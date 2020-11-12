MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020.
Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter 2020:
A reconciliation between historical GAAP and non-GAAP information is contained in the tables below and the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below contains reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures.
“We delivered strong third quarter results as the tailwinds of telehealth, distance learning, and remote work offset economic headwinds and drove robust Jamf sales, growth, and customer acquisition,” said Dean Hager, CEO of Jamf. “We are dedicated to our customers’ success and continue to roll out new features and enhancements to optimize the Jamf Apple Enterprise Management platform. We showcased many of these platform enhancements at our annual Jamf Nation User Conference (JNUC), which drew ten times our normal conference attendance this year as a virtual event. We are well positioned for continued growth in a large and expanding market, and we look forward to continuing to improve the overall management, security and experience for organizations using Apple, so they can empower their end users with the native Apple experience.”
Recent Business Highlights:
Financial Outlook:
For the fourth quarter of 2020, the company currently expects:
For the full year 2020, the company is increasing its outlook and currently expects:
Conference Call Information:
Jamf will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 3:30 p.m. Central Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on November 12, 2020. The news release with the financial results will be accessible from the company’s website prior to the conference call. Parties in the United States and Canada can access the call by dialing +1 (833) 519-1319, and international parties can access the call by dialing +1 (914) 800-3885.
The webcast will be accessible on Jamf’s investor relations website at https://ir.jamf.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, November 19, 2020. To access the replay, parties should dial (855) 859-2056, or (404) 537-3406 and enter the passcode 8684837#.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
In addition to our results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we believe the non-GAAP measures of Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Gross Profit Margin, Non-GAAP Operating Income, Non-GAAP Operating Income Margin, Unlevered Free Cash Flow and Unlevered Free Cash Flow Margin are useful in evaluating our operating performance. Certain of these non-GAAP measures exclude stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization expense, acquisition-related expenses, acquisition-related earnout, foreign currency transaction loss and discrete tax items. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP information to supplement their GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this release.
Jamf is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking guidance of Non-GAAP Operating Income to GAAP operating income (loss) because certain items are out of Jamf’s control or cannot be reasonably predicted. Historically, these items have included, but are not limited to, acquisition-related expenses and acquisition-related earnout, amortization and stock-based compensation. Accordingly, a reconciliation for forward-looking Non-GAAP Operating Income is not available without unreasonable effort. However, for the fourth quarter of 2020 and full year 2020 amortization is expected to be $8.3 million and $33.3 million, respectively. In addition, for the fourth quarter of 2020 and full year 2020 stock-based compensation is expected to be $2.9 million and $6.8 million, respectively. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could result in projected GAAP operating income (loss) being materially less than is indicated by currently estimated Non-GAAP Operating Income.
Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook and market positioning. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “can have,” “likely” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected, including: the impact on our operations and financial condition from the effects of the current COVID-19 pandemic; the potential impact of customer dissatisfaction with Apple or other negative events affecting Apple services and devices, and failure of enterprises to adopt Apple products; the potentially adverse impact of changes in features and functionality by Apple on our engineering focus or product development efforts; changes in our continued relationship with Apple; the fact that we are not party to any exclusive agreements or arrangements with Apple; our reliance, in part, on channel partners for the sale and distribution of our products; risks associated with cyber-security events; the impact of reputational harm if users perceive our products as the cause of device failure; our