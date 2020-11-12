DANBURY, CT, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (“Ethan Allen” or “the Company”) (NYSE:ETH) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on January 21, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 7, 2021.



Farooq Kathwari, Chairman and CEO commented, “We are pleased that our Board made the decision to increase our regular quarterly dividend to $0.25, a 19% increase. These are unprecedent times. Our enterprise over the last 89 years has gone through the Great Depression, a World War, and several recessions including the Great Recession. We have come out stronger and more vibrant each time. We look forward to continuing our progress and remain cautiously optimistic.”

ABOUT ETHAN ALLEN

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETH) is a leading interior design company, manufacturer and retailer in the home furnishings marketplace. Today the Company is a global luxury international home fashion brand that is vertically integrated from design through delivery, which affords its clientele a value proposition of style, quality and price. The Company provides complimentary interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accents through a retail network of approximately 300 design centers in the United States and abroad as well as online at ethanallen.com. The design centers represent a mix of independent licensees and Company-owned and operated locations. The Company operates retail design centers located in the United States and Canada. The independently operated design centers are located in the United States, Asia, the Middle East and Europe. Ethan Allen owns and operates nine manufacturing facilities, including six manufacturing plants in the United States, two manufacturing plants in Mexico and one manufacturing plant in Honduras. Approximately 75% of its products are manufactured or assembled in these North American facilities.

For more information on Ethan Allen's products and services, visit www.ethanallen.com.

