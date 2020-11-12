SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), an integrated electronic payment solutions provider, today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2020, which ended September 30, 2020.

“I am pleased to report all-time record quarterly revenues for the third quarter of 2020,” commented Louis Hoch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Usio.  “Our ability to achieve the Company’s highest quarterly revenue in this challenging economic environment is a testament to the strength of our diverse payments channel strategy -- offering ACH, Prepaid and Card Processing services to the growing electronic payments market -- as well as to the steadfast and unwavering commitment we have made through continued investment in our growth initiatives, PayFac and Prepaid, over the past several years.  These results put us back on the strong growth trajectory that was temporarily interrupted by COVID-19 in the second quarter.

Card Processing and Prepaid revenues were up 14% and 225%, respectively, compared to the same period of 2019, with growth accelerating sequentially from the second quarter.  We continue to penetrate these markets with innovative technology that make payments simple.  Our prepaid platform has been widely adopted by municipal, charitable and community organizations to distribute government assistance funds, and this success is creating opportunities in adjacent and new markets.  PayFac is gaining traction and the momentum is continuing to build.  In September, we set a record for new monthly merchants added on our PayFac platform.  Net new merchant additions have been growing week by week.  ACH was also up sequentially from the second quarter, although the consumer lending market remains weak.  We are continuing to grow our ACH customers, by both adding new accounts and keeping attrition at a minimum, which we believe will be a key to our continued success as our markets recover.  Record RCC and PIN Debit volumes in the quarter also continue to contribute and have experienced sequential revenue growth in every quarter of the year.  And, by keeping operating expenses relatively flat, our third quarter results reflect positive improvements (reductions) in our Adjusted EBITDA loss and Net Loss from both the prior year quarter as well as the second quarter of this year.  During the quarter we also successfully completed two equity offerings, giving us one of the strongest balance sheets and most distinguished group of institutional investors in the company’s history.  Our strategy has always encompassed a non-organic growth component, and with this fresh capital we now have the resources to not only support our working capital and general corporate needs, but to invest in our growth businesses and undertake accretive acquisitions.

Despite the many challenges encountered throughout 2020, we are on pace for year-over-year revenue and profitability growth, ending the year with one of our strongest balance sheets ever. We believe this provides a solid foundation for continued growth, both organically as well as through strategic, accretive acquisitions in the future."

Louis Hoch continued, "as always, the health and safety of our employees as well as those around us remains a priority in everything we do.”

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Summary

Revenues for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 increased by 15% to $8.1 million compared to the same period last year, primarily as a result of strong year over year growth in our prepaid and credit card businesses offset by softness in our consumer lending ACH business. Gross profits increased by 11% to $1.7 million versus the same period last year and gross margins declined by 70 basis points to 21.2% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 versus 21.8% in the prior year period, primarily driven by a shift in product mix.

Other selling, general and administrative expenses were flat at $2.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to the same period last year.  For the third quarter of 2020, the operating loss was $0.9 million versus a loss of $1.2 million in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $253,921 compared to a loss of $421,459 in the third quarter of 2019, a 40% improvement.  

The company reported a net loss of $0.9 million ($0.06 per share) for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, versus a net loss of $1.2 million ($0.09 per share) for the same period in the prior year.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Financial Summary

Revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $22.9 million, up 10% from $20.8 million from the same period last year. The revenue growth in 2020 is all organic and was derived primarily from our card services business that is anchored by PayFac.  Our prepaid division also contributed to the strong increase. Gross profits in the first nine months of the year were $4.9 million up 11% from $4.4 million in the comparable period of 2019.  Gross margins for the first nine months of 2020 increased by 20 basis points to 21.6% from 21.4% over the same period in 2019.

Other selling, general and administrative expenses increased by 6% to $6.0 million compared to $5.6 million for the same period last year reflecting our continued investment in our PayFac and Prepaid growth initiatives. 

Adjusted EBITDA for year to date period was a loss of $1.0 million compared to a loss of $1.2 million for the same period of 2019, a 12% improvement.

