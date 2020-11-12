AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Power Inc. (Nasdaq: IPWR), pioneering the development and commercialization of highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN™ bi-directional power switches, reported results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

“During the third quarter, we maintained our momentum toward our commercialization goals,” stated Dan Brdar, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ideal Power. “Recently, we completed our first milestone with United States Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) under our partnership with Diversified Technologies, Inc. (DTI) finishing the first wafer fabrication run with Teledyne. Devices are being packaged and will be tested and characterized under the NAVSEA program. We now have both initial driver and packaging designs through our collaboration with The University of Texas at Austin’s Microelectronics Research Center. Overall, we continue to make progress toward commercialization, and are excited about our prospects for B-TRAN™ as a differentiated technology that addresses a large and growing market.”

Key Recent Operational Highlights

  • Completed first major milestone under NAVSEA program in partnership with DTI to demonstrate B-TRAN™ enabled high efficiency direct current circuit breakers; received B-TRAN™ wafers from Teledyne’s first fabrication run under the program, which are being tested for selection and packaging into B-TRAN™ devices.
  • In collaboration with The University of Texas at Austin’s Microelectronics Research Center:
    • Completed design and fabrication of initial version of our new B-TRAN™ driver
    • Under the NAVSEA program, completed the initial design of new B-TRAN™ device packaging
  • Developed a new high power test rig to enable testing of packaged devices at high voltage and high current conditions as part of the device characterization required under the NAVSEA program and for the generation of a data sheet for the engineering sample program.
  • B-TRAN™ Patent Estate: Currently have 57 issued B-TRAN™ patents with 21 of those issued outside of the United States and 25 pending B-TRAN™ patents. Current geographic coverage now includes North America, China, Japan and Europe, with potential to expand coverage into South Korea and India.
  • As of September 30, 2020, and inclusive of the previously announced early warrant exercise transaction, we have raised $3 million in 2020 from warrant exercises.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

  • Research and development expenses in the third quarter of 2020 were $0.5 million compared to $0.3 million in the third quarter of 2019. The increase was due to higher expenses related to B-TRAN wafer fabrication and driver development.
  • General and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2020 were $0.7 million compared to $0.5 million in the third quarter of 2019.
  • In connection with the early warrant exercise transaction, we recorded a non-cash warrant inducement expense of $3.7 million within other expenses representing the estimated fair value of the new warrants issued in the transaction.
  • Net loss in the third quarter of 2020 was $4.9 million, inclusive of the $3.7 million non-cash warrant inducement expense, compared to $0.8 million in the third quarter of 2019. The third quarter of 2019 included a $0.1 million loss from discontinued operations related to our PPSA operations which we sold in September 2019.
  • Cash used in operating activities for the first nine months of 2020 was $2.3 million compared to $2.4 million in the first nine months of 2019.
  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $3.8 million at September 30, 2020. In August 2020, the Company raised net cash proceeds of $2.5 million from the early warrant exercise transaction.
  • Long-term debt outstanding at September 30, 2020 was $0.1 million relating to a Payroll Protection Program loan received in the second quarter of 2020 to temporarily subsidize payroll and facilities costs in a business landscape impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. We currently expect this loan to be forgiven.

Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call Details

Ideal Power CEO and President Dan Brdar and CFO Tim Burns will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

About Ideal Power Inc.
Ideal Power (Nasdaq: IPWR) is pioneering the development of its broadly patented bi-directional power switches, creating highly efficient and ecofriendly energy control solutions for industrial, alternative energy, military and automotive applications. The Company is focused on its patented Bi-directional, Bi-polar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN™) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN™ is a unique double-sided bi-directional AC switch able to deliver substantial performance improvements over today's conventional power semiconductors. Ideal Power believes B-TRAN™ modules will reduce conduction and switching losses, complexity of thermal management and operating cost in medium voltage AC power switching and control circuitry. For more information, visit www.IdealPower.com.

Safe Harbor Statement        
All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While Ideal Power’s management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the impact of COVID-19 on our business, financial condition and results of operations, the success of our B-TRAN™ technology, including the success of our contract with DTI, whether the patents for our technology provide adequate protection and whether we can be successful in maintaining, enforcing and defending our patents and our inability to predict with precision or certainty the pace of development and commercialization of our B-TRAN™ technology, our ability to secure additional financing on commercially reasonable terms, or at all, especially in light of the market volatility uncertainty as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainties set forth in our quarterly, annual and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Furthermore, we operate in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We disclaim any intention to, and undertake no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements.

 IDEAL POWER INC.
Balance Sheets

  September 30,
2020		  December 31,
2019		 
   (unaudited)     
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $3,769,225  $3,057,682 
Accounts receivable, net  28,623    
Prepayments and other current assets  138,436   248,148 
Total current assets  3,936,284   3,305,830 
         
Property and equipment, net  41,797   47,302 
Intangible assets, net  1,583,523   1,634,378 
Right of use asset  126,257   260,310 
Other assets     17,920 
Total assets $5,687,861  $5,265,740 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $66,710  $182,956 
Accrued expenses  383,374   319,135 
Current portion of lease liability  129,995   183,119 
Total current liabilities  580,079   685,210 
         
Long-term debt  91,407    
Long-term lease liability     82,055 
Other long-term liabilities  607,974   609,242 
Total liabilities  1,279,460   1,376,507 
         
Commitments and contingencies        
         
Stockholders’ equity:        
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 2,976,709 shares issued and 2,975,388 shares outstanding at September 30, 2020, and 2,101,272 shares issued and 2,099,951 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019, respectively  2,977   2,101 
Additional paid-in capital  78,419,046   71,242,256 
Treasury stock, at cost, 1,321 shares at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019  (13,210)  (13,210)
Accumulated deficit  (74,000,412)  (67,341,914)
Total stockholders’ equity  4,408,401   3,889,233 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $5,687,861  $5,265,740 
 