ability to successfully develop new products or materially enhance current products through our research and development efforts; our ability to continue to attract new customers; our ability to retain our current customers; our ability to sell additional functionality to our current customers; our ability to meet service-level commitments under our subscription agreements; our ability to correctly estimate market opportunity and forecast market growth; risks associated with failing to continue our recent growth rates; our dependence on one of our products for a substantial portion of our revenue; our ability to scale our business and manage our expenses; our ability to change our pricing models, if necessary to compete successfully; the impact of delays or outages of our cloud services from any disruptions, capacity limitations or interferences of third-party data centers that host our cloud services, including AWS; our ability to maintain, enhance and protect our brand; our ability to maintain our corporate culture; the ability of Jamf Nation to thrive and grow as we expand our business; the potential impact of inaccurate, incomplete or misleading content that is posted on Jamf Nation; our ability to offer high-quality support; risks and uncertainties associated with potential acquisitions and divestitures, including, but not limited to, disruptions to ongoing operations; diversions of management from day-to-day responsibilities; adverse impacts on our financial condition; failure of an acquired business to further our strategy; uncertainty of synergies; personnel issues; resulting lawsuits and issues unidentified in diligence processes; our ability to predict and respond to rapidly evolving technological trends and our customers' changing needs; our ability to compete with existing and new companies; the impact of adverse general and industry-specific economic and market conditions; the impact of reductions in IT spending; the impact of real or perceived errors, failures or bugs in our products; the impact of interruptions or performance problems associated with our technology or infrastructure; our ability to attract and retain highly qualified personnel; risks associated with competitive challenges faced by our customers; the impact of statutory and regulatory determinations on our offerings to governmental entities; risks associated with stringent and changing privacy laws, regulations and standards, and information security policies and contractual obligations related to data privacy and security; the impact of any catastrophic events; and, risks associated with our financial results or difficulty in predicting our financial results due to our revenue recognition. Given these factors, as well as other variables that may affect Jamf’s operating results, you should not rely on forward-looking statements, assume that past financial performance will be a reliable indicator of future performance, or use historical trends to anticipate results or trends in future periods. The forward-looking statements included in this press release and on the related teleconference call relate only to events as of the date hereof. Jamf undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.
About Jamf
Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, extends the legendary Apple experience people love to businesses, schools and government organizations through its software and the world’s largest online community of IT admins focused exclusively on Apple, Jamf Nation. To learn more, visit: www.jamf.com.
|Jamf Holding Corp.
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(In thousands)
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Assets
|(unaudited)
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|177,457
|$
|32,433
|Trade accounts receivable, net of allowances of $513 and $200
|64,151
|46,513
|Income taxes receivable
|672
|14
|Deferred contract costs
|8,528
|5,553
|Prepaid expenses
|16,565
|10,935
|Other current assets
|764
|3,133
|Total current assets
|268,137
|98,581
|Equipment and leasehold improvements, net
|10,934
|12,477
|Goodwill
|539,818
|539,818
|Other intangible assets, net
|210,120
|235,099
|Deferred contract costs
|23,433
|16,234
|Other assets
|2,842
|2,599
|Total assets
|$
|1,055,284
|$
|904,808
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|6,672
|$
|3,684
|Accrued liabilities
|21,521
|26,927
|Income taxes payable
|1,294
|819
|Deferred revenues
|151,532
|120,089
|Total current liabilities
|181,019
|151,519
|Deferred revenues, noncurrent
|36,706
|20,621
|Deferred tax liability
|12,774
|18,133
|Debt
|-
|201,319
|Other liabilities
|9,399
|9,338
|Total liabilities
|239,898
|400,930
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock
|-
|-
|Common stock
|117
|103
|Additional paid-in capital
|894,056
|568,756
|Accumulated deficit
|(78,787
|)
|(64,981
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|815,386
|503,878
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,055,284
|$
|904,808
|Jamf Holding Corp.
|Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenue:
|Subscription
|$
|57,933
|$
|41,916
|$
|160,989
|$
|112,872
|Services
|3,605
|5,234
|10,066
|14,529
|License
|8,866
|7,418
|21,970
|19,605
|Total revenue
|70,404
|54,568
|193,025
|147,006
|Cost of revenue:
|Cost of subscription(1) (exclusive of amortization shown below)
|10,117
|8,045
|28,127
|22,425
|Cost of services(1) (exclusive of amortization shown below)
|2,443
|3,397
|7,736
|10,589
|Amortization expense
|2,679
|2,634
|8,034
|7,588
|Total cost of revenue
|15,239
|14,076
|43,897
|40,602
|Gross profit
|55,165
|40,492
|149,128
|106,404
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and marketing(1)
|23,251
|16,962
|65,735
|48,850
|Research and development(1)
|12,736
|10,919
|37,282
|29,453
|General and administrative(1)
|13,921
|6,779
|31,813
|21,576
|Amortization expense
|5,633
|5,627
|16,941
|16,886
|Total operating expenses
|55,541
|40,287
|151,771
|116,765
|Income (loss) from operations
|(376
|)
|205
|(2,643
|)
|(10,361
|)
|Interest expense, net
|(1,207
|)
|(5,473
|)
|(10,675
|)
|(16,425
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|(5,213
|)
|-
|(5,213
|)
|-
|Foreign currency transaction loss
|(154
|)
|(861
|)
|(471
|)
|(1,311
|)
|Other income, net
|-
|55
|91
|165
|Loss before income tax benefit
|(6,950
|)
|(6,074
|)
|(18,911
|)
|(27,932
|)
|Income tax benefit
|1,857
|1,404
|5,105
|6,581
|Net loss
|$
|(5,093
|)
|$
|(4,670
|)
|$
|(13,806
|)
|$
|(21,351
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|(0.13
|)
|$
|(0.21
|)
|Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted
|113,203,074
|102,791,023
|106,333,836
|102,727,198
|(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Cost of revenue:
|Subscription
|$
|314
|$
|38
|$
|390
|$
|156
|Services
|62
|-
|62
|-
|Sales and marketing
|675
|112
|897
|348
|Research and development
|523
|99
|821
|284
|General and administrative
|754
|349
|1,733
|1,028
|$
|2,328
|$
|598
|$
|3,903
|$
|1,816
|Jamf Holding Corp.
|Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(In thousands)
|(unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2020
|2019
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net loss
|$
|(13,806
|)
|$
|(21,351
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash
|provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|28,378
|27,437
|Amortization of deferred contract costs
|6,705
|4,463
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|700
|843
|Provision for bad debt expense and returns
|894
|-
|Loss (gain) on disposal of equipment and leasehold
|improvements
|(23
|)
|(11
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|5,213
|-
|Share-based compensation
|3,903
|1,816
|Deferred taxes
|(5,357
|)
|(6,867
|)
|Adjustment to contingent consideration
|(3,100
|)
|-
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Trade accounts receivable
|(18,332
|)
|(13,046
|)
|Income tax receivable/payable
|(183
|)
|(246
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(4,699
|)
|(4,888
|)
|Deferred contract costs
|(16,879
|)
|(12,684
|)
|Accounts payable
|3,145
|(836
|)
|Accrued liabilities
|(4,207
|)
|1,151
|Deferred revenue
|47,528
|29,597
|Other liabilities
|3,161
|(11
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|33,041
|5,367
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Acquisition, net of cash acquired
|-
|(40,173
|)
|Purchases of equipment and leasehold improvements
|(1,836
|)
|(6,164
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(1,836
|)
|(46,337
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from debt
|-
|40,000
|Debt issuance costs
|(1,264
|)
|(1,550
|)
|Payment of debt
|(205,000
|)
|(4,750
|)
|Payment of debt extinguishment costs
|(2,050
|)
|-
|Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions
|326,316
|-
|Cash paid for offering costs
|(6,601
|)
|-
|Proceeds from private placement
|2,233
|-
|Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
|185
|820
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|113,819
|34,520
|Net increase (decrease) in cash
|145,024
|(6,450
|)
|Cash, beginning of period
|32,433
|39,240
|Cash, end of period
|$
|177,457
|$
|32,790
|Jamf Holding Corp.
|Supplemental Financial Information
|Disaggregated Revenues
|(In thousands)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|SaaS subscription and support and maintenance
|$
|57,933
|$
|41,916
|$
|160,989
|$
|112,872
|On-premise subscription
|7,849
|5,135
|18,159
|12,224
|Recurring revenue
|65,782
|47,051
|179,148
|125,096
|Perpetual licenses
|1,017
|2,283
|3,811
|7,381
|Professional services
|3,605
|5,234
|10,066
|14,529
|Non-recurring revenue
|4,622
|7,517
|13,877
|21,910
|Total revenue
|$
|70,404
|$
|54,568
|$
|193,025
|$
|147,006
|Jamf Holding Corp.