The Company reported a net loss of $3.1 million ($0.22 per share) for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to a net loss of $3.6 million ($0.28 per share) for the same period in the prior year.

Usio continues to be in solid financial condition with $11.4 million in cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2020. 

About Usio, Inc.

Usio, Inc. (USIO), a leading integrated payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to their clients. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has offices in Austin, Texas, and Franklin, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, as defined in Regulation G of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company reports its financial results in compliance with GAAP, but believes that also discussing non-GAAP measures provides investors with financial measures it uses in the management of its business. The Company defines EBITDA as operating income (loss), before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of intangibles. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA, as defined above, plus non-cash stock option costs and certain non-recurring items, such as acquisitions. These measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Management uses EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as indicators of the Company's operating performance and ability to fund acquisitions, capital expenditures and other investments and, in the absence of refinancing options, to repay debt obligations.

Management believes EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are helpful to investors in evaluating the Company's operating performance because non-cash costs and other items that management believes are not indicative of its results of operations are excluded. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are supplemental non-GAAP measures, which have limitations as an analytical tool. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect a comprehensive system of accounting, may differ from GAAP measures with the same names, and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar names that are used by other companies. For a description of our use of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, and a reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to operating income (loss), see the section of this press release titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation."

USIO, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

  September 30, 2020  December 31, 2019 
  (Unaudited)     
ASSETS        
Cash and cash equivalents $11,405,119  $2,137,580 
Accounts receivable, net  1,219,370   1,274,001 
Settlement processing assets  24,079,975   38,906,780 
Prepaid card load assets  7,906,580   528,434 
Prepaid expenses and other  185,109   183,575 
Current assets before merchant reserves  44,796,153   43,030,370 
Merchant reserves  8,234,404   10,016,904 
Total current assets  53,030,557   53,047,274 
         
Property and equipment, net  1,729,614   1,557,521 
         
Other assets:        
Intangibles, net  1,926,426   2,676,427 
Deferred tax asset  1,394,000   1,394,000 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  2,308,736   2,480,902 
Other assets  422,418   404,055 
Total other assets  6,051,580   6,955,384 
         
Total Assets $60,811,751  $61,560,179 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $405,334  $419,849 
Accrued expenses  1,303,757   1,360,551 
Operating lease liabilities, current portion  236,700   356,184 
Settlement processing obligations  24,079,975   38,906,780 
Prepaid card load obligations  7,906,580   528,434 
Deferred revenues  83,824   123,529 
PPP Loan payable, current portion  342,096    
Current liabilities before merchant reserve obligations  34,358,266   41,695,327 
Merchant reserve obligations  8,234,404   10,016,904 
Total current liabilities  42,592,670   51,712,231 
         
Non-current liabilities:        
PPP Loan payable, non-current portion  471,404    
Operating lease liabilities, current portion  2,230,639   2,279,613 
Total liabilities  45,294,713   53,991,844 
         
Stockholders' equity:        
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; -0- shares outstanding at September 30, 2020 (unaudited) and December 31, 2019, respectively      
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 25,887,785 and 18,224,577 issued, and 24,665,486 and 17,104,998 outstanding at September 30, 2020 (unaudited) and December 31, 2019, respectively  194,318   186,656 
Additional paid-in capital  88,392,782   77,055,273 
Treasury stock, at cost; 1,222,299 and 1,119,579 shares at September 30, 2020 (unaudited) and December 31, 2019, respectively  (2,065,763)  (1,885,452)
Deferred compensation  (5,793,116)  (5,636,154)
Accumulated deficit  (65,211,183)  (62,151,988)
Total stockholders' equity  15,517,038   7,568,335 
         
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $60,811,751  $61,560,179 
 
 

USIO, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
 (UNAUDITED)

  Three Months Ended
September 30,		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,		 
  2020  2019  2020  2019 
                 
Revenues $8,137,077  $7,087,732  $22,869,309  $20,833,143 
Cost of services  6,414,807   5,539,314   17,933,089   16,383,149 
Gross profit  1,722,270   1,548,418   4,936,220   4,449,994 
                 
