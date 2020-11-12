Charlotte, NC, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ballantyne Strong, Inc. (NYSE American: BTN) (the “Company”) today announced financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Financial and Operational Highlights

● Convergent profitability improved with continued growth in recurring revenue

○ Year-over-year segment gross margins increased to 47.9% from 32.4%, segment operating income improved by 169% and segment Adjusted EBITDA grew 88% to $1.7 million

● Strong Entertainment began to see meaningful signs of recovery as cinema exhibitors and other entertainment operators began reopening worldwide

○ Revenue decreased year over year due to COVID-19 impact on cinema operators



○ Sequential revenue grew 113% from the second quarter 2020 to the third quarter as exhibitors resumed operations



○ Settled business interruption claim, resulting in a gain of $2.7 million



○ Signed multi-year exclusive agreements with Cinemark and Marcus Theatres

● Completed sale of Strong Outdoor in early August

○ Investment in Firefly increased to $13 million



○ $5.3 million primarily non-cash gain recognized upon divestiture

● Cash flows from operating activities from continuing operations for the first nine months of 2020 improved to $8.2 million from negative $1.0 million the same period in the prior year

“This was a busy quarter for Ballantyne Strong,” commented Mark Roberson, Chief Executive Officer. “We continued to grow our recurring revenue and profitability at Convergent; began to see a strengthening recovery in Strong Entertainment as operators began reopening worldwide; and we completed the sale of Strong Outdoor, exiting the outdoor advertising business.

“The sale of Strong Outdoor was a significant transaction providing us the flexibility to more fully participate in the upside potential of the Firefly business. We now hold a $13 million investment stake in Firefly and are one of their largest shareholders behind Google Ventures and NFX.

“Our continuing businesses, Convergent and Strong Entertainment, both gained momentum as we progressed through the quarter, and we’re excited to continue building on this progress. Convergent posted a 169% increase in operating profit as compared to the prior year as a result of the growth in DSAAS. While Strong Entertainment was down compared with the prior year due to the impact of COVID-19, we achieved substantial sequential growth compared to the second quarter of 2020. It is encouraging to see customer orders and overall business levels strengthening since operators began reopening their facilities in August. We expect those trends to continue as we progress through the fourth quarter and look ahead to 2021. Furthermore, Strong Entertainment has recently signed new partnerships with leading cinema operators, enhancing our leading position in the industry. We entered a multi-year nationwide managed services agreement with Marcus Theatres, the fourth largest cinema operator in the United States, and in October we signed a five-year exclusive worldwide screen supply agreement with Cinemark Theatres, the third largest exhibitor in the United States.”

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Review - (comparison of continuing operations to prior year quarter)

● Revenue decreased 36.3% to $9.9 million from $15.6 million. The decrease was primarily due to the impact of COVID-19 on customer demand for screen products and technical services at Strong Entertainment. At Convergent, growth in services revenue was offset by the effect of large non-recurring installation projects in the prior year period. ● Gross profit decreased 37.6% to $3.2 million from $5.2 million for the quarter and gross profit margins decreased to 32.8% as compared to 33.4%. Gross profit decreased as cost reduction actions and the expansion of margins at Convergent were offset by the impact of COVID-19 on business at Strong Entertainment. ● Net income from continuing operations was $1.0 million, or $0.07 per basic and diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $1.7 million, or ($0.11) per basic and diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019. Net income includes a gain of $2.7 million from the settlement of the business interruption insurance claim in the third quarter of 2020. ● Adjusted EBITDA was $0.8 million compared to $1.3 million in the prior year. Growth in Adjusted EBITDA at Convergent and reductions in corporate overhead were offset by lower contribution from Strong Entertainment due to COVID-19.

Conference Call

The Company’s financial results and an accompanying slide presentation will also be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at ballantynestrong.com/investors .

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Ballantyne Strong, Inc. prepares its consolidated financial statements in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company discloses information regarding Adjusted EBITDA, which differs from the term EBITDA as it is commonly used. In addition to adjusting net income (loss) to exclude income taxes, interest, and depreciation and amortization, Adjusted EBITDA also excludes discontinued operations, share-based compensation, impairment charges, equity method income (loss), fair value adjustments, severance, foreign currency transaction gains (losses), transactional expenses and other cash and non-cash charges and gains.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of performance defined in accordance with GAAP. However, Adjusted EBITDA is used internally in planning and evaluating the Company’s operating performance. Accordingly, management believes that disclosure of these metrics offers investors, bankers and other stakeholders an additional view of the Company’s operations that, when coupled with the GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of the Company’s financial results.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net loss or to net cash used in operating activities as measures of operating results or liquidity. Our calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies, and the measures exclude financial information that some may consider important in evaluating the Company’s performance. A reconciliation of GAAP net loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is included in the accompanying financial schedules.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation, or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are (i) they do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments, (ii) they do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs, (iii) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debt, (iv) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements, (v) they do not adjust for all non-cash income or expense items that are reflected in our statements of cash flows, (vi) they do not reflect the impact of earnings or charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of our ongoing operations, and (vii) other companies in our industry may calculate these measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period by isolating the effects of some items that vary from period to period without any correlation to core operating performance or that vary widely among similar companies. These potential differences may be caused by variations in capital structures (affecting interest expense), tax positions (such as the impact on periods or companies of changes in effective tax rates or net operating losses) and the age and book depreciation of facilities and equipment (affecting relative depreciation expense). We also present EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because (i) we believe these measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry, (ii) we believe investors will find these measures useful in assessing our ability to service or incur indebtedness, and (iii) we use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA internally as benchmarks to evaluate our operating performance or compare our performance to that of our competitors.