 

IDEAL POWER INC.
Statements of Operations
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
September 30,		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,		 
  2020  2019  2020  2019 
Grant revenue $147,787  $  $154,302  $ 
Cost of grant revenue  147,787      154,302    
Gross profit            
                 
Operating expenses:                
Research and development  494,548   250,773   1,161,537   804,741 
General and administrative  677,967   471,272   1,773,615   1,520,325 
Total operating expenses  1,172,515   722,045   2,935,152   2,325,066 
                 
Loss from continuing operations before interest  (1,172,515)  (722,045)  (2,935,152)  (2,325,066)
                 
Other expenses:                
Interest expense, net  1,358   2,763   2,480   3,072 
Warrant inducement expense  3,720,866      3,720,866    
Total other expenses  3,722,224   2,763   3,723,346   3,072 
                 
Loss from continuing operations  (4,894,739)  (724,808)  (6,658,498)  (2,328,138)
Loss from discontinued operations     (78,796)     (768,047)
Loss on sale of discontinued operations     (9,107)     (9,107)
Net loss $(4,894,739) $(812,711) $(6,658,498) $(3,105,292)
                 
Loss from continuing operations per share – basic and fully diluted $(1.28) $(0.49) $(2.04) $(1.60)
Loss from discontinued operations per share – basic and fully diluted     (0.06)     (0.53)
Net loss per share – basic and fully diluted $(1.28) $(0.55) $(2.04) $(2.13)
                 
Weighted average number of shares outstanding – basic and fully diluted  3,821,717   1,474,001   3,264,860   1,460,507 
 
 

IDEAL POWER INC.
Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)

  Nine Months Ended
September 30,		 
  2020  2019 
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Loss from continuing operations $(6,658,498) $(2,328,138)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization  86,368   82,913 
Write-off of capitalized patents  18,235    
Stock-based compensation  434,782   156,882 
Stock issued for services  50,000    
Warrant inducement expense  3,720,866    
Decrease in operating assets:        
Accounts receivable  (28,623)   
Prepayments and other current assets  127,632   204,530 
Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities:        
Accounts payable  (116,246)  1,337 
Accrued expenses  61,845   6,336 
Net cash used in operating activities  (2,303,639)  (1,876,140)
Net cash used in operating activities – discontinued operations     (557,096)
         
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Purchase of property and equipment  (12,407)  (4,253)
Acquisition of intangible assets  (35,836)  (74,342)
Net cash used in investing activities  (48,243)  (78,595)
Net cash provided by investing activities – discontinued operations     23,587 
         
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Proceeds from loans  91,407    
Proceeds from the exercise of warrants  2,972,018    
Net cash provided by financing activities  3,063,425    
         
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents – continuing operations  711,543   (1,954,735)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents – discontinued operations     (533,509)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period  3,057,682   3,258,077 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $3,769,225  $769,833 
 
 

  IDEAL POWER INC.
Statement of Stockholders’ Equity
For the Three-Month Periods during the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019
(unaudited)

  Common Stock  Preferred
Stock		  Additional
Paid-In
Capital		  Treasury Stock  Accumulated
Deficit		  Total
Stockholders’
Equity		 
  Shares  Amount  Shares  Amount     Shares  Amount       
Balances at December 31, 2018  1,404,479  $1,404   1,518,430  $1,518  $68,022,484   1,321  $(13,210) $(63,414,252) $4,597,944 
Conversion of preferred stock to common stock  70,843   71   (708,430)  (708)  637             
Stock-based compensation              (25,814)           (25,814)
Net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2019                       (1,040,899)  (1,040,899)
Balances at March 31, 2019  1,475,322   1,475   810,000   810   67,997,307   1,321   (13,210)  (64,455,151)  3,531,231 
Stock-based compensation              101,843            101,843 
Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2019                       (1,251,682)  (1,251,682)
Balances at June 30, 2019  1,475,322  $1,475   810,000  $810  $68,099,150   1,321  $(13,210) $(65,706,833) $2,381,392 
Stock-based compensation              16,692            16,692 
Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2019                       (812,711)  (812,711)
Balances at September 30, 2019  1,475,322  $1,475   810,000  $810  $68,115,842   1,321  $(13,210) $(66,519,544) $1,585,373 
                                     
Balances at December 31, 2019  2,101,272  $2,101     $  $71,242,256   1,321  $(13,210) $(67,341,914) $3,889,233 
Stock-based compensation              116,497            116,497 
Net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2020                       (930,501)  (930,501)
Balances at March 31, 2020  2,101,272   2,101         71,358,753   1,321   (13,210)  (68,272,415)  3,075,229 
Stock-based compensation              109,671            109,671 
Stock issued for services  26,316   26         49,974            50,000 
Exercise of warrants  225,718   226         175,590            175,816 
Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2020                       (833,258)  (833,258)
Balances at June 30, 2020  2,353,306  $2,353     $  $71,693,988   1,321  $(13,210) $(69,105,673) $2,577,458 
Stock-based compensation              208,614            208,614 
Exercise of warrants  250,566   251         248,365            248,616 
Early warrant exercise transaction  372,837   373         2,547,213            2,547,586 
Warrant inducement expense              3,720,866            3,720,866 
Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2020                       (4,894,739)  (4,894,739)
Balances at September 30, 2020  2,976,709  $2,977     $  $78,419,046   1,321  $(13,210) $(74,000,412) $4,408,401 
                                     