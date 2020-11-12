DALLAS-FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monitronics International, Inc. and its subsidiaries (doing business as Brinks Home Security TM), (“Brinks Home Security” or the “Company”) (OTC: SCTY) today announced results for the three months ended September 30, 2020.



Third Quarter Key Highlights1 :

Net revenue of $130.9 million, up 8.3% year-over- year

Net loss of $19.2 million, as compared to net income of $673.6 million in the prior year period, which included a one-time $702.8 million gain from restructuring

Adjusted EBITDA of $68.5 million, up 9.6% year-over-year

Successful integration of over 110,000 Protect America bulk buy accounts acquired in mid-June 2020

William Niles named permanent CEO on September 30, 2020

William Niles, Chief Executive Officer of Brinks Home Security, commented, “In the third quarter, we accelerated the execution of our go-forward strategic plan, with the objective of generating profitable accounts, at scale, and retaining for life. Our strategic vision is based on delivering a superior customer experience built around the Brinks Home brand and featuring a suite of premium smart home security products in both the ‘Do It For Me’ and ‘DIY’ categories. We intend to enhance the customer experience at every touchpoint of the customer journey and improve unit economics by building a strong foundation in data analytics that, we believe, will reduce our subscriber acquisition cost, lower cost to serve and improve retention.”

“To enable this transformation, we have made several key hires across our organization to ensure we have the right leadership to drive a culture of customer centricity and execution. We also continue to take smart actions to manage our cost structure and strengthen our balance sheet. We believe we have a compelling strategic plan that will accelerate profitable growth, generate cash, and improve margins and long-term shareholder value.”

Customer & Attrition Data

The Company has two principal sales channels including its direct-to-consumer sales channel (the "Direct to Consumer Channel" or “DTC”), which offers both Do-It-Yourself and professional installation security solutions and through its exclusive authorized dealer network (the "Dealer Channel"), which provides product and installation services, as well as support to customers. In addition, from time to time, the Company acquires accounts through negotiated bulk account acquisitions.

Accounts Added

The Company added 17,111 customers in the third quarter of 2020, as compared to 21,228 accounts for the same period in the prior year. Both the Company’s Dealer and the DTC Channels experienced year-over-year declines in customers added. The decline in the Dealer Channel was primarily due to the Company's election to cease purchasing accounts from two dealers in the fourth quarter of 2019 and restrictions on door-to-door selling and other impacts related to the outbreak of COVID-19. The decline in the DTC Channel production was primarily due to the Company's election to leverage more profitable organic leads. There were no bulk account acquisitions during the third quarter of 2020 or 2019.

_____________________________

1 Year-over-year comparisons based on the pro forma net revenue, net loss and adjusted EBITDA for September 30, 2019. Such pro forma adjustments to give effect to the combined successor and predecessor periods. Please see the appendix to this press release for more information.

Attrition

Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Beginning balance of accounts not subject to Earnout Payments 865,848 942,157 Accounts acquired 75,627 84,899 Accounts cancelled (128,736 ) (156,047 ) Cancelled accounts guaranteed by dealer and other adjustments (a) (5,276 ) (5,161 ) Ending balance of accounts not subject to Earnout Payments 807,463 865,848 Accounts subject to Earnout Payments 107,929 — Ending balance of accounts 915,392 865,848 Attrition rate - Core Unit (c) 15.4 % 17.3 % Attrition rate - Core RMR (b) (c) 17.7 % 17.6 %





(a) Includes cancelled accounts that are contractually guaranteed to be refunded from holdback. (b) The RMR of cancelled accounts follows the same definition as subscriber unit attrition as noted above. RMR attrition is defined as the RMR of cancelled accounts in a given period, adjusted for the impact of price increases or decreases in that period, divided by the weighted average of RMR for that period. (c) Core Unit and RMR attrition rates exclude the impact of the Protect America bulk buy, where the Company is funding the purchase price through an earnout payment structure (the “Earnout Payments”).

