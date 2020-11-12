FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxcyte, Inc., formerly known as SutroVax, a next-generation vaccine company seeking to improve global health by developing superior and novel vaccines designed to prevent or treat some of the most common and deadly infectious diseases worldwide, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and provided a business update.
“Vaxcyte continues to make steady progress in executing on our business objectives,” said Grant Pickering, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Vaxcyte. “We advanced several important manufacturing activities for VAX-24, our 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, or PCV, designed to prevent invasive pneumococcal disease, as we proceed toward our anticipated IND filing in the second half of next year. In addition, we continued to progress our pipeline vaccines, including VAX-XP, our PCV candidate with an expanded breadth of coverage of at least 30 strains, as part of our PCV franchise life cycle management strategy. We also were pleased to further strengthen our leadership team, as we approach the clinic, with the additions of Rom Colindres as Chief Medical Officer and Sue Fekete as Vice President, Regulatory Affairs.”
Recent Highlights
Anticipated Milestones
Vaxcyte reaffirmed its previously issued guidance for its pipeline programs.
Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
About Vaxcyte
Vaxcyte is a next-generation vaccine company seeking to improve global health by developing superior and novel vaccines designed to prevent or treat some of the most common and deadly infectious diseases worldwide. The Company’s cell-free protein synthesis platform, comprising the XpressCF™ platform, exclusively licensed from Sutro Biopharma, Inc., together with Vaxcyte’s proprietary know-how, enables the design and production of protein carriers and antigens, the critical building blocks of vaccines, in ways that the Company believes conventional vaccine technologies currently cannot. Vaxcyte’s lead vaccine candidate, VAX-24, is a preclinical, 24-valent broad-spectrum pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) being developed for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD). Vaxcyte’s pipeline also includes VAX-XP, a PCV with an expanded breadth of coverage of at least 30 strains, including newly emerging strains responsible for IPD and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a prophylactic vaccine candidate designed to prevent Group A Strep infections; and VAX-PG, a therapeutic vaccine candidate designed to slow or stop the progression of periodontal disease by targeting the keystone pathogen responsible for this chronic, oral inflammatory disease. For more information, visit www.vaxcyte.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the process and timing of anticipated future development of Vaxcyte’s vaccine candidates, including the submission of an IND and initiation of a Phase 1/2 study of VAX-24 in the second half of 2021 and the announcement of topline data in 2022; the nomination of a final vaccine candidate for VAX-A1 in 2021 and the nomination of a final vaccine candidate for VAX-PG in 2021. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on Vaxcyte’s current expectations and actual results and timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks related to Vaxcyte’s product development programs, including development timelines, success and timing of chemistry, manufacturing and controls and related manufacturing activities, potential delays or inability to obtain and maintain required regulatory approvals for its vaccine candidates, and the risks and uncertainties inherent with preclinical and clinical development processes; the success, cost and timing of all development activities and clinical trials; and sufficiency of cash and other funding to support Vaxcyte’s development programs and other operating expenses. These and other risks are described more fully in Vaxcyte’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 12, 2020 or in other documents Vaxcyte subsequently files with or furnishes to the SEC. Vaxcyte undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations. Readers should not rely upon the information in this press release as current or accurate after its publication date.
Investor Contact:
Andrew Guggenhime, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Business Officer
Vaxcyte, Inc.
650-837-0111
investors@vaxcyte.com
|Vaxcyte, Inc.
|Condensed Statements of Operations
|(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development (1)
|$
|16,410
|$
|9,630
|$
|58,903
|$
|32,225
|General and administrative (1)
|4,898
|2,510
|11,225
|6,089
|Total operating expenses
|21,308
|12,140
|70,128
|38,314
|Loss from operations
|(21,308
|)
|(12,140
|)
|(70,128
|)
|(38,314
|)
|Other income (expense), net
|Interest expense
|—
|(9
|)
|(7
|)
|(33
|)
|Interest income
|33
|120
|212
|537
|Grant income
|787
|54
|2,152
|54
|Foreign currency transaction losses
|(530
|)
|(186
|)
|(709
|)
|(417
|)
|Change in fair value of the redeemable convertible preferred stock tranche liability
|—
|844
|—
|2,520
|Total other income (expense), net
|290
|823
|1,648
|2,661
|Net loss and comprehensive loss
|$
|(21,018
|)
|$
|(11,317
|)
|$
|(68,480
|)
|$
|(35,653
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.41
|)
|$
|(2.93
|)
|$
|(3.06
|)
|$
|(9.54
|)
|Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|50,895,358
|3,857,298
|22,354,212
|3,737,779
|(1) Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows:
|Research and development
|$
|558
|$
|88
|$
|1,081
|$
|262
|General and administrative
|1,280
|178
|2,418
|548
|Total stock-based compensation expense
|$
|1,838
|$
|266
|$
|3,499
|$
|810
|Vaxcyte, Inc.
|Summary Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
|(in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|397,048
|$
|58,976
|Total assets
|403,816
|65,698
|Redeemable convertible preferred stock
|—
|160,310
|Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
|364,075
|(106,373
|)
