requirements; consumer demand for electronic products; the demand for semiconductors; customers’ technology and capacity requirements; the introduction of new and innovative technologies, and the timing of technology transitions; our ability to develop, deliver and support new products and technologies; the concentrated nature of our customer base; acquisitions, investments and divestitures; changes in income tax laws; our ability to expand our current markets, increase market share and develop new markets; market acceptance of existing and newly developed products; our ability to obtain and protect intellectual property rights in key technologies; our ability to achieve the objectives of operational and strategic initiatives, align our resources and cost structure with business conditions, and attract, motivate and retain key employees; the variability of operating expenses and results among products and segments, and our ability to accurately forecast future results, market conditions, customer requirements and business needs;  and other risks and uncertainties described in our SEC filings, including our recent Forms 10-Q and 8-K. All forward-looking statements are based on management’s current estimates, projections and assumptions, and we assume no obligation to update them.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Our expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. At Applied Materials, our innovations make possible the technology shaping the future. Learn more at www.appliedmaterials.com.

APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
(In millions, except per share amounts)October 25,
2020		 October 27,
2019		 October 25,
2020		 October 27,
2019
Net sales$4,688  $3,754  $17,202  $14,608 
Cost of products sold2,558  2,120  9,510  8,222 
Gross profit2,130  1,634  7,692  6,386 
Operating expenses:       
Research, development and engineering560  515  2,234  2,054 
Marketing and selling131  129  526  521 
General and administrative156  126  567  461 
Total operating expenses847  770  3,327  3,036 
Income from operations1,283  864  4,365  3,350 
Interest expense59  59  240  237 
Interest and other income (loss), net19  35  41  156 
Income before income taxes1,243  840  4,166  3,269 
Provision for income taxes112  142  547  563 
Net income$1,131  $698  $3,619  $2,706 
Earnings per share:       
Basic$1.24  $0.76  $3.95  $2.89 
Diluted$1.23  $0.75  $3.92  $2.86 
Weighted average number of shares:       
Basic914  920  916  937 
Diluted921  931  923  945 



APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions)October 25,
2020		 October 27,
2019
ASSETS   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$5,351  $3,129 
Short-term investments387  489 
Accounts receivable, net2,963  2,533 
Inventories3,904  3,474 
Other current assets764  581 
Total current assets13,369  10,206 
Long-term investments1,538  1,703 
Property, plant and equipment, net1,604  1,529 
Goodwill3,466  3,399 
Purchased technology and other intangible assets, net153  156 
Deferred income taxes and other assets2,223  2,031 
Total assets$22,353  $19,024 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   
Current liabilities:   
Current portion of long-term debt$  $600 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses3,138  2,511 
Contract liabilities1,321  1,336 
Total current liabilities4,459  4,447 
Long-term debt, net of current portion5,448  4,713 
Income taxes payable1,206  1,275 
Other liabilities662  375 
Total liabilities11,775  10,810 
Total stockholders’ equity10,578  8,214 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$22,353  $19,024 



APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions)Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
October 25,
2020		 October 27,
2019		October 25,
2020		 October 27,
2019
Cash flows from operating activities:       
Net income$1,131  $698  $3,619  $2,706 
Adjustments required to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:       
Depreciation and amortization97  92  376  363 
Share-based compensation73  66  307  263 
Deferred income taxes(18) (8) 80  49 
Other5    60  (19)
Net change in operating assets and liabilities27  (22) (638) (115)
Cash provided by operating activities1,315  826  3,804  3,247 
Cash flows from investing activities:       
Capital expenditures(162) (97) (422) (441)
Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired    (107) (28)
Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments366  555  1,754  1,940 
Purchases of investments(345) (544) (1,355) (1,914)
Cash used in investing activities(141) (86) (130) (443)
Cash flows from financing activities:       
Debt borrowings, net of issuance costs    2,979   
Debt repayments    (2,882)  
Proceeds from common stock issuances83  72  174  145 
Common stock repurchases(50) (500) (649) (2,403)
Tax withholding payments for vested equity awards(6) (3) (172) (86)
Payments of dividends to stockholders(200) (194) (787) (771)
Cash used in financing activities(173) (625) (1,337) (3,115)
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents1,001  115  2,337  (311)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents—beginning of period4,465  3,014  3,129  3,440 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents — end of period$5,466  $3,129  $5,466  $3,129 
        
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash equivalents       
Cash and cash equivalents$5,351  $3,129  $5,351  $3,129 
Restricted cash equivalents included in deferred income taxes and other assets115    115   
Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash equivalents$5,466  $3,129  $5,466  $3,129 
        
Supplemental cash flow information:       
Cash payments for income taxes$23  $69  $542  $522 
Cash refunds from income taxes$63  $2  $68  $22 
Cash payments for interest$68  $76  $219  $219 



APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.
UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Corporate and Other

(In millions)Q4 FY2020  Q4 FY2019 FY2020 FY2019
Unallocated net sales$27  $18  $73  $76 
Unallocated cost of products sold and expenses(145) (99) (533) (322)
Share-based compensation(73) (66) (307) (263)
Total$(191) $(147) $(767) $(509)



Additional Information

 Q4 FY2020  Q4 FY2019 FY2020 FY2019
Net Sales by Geography (In millions)         
United States448  412  1,619  1,871 
% of Total10% 11% 10% 13%
Europe206  147  736  820 
% of Total4% 4% 4% 6%
Japan706  471  1,996  2,198 
% of Total15% 13% 11% 15%
Korea719  471  3,031  1,929 
% of Total15% 13% 18% 13%
Taiwan872  919  3,953  2,965 
% of Total19% 24% 23% 20%
Southeast Asia161  135  411  548 
% of Total3% 3% 2% 4%
China1,576  1,199  5,456  4,277 
% of Total34% 32% 32% 29%
        