|Supplemental Financial Information
|Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Data
|(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Operating expenses
|$
|55,541
|$
|40,287
|$
|151,771
|$
|116,765
|Amortization expense
|(5,633
|)
|(5,627
|)
|(16,941
|)
|(16,886
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|(1,952
|)
|(560
|)
|(3,451
|)
|(1,660
|)
|Acquisition-related expense
|(1,092
|)
|(488
|)
|(4,328
|)
|(1,392
|)
|Acquisition-related earnout
|(600
|)
|-
|3,100
|-
|Non-GAAP Operating Expenses
|$
|46,264
|$
|33,612
|$
|130,151
|$
|96,827
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Gross profit
|$
|55,165
|$
|40,492
|$
|149,128
|$
|106,404
|Amortization expense
|2,679
|2,634
|8,034
|7,588
|Stock-based compensation
|376
|38
|452
|156
|Non-GAAP Gross Profit
|$
|58,220
|$
|43,164
|$
|157,614
|$
|114,148
|Non-GAAP Gross Profit Margin
|83
|%
|79
|%
|82
|%
|78
|%
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|(376
|)
|$
|205
|$
|(2,643
|)
|$
|(10,361
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|2,328
|598
|3,903
|1,816
|Acquisition-related expense
|1,092
|488
|4,328
|1,392
|Amortization expense
|8,312
|8,261
|24,975
|24,474
|Acquisition-related earnout
|600
|-
|(3,100
|)
|-
|Non-GAAP Operating Income
|$
|11,956
|$
|9,552
|$
|27,463
|$
|17,321
|Non-GAAP Operating Income Margin
|17
|%
|18
|%
|14
|%
|12
|%
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net loss
|$
|(5,093
|)
|$
|(4,670
|)
|$
|(13,806
|)
|$
|(21,351
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|2,328
|598
|3,903
|1,816
|Acquisition-related expense
|1,092
|488
|4,328
|1,392
|Amortization expense
|8,312
|8,261
|24,975
|24,474
|Acquisition-related earnout
|600
|-
|(3,100
|)
|-
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|5,213
|-
|5,213
|-
|Foreign currency transaction loss
|154
|861
|471
|1,311
|Discrete tax items
|(1,389
|)
|42
|(1,599
|)
|66
|Benefit for income taxes (1)
|(3,050
|)
|(2,494
|)
|(7,470
|)
|(7,083
|)
|Non-GAAP Net Income
|$
|8,167
|$
|3,086
|$
|12,915
|$
|625
|Net loss per share:
|Basic
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|(0.13
|)
|$
|(0.21
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|(0.13
|)
|$
|(0.21
|)
|Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share:
|Basic
|113,203,074
|102,791,023
|106,333,836
|102,727,198
|Diluted
|113,203,074
|102,791,023
|106,333,836
|102,727,198
|Non-GAAP Net Income per Share:
|Basic
|$
|0.07
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.01
|Diluted
|$
|0.07
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.01
|Weighted-average shares used in computing Non-GAAP Net Income per Share:
|Basic
|113,203,074
|102,791,023
|106,333,836
|102,727,198
|Diluted
|116,688,193
|104,600,602
|109,188,051
|103,701,743
|(1) The related tax effects of the adjustments to Non-GAAP Net Income were calculated using the respective statutory tax rates for applicable jurisdictions, which is not materially different from our annual effective tax rate of approximately 25%.
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|23,608
|$
|15,086
|$
|33,041
|$
|5,367
|Add:
|Cash paid for interest
|3,385
|5,217
|12,647
|15,785
|Cash paid for acquisition-related expense
|1,700
|488
|3,300
|1,392
|Less:
|Purchases of equipment and leasehold improvements
|(494
|)
|(2,845
|)
|(1,836
|)
|(6,164
|)
|Unlevered free cash flow
|$
|28,199
|$
|17,946
|$
|47,152
|$
|16,380
|Unlevered free cash flow margin
|40
|%
|33
|%
|24
|%
|11
|%
