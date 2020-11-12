Positive Response to Beta Testing of New Cybersecurity Solution and



Strengthened Balance Sheet with Successful Follow-On Offering

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTRUSION, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) announced today financial results for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter and Recent Business Highlights

With positive beta-testing results, accepts pre-orders for INTRUSION Shield ™

$18.1 million in net proceeds raised from a public offering of common shares

Successfully uplisted to the Nasdaq Capital Market

Expansion of executive team with key appointments to support growth strategy

“While extended government shutdowns associated with the pandemic continued to impact our legacy subscription and reporting businesses during the third quarter, the growing trend of sophisticated cybersecurity attacks underscores the crucial need for more advanced, innovative solutions,” stated Jack B. Blount, President and CEO of INTRUSION. “We are capitalizing on this need through the recent introduction and aggressive ramp of our new Shield family of disruptive cybersecurity solutions.

“Recent feedback from enterprise customers that are beta testing Shield has been extraordinarily positive, which is why we made the decision to take pre-orders ahead of general availability. Leveraging our unique proprietary database of threat indicators and advanced AI, Shield detects and neutralizes threats that are actively inside customers’ networks, effectively tackling the problem of vulnerability from the inside out. Shield will disrupt the cybersecurity industry beginning with the enterprise market, which represents more than a $7 billion opportunity in the U.S. alone. Moreover, the launch of subsequent solutions within the Shield family will also increase our addressable market, further fueling our growth.”

Third Quarter Financial Results

Revenue for the third quarter 2020 was $1.6 million, compared to $3.9 million in the third quarter 2019 and $1.7 million for the second quarter 2020.

Gross profit margin was 59 percent of revenue in the third quarter of 2020, compared to 62 percent in the third quarter 2019 and 61 percent in the second quarter 2020.

INTRUSION’s third quarter 2020 operating expenses were $2.3 million, compared to $0.9 million in the third quarter 2019 and $1.7 million in the second quarter 2020.

INTRUSION’s net loss was $1.4 million in the third quarter 2020, compared to net income of $1.5 million in the third quarter 2019 and a net loss of $0.7 million in the second quarter 2020.

As of September 30, 2020, INTRUSION reported cash, cash equivalents and accounts receivables of $2.5 million. Subsequent to quarter end, INTRUSION raised $18.1 million in net proceeds from a follow-on offering of 3.6 million shares of its common stock. The net proceeds reflect 2.5 million shares offered by the Company, including the underwriter’s exercised option to purchase an additional 465,000 shares.

Conference Call

About INTRUSION Inc.

INTRUSION Inc. is a global provider of entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. INTRUSION’s solution families include Shield™, a combination of plug-n-play hardware, software, global data, and real-time Artificial Intelligence (AI) services that provide organizations with the most robust cybersecurity defense possible, TraceCop™ for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant™ for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection. INTRUSION’s solutions help protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, protecting, analyzing and reporting attacks or misuse of classified, private and regulated information for government and enterprise networks. For more information, please visit www.intrusion.com .

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such statements include, without limitations, statements regarding future revenue growth and profitability, the difficulties in forecasting future sales caused by current economic and market conditions, the effects of sales and implementation cycles for our products on our quarterly results and difficulties in accurately estimating market growth, uncertainties regarding future government and corporate spending on information security products, spending patterns of, and appropriations to, U.S. government departments, statements about our new INTRUSION Shield solution and its success and future market acceptance, as well as other statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations are detailed in the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading “Risk Factors.”

INTRUSION INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands except par value amounts)

September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,505 $ 3,334 Accounts receivable 1,030 1,556 Prepaid expenses 647 152 Total current assets 3,182 5052 Noncurrent Assets Property and equipment, net 356 335 Finance leases right-of-use asset, net 30 62 Operating leases right-of-use asset, net 1,160 1,348 Other assets 57 38 Total noncurrent assets 1,603 1,783 TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,785 $ 6,835

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (DEFICIT)

Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,420 $ 1,080 Dividends payable — 20 Finance leases liability, current portion 31 43 Operating leases liability, current portion 295 284 PPP loan payable, current portion 392 — Deferred revenue 58 516 Total current liabilities 2,196 1,943 Finance leases liability, noncurrent portion 1 21 PPP loan payable, noncurrent portion 239 — Operating lease liability, noncurrent portion 1,095 1,315 Total noncurrent liabilities 1,335 1,336 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value: Authorized shares – 5,000 Series 1 shares issued and outstanding – 200 in 2019 Liquidation preference of $1,013 in 2019 — 707 Series 2 shares issued and outstanding – 460 in 2019

Liquidation preference of $1,155 in 2019 — 724 Series 3 shares issued and outstanding – 289 in 2019

Liquidation preference of $634 in 2019 —

412

Common stock, $.01 par value: Authorized shares – 80,000 Issued shares – 14,939 in 2020 and 13,552 in 2019

Outstanding shares – 14,929 in 2020 and 13,542 in 2019 149 136 Common stock held in treasury, at cost – 10 shares (362 ) (362 ) Additional paid-in capital 58,877 56,759 Accumulated deficit (57,367 ) (54,777 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (43 ) (43 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,254 3,556 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 4,785 $ 6,835









INTRUSION INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 1,588 $ 3,860 $ 5,039 $ 11,071 Cost of revenue 652 1,465 2,050 4,339 Gross profit 936 2,395 2,989 6,732 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 885 356 1,880 813 Research and development 1,081 297 2,741 775 General and administrative 377 277 962 930 Operating income (loss) (1,407 ) 1,465 (2,594 ) 4,214 Interest expense (2 ) (1 ) (4 ) (45 ) Interest income — — 8 — Net income (loss) $ (1,409 ) $ 1,464 $ (2,590 ) $ 4,169 Preferred stock dividends accrued (13 ) (35 ) (79 ) (104 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (1,422 ) $ 1,429 $ (2,669 ) $ 4,065 Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $

(0.10 ) $ 0.11 $ (0.19 ) $ 0.30 Diluted $ (0.10 ) $ 0.09 $

(0.19 ) $ 0.27 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 14,450 13,523 13,981 13,466 Diluted 14,450 15,371 13,981 15,314



