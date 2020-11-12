AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Power Inc. (Nasdaq: IPWR), pioneering the development and commercialization of highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN™ bi-directional power switches, reported results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

“During the third quarter, we maintained our momentum toward our commercialization goals,” stated Dan Brdar, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ideal Power. “Recently, we completed our first milestone with United States Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) under our partnership with Diversified Technologies, Inc. (DTI) finishing the first wafer fabrication run with Teledyne. Devices are being packaged and will be tested and characterized under the NAVSEA program. We now have both initial driver and packaging designs through our collaboration with The University of Texas at Austin’s Microelectronics Research Center. Overall, we continue to make progress toward commercialization, and are excited about our prospects for B-TRAN™ as a differentiated technology that addresses a large and growing market.”

Key Recent Operational Highlights

Completed first major milestone under NAVSEA program in partnership with DTI to demonstrate B-TRAN™ enabled high efficiency direct current circuit breakers; received B-TRAN™ wafers from Teledyne’s first fabrication run under the program, which are being tested for selection and packaging into B-TRAN™ devices.

In collaboration with The University of Texas at Austin’s Microelectronics Research Center: Completed design and fabrication of initial version of our new B-TRAN™ driver Under the NAVSEA program, completed the initial design of new B-TRAN™ device packaging

Developed a new high power test rig to enable testing of packaged devices at high voltage and high current conditions as part of the device characterization required under the NAVSEA program and for the generation of a data sheet for the engineering sample program.

B-TRAN™ Patent Estate: Currently have 57 issued B-TRAN™ patents with 21 of those issued outside of the United States and 25 pending B-TRAN™ patents. Current geographic coverage now includes North America, China, Japan and Europe, with potential to expand coverage into South Korea and India.

As of September 30, 2020, and inclusive of the previously announced early warrant exercise transaction, we have raised $3 million in 2020 from warrant exercises.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Research and development expenses in the third quarter of 2020 were $0.5 million compared to $0.3 million in the third quarter of 2019. The increase was due to higher expenses related to B-TRAN wafer fabrication and driver development.

General and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2020 were $0.7 million compared to $0.5 million in the third quarter of 2019.

In connection with the early warrant exercise transaction, we recorded a non-cash warrant inducement expense of $3.7 million within other expenses representing the estimated fair value of the new warrants issued in the transaction.

Net loss in the third quarter of 2020 was $4.9 million, inclusive of the $3.7 million non-cash warrant inducement expense, compared to $0.8 million in the third quarter of 2019. The third quarter of 2019 included a $0.1 million loss from discontinued operations related to our PPSA operations which we sold in September 2019.

Cash used in operating activities for the first nine months of 2020 was $2.3 million compared to $2.4 million in the first nine months of 2019.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $3.8 million at September 30, 2020. In August 2020, the Company raised net cash proceeds of $2.5 million from the early warrant exercise transaction.

Long-term debt outstanding at September 30, 2020 was $0.1 million relating to a Payroll Protection Program loan received in the second quarter of 2020 to temporarily subsidize payroll and facilities costs in a business landscape impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. We currently expect this loan to be forgiven.

About Ideal Power Inc.

Ideal Power (Nasdaq: IPWR) is pioneering the development of its broadly patented bi-directional power switches, creating highly efficient and ecofriendly energy control solutions for industrial, alternative energy, military and automotive applications. The Company is focused on its patented Bi-directional, Bi-polar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN™) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN™ is a unique double-sided bi-directional AC switch able to deliver substantial performance improvements over today's conventional power semiconductors. Ideal Power believes B-TRAN™ modules will reduce conduction and switching losses, complexity of thermal management and operating cost in medium voltage AC power switching and control circuitry. For more information, visit www.IdealPower.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While Ideal Power’s management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the impact of COVID-19 on our business, financial condition and results of operations, the success of our B-TRAN™ technology, including the success of our contract with DTI, whether the patents for our technology provide adequate protection and whether we can be successful in maintaining, enforcing and defending our patents and our inability to predict with precision or certainty the pace of development and commercialization of our B-TRAN™ technology, our ability to secure additional financing on commercially reasonable terms, or at all, especially in light of the market volatility uncertainty as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainties set forth in our quarterly, annual and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Furthermore, we operate in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We disclaim any intention to, and undertake no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements.