Selling, general and administrative:                
Stock-based compensation  267,223   315,259   903,326   954,770 
Other SG&A expenses  1,976,191   1,969,877   5,955,221   5,602,171 
Depreciation and amortization  390,216   491,749   1,160,255   1,475,291 
Total operating expenses  2,633,630   2,776,885   8,018,802   8,032,232 
                 
Operating (loss)  (911,360)  (1,228,467)  (3,082,582)  (3,582,238)
                 
Other income and (expense):                
Interest income  10,157   20,781   22,800   66,475 
Other income (expense)  186   608   912   185 
Other income and (expense), net  10,343   21,389   23,712   66,660 
                 
(Loss) before income taxes  (901,017)  (1,207,078)  (3,058,870)  (3,515,578)
Income tax expense  35,000   31,956   325   71,956 
                 
Net (Loss) $(936,017) $(1,239,034) $(3,059,195) $(3,587,534)
                 
Earnings (Loss) Per Share                
Basic earnings (loss) per common share: $(0.06) $(0.09) $(0.22) $(0.28)
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share: $(0.06) $(0.09) $(0.22) $(0.28)
Weighted average common shares outstanding                
Basic  15,474,171   13,054,962   13,924,803   12,906,206 
Diluted  15,474,171   13,054,962   13,924,803   12,906,206 
                 
                 

USIO, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)

  Nine Months Ended 
  September 30,
2020		  September 30,
2019		 
Operating Activities        
Net (loss) $(3,059,195) $(3,587,534)
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to net cash provided (used) by operating activities:        
Depreciation  410,254   725,291 
Amortization  750,001   750,000 
Non-cash stock-based compensation  903,326   954,770 
Amortization of warrant costs  26,958   26,955 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable  54,631   55,504 
Prepaid expenses and other  (1,534)  (111,230)
Operating lease right-of-use assets  172,166   (2,547,803)
Other assets  (18,363)  (26,665)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  (71,309)  294,717 
Operating lease liabilities  (168,458)  2,700,742 
Prepaid card load obligations  7,378,146   189,854 
Merchant reserves  (1,782,500)  (2,443,899)
Deferred revenue  (39,705)  116,765 
Deferred rent     (79,748)
Net cash provided (used) by operating activities  4,554,418   (2,982,281)
         
Investing Activities        
Purchases of property and equipment  (582,347)  (536,405)
Net cash (used) by investing activities  (582,347)  (536,405)
         
Financing Activities        
Proceeds from PPP Loan Program  813,500    
Proceeds from public offering, net of expenses  7,257,925   1,793,905 
Proceeds from private offering  3,000,000    
Purchases of treasury stock  (180,311)  (52,584)
Net cash provided by financing activities  10,891,114   1,741,321 
         
Change in cash, cash equivalents, prepaid card load assets and merchant reserves  14,863,185   (1,777,365)
Cash, cash equivalents, prepaid card load assets and merchant reserves, beginning of year  12,682,918   15,340,980 
         
Cash, Cash Equivalents, Prepaid Card Load Assets and Merchant Reserves, End of Period $27,546,103  $13,563,615 
         
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information        
Cash paid during the period for:        
Interest $  $ 
Income taxes  93,525   82,206 
Non-cash transactions:        
Issuance of deferred stock compensation  1,559,520    
         
         

USIO, INC.
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
(UNAUDITED) 

  Common Stock  Additional
Paid- In		  Treasury  Deferred  Accumulated  Total
Stockholders'		 
  Shares  Amount  Capital  Stock  Compensation  Deficit  Equity 
                             
Balance at December 31, 2019  18,224,577  $186,656  $77,055,273  $(1,885,452) $(5,636,154) $(62,151,988) $7,568,335 
                             
Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan  51,000   51   59,440            59,491 
Warrant compensation costs        8,985            8,985 
Deferred compensation amortization              228,219      228,219 
Purchase of treasury stock           (26,629)        (26,629)
Net (loss) for the period                 (835,009)  (835,009)
                             
