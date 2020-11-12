HOUSTON, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) ("Crown Castle") announced today that Jay Brown, Crown Castle’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at one investor conference in November and Dan Schlanger, Crown Castle’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at two investor conferences in November. The presentations will be broadcast over the Internet, and the live audio webcast links will be available on Crown Castle’s website at www.crowncastle.com, where they will also be archived for replay.

Mr. Schlanger is scheduled to present on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time at the New Street 2020 Conference: 5G. Infrastructure. Applications. Innovation. Disruption. The presentation is expected to last approximately 30 minutes.

Mr. Brown is scheduled to present on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time at the NAREIT REITworld: 2020 Annual Conference. The presentation is expected to last approximately 30 minutes.

Mr. Schlanger is scheduled to present on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time at the Morgan Stanley Virtual European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. The presentation is expected to last approximately 40 minutes.

ABOUT CROWN CASTLE

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.