Core Unit attrition, which excludes accounts subject to earnout payments, was down for the twelve months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the prior twelve-month period. The decrease in the Core Unit attrition rate includes the impact of fewer customers, as a percentage of the entire base, reaching the end of their initial contract term, continued efforts around “at-risk” extensions and customer retention and the benefit of improved credit quality in the DTC Channel.

Core RMR attrition increased year-over-year due to a combination of lower RMR for accounts generated in the Company’s DTC Channel, as a minimal equipment subsidy is offered, lower production in the Dealer Channel, which typically enjoys higher RMR, and rate reductions relating to the Company’s at-risk retention program. Further, in light of COVID-19, starting in March 2020, the Company made the decision to defer taking ordinary course rate adjustments to its base, which has continued through September 30, 2020. The Company will evaluate its rate strategy going forward as circumstances warrant.

Presentation of Predecessor and Successor Financial Results

Apart from interest and amortization expense, Brinks Home Security’s operating results and key operating performance measures on a consolidated basis were not materially impacted by the reorganization of the Company in August 2019 and its application of fresh start accounting. The Company believes that certain of our consolidated operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2020 is comparable to certain operating results from the comparable prior year period. Accordingly, the Company believes that discussing the combined non-GAAP results of operations and cash flows of the Predecessor Company and the Successor Company for the three-month period ended September 30, 2019 is useful when analyzing certain performance measures.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Financial Summary2

Successor Company Successor Company Predecessor Company Three Months Ended September 30, Non-GAAP Combined Three Months Ended September 30, Period from September 1, 2019 through September 30, Period from July 1, 2019 through August 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 Net revenue $ 130,852 $ 120,878 $ 36,289 $ 84,589 Cost of services 31,383 28,962 8,976 19,986 Selling, general and administrative, including stock-based and long-term incentive compensation 31,572 32,370 11,390 20,980 Amortization of subscriber accounts, deferred contract acquisition costs and other intangible assets 57,240 49,810 17,302 32,508 Interest expense 20,033 34,586 7,474 27,112 Income tax expense 717 642 204 438 Net (loss) income (19,164 ) 673,578 (10,807 ) 684,385 Adjusted EBITDA 68,512 62,502 17,144 45,358

The Company reported net revenues of $130.9 million, an increase of 8.3% as compared to the prior year period. This improvement in net revenues includes an increase in alarm monitoring revenue of $7.0 million resulting from a higher number of average subscribers relating to the Protect America bulk acquisition and a previously disclosed $5.3 million fresh start adjustment to reduce revenue in the prior year period in connection with the Company's emergence from bankruptcy. Also included in the year-over-year increase in net revenues is a $3.3 million increase in product, installation and service revenue largely attributable to the Company’s continued efforts around at-risk extensions.

RMR acquired during the quarter was $841,000, as compared to $1.0 million in the prior year period.

Cost of Services was $31.4 million, an increase of 8.4% year-over-year. The increase is attributable to the cost to serve the incremental Protect America customers. The increase was partially offset by a decline in subscriber acquisition costs in the Company’s DTC Channel.

Selling, General and Administrative costs were $31.6 million, a decline of 2.5% year-over-year. The decrease is primarily due to reduced subscriber acquisition costs and consulting fees on integration and implementation of company initiatives. These declines were partially offset by higher salary expense and professional fees related to the post emergence operating structure of the Company.

Net loss totaled $19.2 million as compared to a net income of $673.6 million in the prior year period. The year-over-year change is primarily attributable to prior year gains on restructuring and reorganization and current year increases in 2G and 3G radio conversion costs and amortization expense. These decreases were partially offset by higher revenues and lower interest expense.

Adjusted EBITDA was $68.5 million, an increase of 9.6% year-over-year.

___________________________________

2All variances are year-over-year unless otherwise noted.

Liquidity

As of September 30, 2020, excluding a minimum liquidity requirement of $25 million under the terms of the Company’s credit agreements, the Company had total short-term liquidity of $133.7 million to fund working capital and continuing operations. This includes $12.8 million of cash and cash equivalents and $120.9 million of remaining borrowing capacity under the $145.0 million Revolving Credit Facility.