Balance at March 31, 2020  18,275,577  $186,707  $77,123,698  $(1,912,081) $(5,407,935) $(62,986,997) $7,003,392 
                             
Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan  1,500,544   1,500   1,641,304      (1,559,520)     83,284 
Warrant compensation costs        8,988            8,988 
Deferred compensation amortization              267,207      267,207 
Purchase of treasury stock           (55,819)        (55,819)
Net (loss) for the period                 (1,288,169)  (1,288,169)
                             
Balance at June 30, 2020  19,776,121  $188,207  $78,773,990  $(1,967,900) $(6,700,248) $(64,275,166) $6,018,883 
                             
Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan  32,323   32   149,961            149,993 
Warrant compensation costs        8,985            8,985 
Cashless warrant exercise  27,051   27   (27)            
Reversal of deferred compensation amortization that did not vest  (450,000)  (450)  (791,550)     594,900      (197,100)
Issuance of common stock, public offering  4,705,883   4,705   7,253,220            7,257,925 
Issuance of common stock, private offering  1,796,407   1,797   2,998,203            3,000,000 
Deferred compensation amortization              312,232      312,232 
Purchase of treasury stock           (97,863)        (97,863)
Net (loss) for the period                 (936,017)  (936,017)
                             
Balance at September 30, 2020  25,887,785  $194,318  $88,392,782  $(2,065,763) $(5,793,116) $(65,211,183) $15,517,038 
                             
Balance at December 31, 2018  17,129,680  $185,561  $74,568,627  $(1,813,546) $(6,270,675) $(57,036,241) $9,633,726 
                             
Issuance of common stock, public offering  769,230   769   1,793,136            1,793,905 
Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan  62,222   62   58,551            58,613 
Warrant compensation cost        8,985            8,985 
Deferred compensation amortization              224,795      224,795 
Purchase of treasury stock           (21,822)        (21,822)
Net (loss) for the period                 (1,072,889)  (1,072,889)
                             
Balance at March 31, 2019  17,961,132  $186,392  $76,429,299  $(1,835,368) $(6,045,880) $(58,109,130) $10,625,313 
                             
Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan  53,445   53   133,462            133,515 
Warrant compensation cost        8,985            8,985 
Deferred compensation amortization              222,585      222,585 
Reversal of deferred stock compensation that did not vest  (6,000)  (6)  (13,254)     13,260       
Purchase of treasury stock           (28,693)        (28,693)
Net (loss) for the period                 (1,275,611)  (1,275,611)
                             
Balance at June 30, 2019  18,008,577  $186,439  $76,558,492  $(1,864,061) $(5,810,035) $(59,384,741) $9,686,094 
                             
Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan  2,500   3   92,483            92,486 
Warrant compensation cost        8,985            8,985 
Deferred compensation amortization              224,464      224,464 
Reversal of deferred stock compensation that did not vest        (1,691)           (1,691)
Purchase of treasury stock           (2,069)        (2,069)
Net (loss) for the period                 (1,239,034)  (1,239,034)
                             
Balance at September 30, 2019  18,011,077  $186,442  $76,658,269  $(1,866,130) $(5,585,571) $(60,623,775) $8,769,235 
 
 

USIO, INC
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)

  Three Months Ended
September 30,		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,		 
  2020  2019  2020  2019 
                 
Reconciliation from Operating (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:                
Operating (Loss) $(911,360) $(1,228,467) $(3,082,582) $(3,582,238)
Depreciation and amortization  390,216   491,749   1,160,255   1,475,291 
EBITDA  (521,144)  (736,718)  (1,922,327)  (2,106,947)
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense, net  267,223   315,259   903,326   954,770 
Adjusted EBITDA $(253,921) $(421,459) $(1,019,001) $(1,152,177)
                 
                 
Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA margins:                
Revenues $8,137,077  $7,087,732  $22,869,309  $20,833,143 
Adjusted EBITDA  (253,921)  (421,459)  (1,019,001)  (1,152,177)
Adjusted EBITDA margins  (3.1)%  (5.9)%  (4.5)%  (5.5)%