IDEAL POWER INC.

Balance Sheets

September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,769,225 $ 3,057,682 Accounts receivable, net 28,623 – Prepayments and other current assets 138,436 248,148 Total current assets 3,936,284 3,305,830 Property and equipment, net 41,797 47,302 Intangible assets, net 1,583,523 1,634,378 Right of use asset 126,257 260,310 Other assets – 17,920 Total assets $ 5,687,861 $ 5,265,740 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 66,710 $ 182,956 Accrued expenses 383,374 319,135 Current portion of lease liability 129,995 183,119 Total current liabilities 580,079 685,210 Long-term debt 91,407 – Long-term lease liability – 82,055 Other long-term liabilities 607,974 609,242 Total liabilities 1,279,460 1,376,507 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 2,976,709 shares issued and 2,975,388 shares outstanding at September 30, 2020, and 2,101,272 shares issued and 2,099,951 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019, respectively 2,977 2,101 Additional paid-in capital 78,419,046 71,242,256 Treasury stock, at cost, 1,321 shares at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (13,210 ) (13,210 ) Accumulated deficit (74,000,412 ) (67,341,914 ) Total stockholders’ equity 4,408,401 3,889,233 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,687,861 $ 5,265,740

IDEAL POWER INC.

Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Grant revenue $ 147,787 $ – $ 154,302 $ – Cost of grant revenue 147,787 – 154,302 – Gross profit – – – – Operating expenses: Research and development 494,548 250,773 1,161,537 804,741 General and administrative 677,967 471,272 1,773,615 1,520,325 Total operating expenses 1,172,515 722,045 2,935,152 2,325,066 Loss from continuing operations before interest (1,172,515 ) (722,045 ) (2,935,152 ) (2,325,066 ) Other expenses: Interest expense, net 1,358 2,763 2,480 3,072 Warrant inducement expense 3,720,866 – 3,720,866 – Total other expenses 3,722,224 2,763 3,723,346 3,072 Loss from continuing operations (4,894,739 ) (724,808 ) (6,658,498 ) (2,328,138 ) Loss from discontinued operations – (78,796 ) – (768,047 ) Loss on sale of discontinued operations – (9,107 ) – (9,107 ) Net loss $ (4,894,739 ) $ (812,711 ) $ (6,658,498 ) $ (3,105,292 ) Loss from continuing operations per share – basic and fully diluted $ (1.28 ) $ (0.49 ) $ (2.04 ) $ (1.60 ) Loss from discontinued operations per share – basic and fully diluted – (0.06 ) – (0.53 ) Net loss per share – basic and fully diluted $ (1.28 ) $ (0.55 ) $ (2.04 ) $ (2.13 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding – basic and fully diluted 3,821,717 1,474,001 3,264,860 1,460,507

IDEAL POWER INC.

Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Loss from continuing operations $ (6,658,498 ) $ (2,328,138 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 86,368 82,913 Write-off of capitalized patents 18,235 – Stock-based compensation 434,782 156,882 Stock issued for services 50,000 – Warrant inducement expense 3,720,866 – Decrease in operating assets: Accounts receivable (28,623 ) – Prepayments and other current assets 127,632 204,530 Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities: Accounts payable (116,246 ) 1,337 Accrued expenses 61,845 6,336 Net cash used in operating activities (2,303,639 ) (1,876,140 ) Net cash used in operating activities – discontinued operations – (557,096 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (12,407 ) (4,253 ) Acquisition of intangible assets (35,836 ) (74,342 ) Net cash used in investing activities (48,243 ) (78,595 ) Net cash provided by investing activities – discontinued operations – 23,587 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from loans 91,407 – Proceeds from the exercise of warrants 2,972,018 – Net cash provided by financing activities 3,063,425 – Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents – continuing operations 711,543 (1,954,735 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents – discontinued operations – (533,509 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 3,057,682 3,258,077 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 3,769,225 $ 769,833

IDEAL POWER INC.

Statement of Stockholders’ Equity

For the Three-Month Periods during the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

(unaudited)