The Company’s existing long-term debt at September 30, 2020 includes an aggregate principal balance of $987.8 million under its Takeback Loan Facility, Term Loan Facility and the Revolving Credit Facility.

Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

Brinks Home Security’s financial statements and related footnotes will be available in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, which is expected to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on November 13, 2020.

Conference Call

Brinks Home Security will host a conference call on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 5:00 pm ET. Registration for the conference call can be completed by visiting the following website prior to, or on the day of, the conference call: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7166334 . Upon registering, each participant will be provided with call details and a registrant ID. Reminders will also be sent to registered participants via email. Alternatively, the conference call will be available via a live webcast. To access the live webcast or a replay, visit the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.brinkshome.com/ .

A replay of the call can also be accessed via phone through November 19, 2020 by dialing (800) 585-8367 from the U.S., or (416) 621-4642 from outside the U.S. The conference I.D. number is 7166334.

About Brinks Home Security

Brinks Home Security (OTC: SCTY) is one of the largest home security and alarm monitoring companies in North America. Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Brinks Home Security secures over 900,000 residential and commercial customers through highly responsive, simple security solutions backed by expertly trained professionals. The Company has one of the nation’s largest networks of independent authorized dealers and agents – providing products and support to customers in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico – as well as direct-to-consumer sales of DIY and professionally installed products.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about business strategies, market potential and expansion, the success of new products and services, the launch of Brinks Home Security's consumer financing solution; the anticipated benefits of the Brinks Home Security’s rebranding; customer retention; account creation and related cost; anticipated account generation; future financial performance; debt refinancing; recovery of insurance proceeds and other matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, without limitation, possible changes in market acceptance of our services, technological innovations in the alarm monitoring industry, competitive issues, continued access to capital on terms acceptable to us, our ability to capitalize on acquisition opportunities, general market and economic conditions, including global economic concerns due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and changes in law and government regulations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Please refer to the publicly filed documents of Monitronics International, Inc., including the most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q for additional information about us and about the risks and uncertainties related to our business which may affect the statements made in this press release.

1) Adjusted EBITDA and the Non-GAAP Combined Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 financials are non-GAAP financial measures. See the Appendix of this press release for related disclosures and calculations.

MONITRONICS INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

Amounts in thousands, except share amounts Successor Company September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,759 $ 14,763 Restricted cash 133 238 Trade receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,759 in 2020 and $3,828 in 2019 10,854 12,083 Inventories, net 6,878 5,242 Prepaid and other current assets 20,387 19,953 Total current assets 51,011 52,279 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $13,796 in 2020 and $3,777 in 2019 41,516 42,096 Subscriber accounts and deferred contract acquisition costs, net of accumulated amortization of $208,387 in 2020 and $61,771 in 2019 1,089,198 1,064,311 Dealer network and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $25,748 in 2020 and $7,922 in 2019 118,952 136,778 Goodwill — 81,943 Deferred income tax asset, net 684 684 Operating lease right-of-use asset 18,345 19,277 Other assets 18,651 21,944 Total assets $ 1,338,357 $ 1,419,312 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 13,369 $ 16,869 Other accrued liabilities 45,806 24,954 Deferred revenue 11,065 12,008 Holdback liability 8,583 8,191 Current portion of long-term debt 8,225 8,225 Total current liabilities 87,048 70,247 Non-current liabilities: Long-term debt 979,550 978,219 Long-term holdback liability 1,761 2,183 Operating lease liabilities 15,648 16,195 Other liabilities 66,989 6,390 Total liabilities 1,150,996 1,073,234 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value. Authorized 5,000,000 shares; no shares issued — — Common stock, $0.01 par value. Authorized 45,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 22,500,000 shares at both September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 225 225 Additional paid-in capital 379,175 379,175 Accumulated deficit (189,779 ) (33,331 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net (2,260 ) 9 Total stockholders' equity 187,361 346,078 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,338,357 $ 1,419,312