For further information, please refer to Ballantyne Strong, Inc.'s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or about November 12, 2020, available online at www.sec.gov .

Forward-Looking Statements

Ballantyne Strong, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except par values)

September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,026 $ 4,951 Restricted cash 352 351 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $783 and $1,291, respectively) 6,115 12,898 Inventories, net 2,816 2,879 Current assets of discontinued operations - 320 Other current assets 1,735 1,624 Total current assets 18,044 23,023 Property, plant and equipment (net of accumulated depreciation of $11,363 and $10,030, respectively) 9,028 10,069 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,705 5,581 Finance lease right-of-use assets 2,465 2,563 Investments 22,006 13,311 Intangible assets, net 1,214 1,534 Goodwill 895 919 Long-term assets of discontinued operations - 585 Other assets 31 48 Total assets $ 58,388 $ 57,633 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,448 $ 2,969 Accrued expenses 3,464 4,416 Short-term debt 2,972 3,080 Current portion of long-term debt 1,055 998 Current portion of operating lease obligations 743 846 Current portion of finance lease obligations 1,820 1,586 Deferred revenue and customer deposits 4,198 2,706 Current liabilities of discontinued operations - 704 Total current liabilities 17,700 17,305 Long-term debt, net of current portion and debt issuance costs 2,617 3,019 Operating lease obligations, net of current portion 4,107 4,662 Finance lease obligations, net of current portion 3,111 3,988 Deferred income taxes 3,053 2,649 Long-term liabilities of discontinued operations - 147 Other long-term liabilities 120 154 Total liabilities 30,708 31,924 Commitments, contingencies and concentrations Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share; authorized 1,000 shares, none outstanding - - Common stock, par value $.01 per share; authorized 25,000 shares; issued 17,584 and 17,410 shares at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively; outstanding 14,790 and 14,616 shares at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 176 174 Additional paid-in capital 43,311 42,589 Retained earnings 7,472 6,001 Less 2,794 of common shares in treasury, at cost (18,586 ) (18,586 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,693 ) (4,469 ) Total stockholders’ equity 27,680 25,709 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 58,388 $ 57,633

Ballantyne Strong, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net product sales $ 4,460 $ 9,192 $ 13,095 $ 20,840 Net service revenues 5,447 6,358 15,393 21,057 Total net revenues 9,907 15,550 28,488 41,897 Cost of products sold 3,564 5,603 10,119 17,526 Cost of services 3,096 4,746 9,520 11,435 Total cost of revenues 6,660 10,349 19,639 28,961 Gross profit 3,247 5,201 8,849 12,936 Selling and administrative expenses: Selling 678 956 2,234 2,986 Administrative 2,914 4,055 10,119 11,709 Total selling and administrative expenses 3,592 5,011 12,353 14,695 Loss on disposal of assets (18 ) (3 ) (18 ) (67 ) (Loss) income from operations (363 ) 187 (3,522 ) (1,826 ) Other income (expense): Interest income - 1 - 3 Interest expense (254 ) (263 ) (794 ) (568 ) Fair value adjustment to notes receivable - (845 ) - (2,153 ) Foreign currency transaction (loss) gain (173 ) 66 12 (154 ) Other income, net 2,749 416 2,873 650 Total other income (expense) 2,322 (625 ) 2,091 (2,222 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and equity method investment loss 1,959 (438 ) (1,431 ) (4,048 ) Income tax expense (526 ) (731 ) (1,022 ) (1,295 ) Equity method investment loss (460 ) (496 ) (580 ) (1,223 ) Net income (loss) from continuing operations 973 (1,665 ) (3,033 ) (6,566 ) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 4,673 (123 ) 4,504 (2,790 ) Net income (loss) $ 5,646 $ (1,788 ) $ 1,471 $ (9,356 ) Basic net income (loss) per share Continuing operations $ 0.07 $ (0.11 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.46 ) Discontinued operations 0.31 (0.01 ) 0.31 (0.19 ) Basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.38 $ (0.12 ) $ 0.10 $ (0.65 ) Diluted net income (loss) per share Continuing operations $ 0.07 $ (0.11 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.46 ) Discontinued operations 0.31 (0.01 ) 0.31 (0.19 ) Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.38 $ (0.12 ) $ 0.10 $ (0.65 )