Employees (In thousands)       
Regular Full Time24.0  22.0     



 APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS

 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
(In millions, except percentages)October 25,
2020		 October 27,
2019		 October 25,
2020		 October 27,
2019
Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit       
Reported gross profit - GAAP basis$2,130  $1,634  $7,692  $6,386 
Certain items associated with acquisitions112  9  37  37 
Certain incremental expenses related to COVID-195    23   
Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit$2,142  $1,643  $7,752  $6,423 
Non-GAAP adjusted gross margin45.7% 43.8% 45.1% 44.0%
Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income       
Reported operating income - GAAP basis$1,283  $864  $4,365  $3,350 
Certain items associated with acquisitions116  14  54  55 
Acquisition integration and deal costs26  10  80  22 
Certain incremental expenses related to COVID-195    30   
Non-GAAP adjusted operating income$1,325  $888  $4,529  $3,427 
Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin28.3% 23.7% 26.3% 23.5%
Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income       
Reported net income - GAAP basis$1,131  $698  $3,619  $2,706 
Certain items associated with acquisitions116  14  54  55 
Acquisition integration and deal costs26  10  80  22 
Certain incremental expenses related to COVID-195    30   
Realized loss (gain) on strategic investments, net    (1) (6)
Unrealized loss (gain) on strategic investments, net(7) (5) (8) (30)
Loss on early extinguishment of debt    33   
Income tax effect of share-based compensation213  4     
Income tax effect of changes in applicable U.S. tax laws3      (24)
Income tax effects related to intra-entity intangible asset transfers10  6  114  62 
Resolution of prior years’ income tax filings and other tax items(36) 20  (41) 95 
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments4(5) (3) (35) (5)
Non-GAAP adjusted net income$1,148  $744  $3,845  $2,875 


These items are incremental charges attributable to completed acquisitions, consisting of amortization of purchased intangible assets.
  
2GAAP basis tax benefit related to share-based compensation is recognized ratably over the fiscal year on a non-GAAP basis.
  
3Charges to income tax provision related to a one-time transition tax as a result of U.S. tax legislation.
  
4Adjustment to provision for income taxes related to non-GAAP adjustments reflected in income before income taxes.
  
5Temporary incremental employee compensation during the COVID-19 pandemic.


APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS

 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
(In millions, except per share amounts)October 25,
2020		 October 27,
2019		 October 25,
2020		 October 27,
2019
Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share       
Reported earnings per diluted share - GAAP basis$1.23  $0.75  $3.92  $2.86 
Certain items associated with acquisitions0.02  0.01  0.05  0.05 
Acquisition integration and deal costs0.02  0.01  0.07  0.02 
Certain incremental expenses related to COVID-19    0.03   
Loss on early extinguishment of debt    0.03   
Unrealized loss (gain) on strategic investments, net(0.01)   (0.01) (0.03)
Income tax effect of share-based compensation0.02       
Income tax effect of changes in applicable U.S. tax laws      (0.03)
Income tax effects related to intra-entity intangible asset transfers0.01  0.01  0.12  0.07 
Resolution of prior years’ income tax filings and other tax items(0.04) 0.02  (0.04) 0.10 
Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per diluted share$1.25  $0.80  $4.17  $3.04 
Weighted average number of diluted shares921  931  923  945 



APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS

 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
(In millions, except percentages)October 25,
2020		 October 27,
2019		 October 25,
2020		 October 27,
2019
Semiconductor Systems Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income       
Reported operating income - GAAP basis$1,059  $641  $3,714  $2,464 
Certain items associated with acquisitions112  11  41  43 
Acquisition integration costs2    3   
Certain incremental expenses related to COVID-192    20   
Non-GAAP adjusted operating income$1,073  $652  $3,778  $2,507 
Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin35.0% 28.3% 33.2% 27.8%
AGS Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income       
Reported operating income - GAAP basis$320  $274  $1,127  $1,101 
Certain incremental expenses related to COVID-192    8   
Non-GAAP adjusted operating income$320  $274  $1,135  $1,101 
Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin28.9% 28.0% 27.3% 28.6%
Display and Adjacent Markets Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income       
Reported operating income - GAAP basis$95  $96  $291  $294 
Certain items associated with acquisitions13  3  12  12 
Acquisition integration costs      1 
Certain incremental expenses related to COVID-192    1   
Non-GAAP adjusted operating income$98  $99  $304  $307 
Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin20.2% 21.7% 18.9% 18.6%


These items are incremental charges attributable to completed acquisitions, consisting of amortization of purchased intangible assets.
2Temporary incremental employee compensation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Note: The reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted segment results above does not include certain revenues, costs of products sold and operating expenses that are reported within corporate and other and included in consolidated operating income.


UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATE

 Three Months Ended
(In millions, except percentages)October 25, 2020
  
Provision for income taxes - GAAP basis (a)$112 
Income tax effect of share-based compensation(13)
Income tax effects related to intra-entity intangible asset transfers(10)
Resolutions of prior years’ income tax filings and other tax items36 
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments5 
Non-GAAP adjusted provision for income taxes (b)$130 
  
Income before income taxes - GAAP basis (c)$1,243 
Certain items associated with acquisitions16 
Acquisition integration and deal costs26 
Unrealized loss (gain) on strategic investments, net(7)
Non-GAAP adjusted income before income taxes (d)$1,278 
  
Effective income tax rate - GAAP basis (a/c)9.0%
  
Non-GAAP adjusted effective income tax rate (b/d)10.2%