MONITRONICS INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

Amounts in thousands, except shares and per share amounts Successor Company Predecessor Company Three Months Ended September 30, Period from September 1, 2019 through September 30, Period from July 1, 2019 through August 31, 2020 2019 2019 Net revenue $ 130,852 $ 36,289 $ 84,589 Operating expenses: Cost of services 31,383 8,976 19,986 Selling, general and administrative, including stock-based and long-term incentive compensation 31,572 11,390 20,980 Radio conversion costs 5,612 825 931 Amortization of subscriber accounts, deferred contract acquisition costs and other intangible assets 57,240 17,302 32,508 Depreciation 3,459 925 1,073 129,266 39,418 75,478 Operating income (loss) 1,586 (3,129 ) 9,111 Other (income) expense: Gain on restructuring and reorganization, net — — (702,824 ) Interest expense 20,033 7,474 27,112 20,033 7,474 (675,712 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (18,447 ) (10,603 ) 684,823 Income tax expense 717 204 438 Net (loss) income (19,164 ) (10,807 ) 684,385 Other comprehensive loss: Unrealized loss on derivative contracts, net (475 ) — — Total other comprehensive loss, net of tax (475 ) — — Comprehensive (loss) income $ (19,639 ) $ (10,807 ) $ 684,385 Basic and diluted income per share: Net loss $ (0.85 ) $ (0.48 ) $ — Weighted average Common shares - basic and diluted 22,500,000 22,500,000 — Total issued and outstanding Common shares at period end 22,500,000 22,500,000 —





MONITRONICS INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

Amounts in thousands, except shares and per share amounts Successor Company Predecessor Company Nine Months Ended September 30, Period from September 1, 2019 through September 30, Period from January 1, 2019 through August 31, 2020 2019 2019 Net revenue $ 374,235 $ 36,289 $ 342,286 Operating expenses: Cost of services 87,017 8,976 75,286 Selling, general and administrative, including stock-based and long-term incentive compensation 108,566 11,390 80,365 Radio conversion costs 14,103 825 931 Amortization of subscriber accounts, deferred contract acquisition costs and other intangible assets 164,889 17,302 130,791 Depreciation 10,019 925 7,348 Goodwill impairment 81,943 — — 466,537 39,418 294,721 Operating (loss) income (92,302 ) (3,129 ) 47,565 Other (income) expense: Gain on restructuring and reorganization, net — — (669,722 ) Interest expense 60,582 7,474 105,081 Realized and unrealized loss, net on derivative financial instruments — — 6,804 Refinancing expense — — 5,214 60,582 7,474 (552,623 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (152,884 ) (10,603 ) 600,188 Income tax expense 1,937 204 1,775 Net (loss) income (154,821 ) (10,807 ) 598,413 Other comprehensive loss: Unrealized loss on derivative contracts, net (2,269 ) — (940 ) Total other comprehensive loss, net of tax (2,269 ) — (940 ) Comprehensive (loss) income $ (157,090 ) $ (10,807 ) $ 597,473 Basic and diluted income per share: Net loss $ (6.88 ) $ (0.48 ) $ — Weighted average Common shares - basic and diluted 22,500,000 22,500,000 — Total issued and outstanding Common shares at period end 22,500,000 22,500,000 —

Adjusted EBITDA

We evaluate the performance of our operations based on financial measures such as revenue and "Adjusted EBITDA." Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation, amortization (including the amortization of subscriber accounts, dealer network and other intangible assets), restructuring charges, stock-based compensation, and other non-cash or non-recurring charges. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an important indicator of the operational strength and performance of our business. In addition, this measure is used by management to evaluate operating results and perform analytical comparisons and identify strategies to improve performance. Adjusted EBITDA is also a measure that is customarily used by financial analysts to evaluate the financial performance of companies in the security alarm monitoring industry and is one of the financial measures, subject to certain adjustments, by which our covenants are calculated under the agreements governing our debt obligations. Adjusted EBITDA does not represent cash flow from operations as defined by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), should not be construed as an alternative to net income or loss and is indicative neither of our results of operations nor of cash flows available to fund all of our cash needs. It is, however, a measurement that we believe is useful to investors in analyzing our operating performance. Accordingly, Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, net income, cash flow provided by operating activities and other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. As companies often define non-GAAP financial measures differently, Adjusted EBITDA as calculated by Monitronics should not be compared to any similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net (loss) income to total Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated (amounts in thousands):