Ballantyne Strong, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss from continuing operations $ (3,033 ) $ (6,566 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss from continuing operations to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Provision for (recovery of) doubtful accounts 397 (509 ) Provision for obsolete inventory 41 245 Provision for warranty 14 24 Depreciation and amortization 2,634 2,214 Amortization and accretion of operating leases 814 788 Fair value adjustment to notes receivable - 2,153 Equity method investment loss 580 1,223 Loss on disposal of assets - 67 Gain on business interruption claim settlement (789 ) - Gain on Firefly transaction (Note 3) - - Deferred income taxes 72 (129 ) Stock-based compensation expense 724 798 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 4,793 776 Inventories (28 ) (96 ) Current income taxes 269 229 Other assets 35 (130 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,024 (2,000 ) Deferred revenue and customer deposits 1,469 797 Operating lease obligations (857 ) (875 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from continuing operations 8,159 (991 ) Net cash provided by operating activities from discontinued operations 598 1,407 Net cash provided by operating activities 8,757 416 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment $ - $ 121 Investment in Firefly Systems, Inc. (4,000 ) - Capital expenditures (729 ) (1,717 ) Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations (4,729 ) (1,596 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt - 237 Principal payments on short-term debt (450 ) (323 ) Principal payments on long-term debt (427 ) (725 ) Proceeds from borrowing under credit facility 5,040 - Repayments of borrowings under credit facility (5,040 ) - Proceeds from Paycheck Protection Program Loan 3,174 - Repayment of Paycheck Protection Program Loan (3,174 ) - Payments on capital lease obligations (1,195 ) (420 ) Net cash used in financing activities from continuing operations (2,072 ) (1,231 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 120 46 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash from continuing operations 1,478 (3,772 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash from discontinued operations 598 1,407 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,076 (2,365 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 5,302 7,048 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 7,378 $ 4,683

Ballantyne Strong, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Summary by Business Segments

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Strong Entertainment Revenue $ 5,260 $ 10,928 $ 15,041 $ 26,405 Gross profit 889 3,669 2,769 8,621 Operating (loss) income (79 ) 2,230 (894 ) 4,646 Adjusted EBITDA 133 2,444 (137 ) 5,367 Convergent Revenue $ 4,346 $ 4,532 $ 12,954 $ 15,204 Gross profit 2,083 1,469 5,668 4,622 Operating income 1,059 394 2,508 1,467 Adjusted EBITDA 1,672 890 4,332 2,859 Corporate and Other Revenue $ 301 $ 90 $ 493 $ 288 Gross profit 275 63 412 (307 ) Operating loss (1,343 ) (2,437 ) (5,136 ) (7,939 ) Adjusted EBITDA (1,013 ) (2,030 ) (4,217 ) (6,957 ) Consolidated Revenue $ 9,907 $ 15,550 $ 28,488 $ 41,897 Gross profit 3,247 5,201 8,849 12,936 Operating (loss) income (363 ) 187 (3,522 ) (1,826 ) Adjusted EBITDA 792 1,304 (22 ) 1,269

Ballantyne Strong, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Strong Entertainment Convergent Corporate and Other Discontinued Operations Consolidated Strong Entertainment Convergent Corporate and Other Discontinued Operations Consolidated Net income (loss) $ 1,939 $ 1,000 $ (1,966 ) $ 4,673 $ 5,646 $ 1,265 $ 386 $ (3,316 ) $ (123 ) $ (1,788 ) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations - - - (4,673 ) (4,673 ) - - - 123 123 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 1,939 1,000 (1,966 ) - 973 1,265 386 (3,316 ) - (1,665 ) Interest expense, net 24 146 84 - 254 35 120 107 - 262 Income tax expense (benefit) 488 (88 ) 126 - 526 827 (96 ) - - 731 Depreciation and amortization 226 613 46 - 885 226 492 54 - 772 EBITDA 2,677 1,671 (1,710 ) - 2,638 2,353 902 (3,155 ) - 100 Stock-based compensation expense - - 239 - 239 - - 334 - 334 Fair value adjustment to notes receivable - - - - - 845 - - - 845 Equity method investment loss (income) 20 - 440 - 460 (287 ) - 783 - 496 Loss on disposal of assets and impairment charges - - 18 - 18 3 - - - 3 Foreign currency transaction loss (gain) 172 1 - - 173 (50 ) (16 ) - - (66 ) Gain on property and casualty insurance recoveries (2,736 ) - - - (2,736 ) (420 ) - - - (420 ) Severance and other - - - - - - 4 8 - 12 Adjusted EBITDA $ 133 $ 1,672 $ (1,013 ) $ - $ 792 $ 2,444 $ 890 $ (2,030 ) $ - $ 1,304



