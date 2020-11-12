WEST CHESTER, Pa., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Verrica”) (Nasdaq: VRCA), a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions, today announced that Ted White, Verrica President and CEO, will present a business overview at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 2:55 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the event can be accessed in the Investors/Presentations & Events section of the Verrica website at http://www.verrica.com. The webcast replay will be available shortly after conclusion of the event for 30 days.



About Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Verrica is a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions. The Company’s late-stage product candidate, VP-102, is a potential first-in-class drug-device combination product containing a topical therapy for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum. Verrica submitted an NDA for VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum in September 2019. A Complete Response Letter was received from the FDA regarding the NDA for VP-102 on July 13, 2020. In October 2020, Verrica participated in a Type A meeting with the FDA. Verrica expects to resubmit its New Drug Application for VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum in the first quarter of 2021. If approved, VP-102 will be marketed in the United States under the conditionally accepted brand name YCANTH™. In addition, Verrica has successfully completed a Phase 2 study of VP-102 for the treatment of common warts and a Phase 2 study of VP-102 for the treatment of external genital warts. The Company is also developing VP-103, its third cantharidin-based product candidate, for the treatment of plantar warts. For more information, visit www.verrica.com.