Successor Company Successor Company Predecessor Company Three Months Ended September 30, Non-GAAP Combined Three Months Ended September 30, Period from September 1, 2019 through September 30, Period from July 1, 2019 through August 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 Net (loss) income $ (19,164 ) $ 673,578 $ (10,807 ) $ 684,385 Amortization of subscriber accounts, deferred contract acquisition costs and other intangible assets 57,240 49,810 17,302 32,508 Depreciation 3,459 1,998 925 1,073 Radio conversion costs 5,612 1,756 825 931 Stock-based compensation — 266 — 266 Long-term incentive compensation 2 107 67 40 Severance expense (a) 47 — — — Integration / implementation of company initiatives 566 2,583 1,154 1,429 Gain on restructuring and reorganization, net — (702,824 ) — (702,824 ) Interest expense 20,033 34,586 7,474 27,112 Income tax expense 717 642 204 438 Adjusted EBITDA $ 68,512 $ 62,502 $ 17,144 $ 45,358 Expensed Subscriber acquisition costs, net Gross subscriber acquisition costs (b) $ 3,102 $ 8,041 $ 2,499 $ 5,542 Revenue associated with subscriber acquisition costs (1,527 ) (1,925 ) (534 ) (1,391 ) Expensed Subscriber acquisition costs, net $ 1,575 $ 6,116 $ 1,965 $ 4,151

_____________________

(a) Severance expense related to transitioning executive leadership in 2020. (b) Gross subscriber acquisition costs for the three months ended September 30, 2019 has been restated from $9,710,000 to $8,041,000 due to allocation adjustments made to align with current period presentation of expensed subscriber acquisition costs.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net (loss) income to total Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated (amounts in thousands):

Successor Company Successor Company Predecessor Company Nine Months Ended September 30, Non-GAAP Combined Nine Months Ended September 30, Period from September 1, 2019 through September 30, Period from January 1, 2019 through August 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 Net (loss) income $ (154,821 ) $ 587,606 $ (10,807 ) $ 598,413 Amortization of subscriber accounts, deferred contract acquisition costs and other intangible assets 164,889 148,093 17,302 130,791 Depreciation 10,019 8,273 925 7,348 Radio conversion costs 14,103 1,756 825 931 Stock-based compensation — 42 — 42 Long-term incentive compensation 403 657 67 590 LiveWatch acquisition contingent bonus charges — 63 — 63 Legal settlement reserve (related insurance recovery) (700 ) (4,800 ) — (4,800 ) Severance expense (a) 4,289 — — — Integration / implementation of company initiatives 8,710 5,997 1,154 4,843 Goodwill impairment 81,943 — — — Gain on restructuring and reorganization, net — (669,722 ) — (669,722 ) Interest expense 60,582 112,555 7,474 105,081 Realized and unrealized loss, net on derivative financial instruments — 6,804 — 6,804 Refinancing expense — 5,214 — 5,214 Income tax expense 1,937 1,979 204 1,775 Adjusted EBITDA $ 191,354 $ 204,517 $ 17,144 $ 187,373 Expensed Subscriber acquisition costs, net Gross subscriber acquisition costs (b) $ 14,693 $ 22,818 $ 2,499 $ 20,319 Revenue associated with subscriber acquisition costs (4,831 ) (6,021 ) (534 ) (5,487 ) Expensed Subscriber acquisition costs, net $ 9,862 $ 16,797 $ 1,965 $ 14,832

_____________________