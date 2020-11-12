SALISBURY, Md., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ: PTRS) (the “Company”), the parent company of The Bank of Delmarva (“Delmarva”), Seaford, Delaware, and Virginia Partners Bank (“Virginia Partners”), Fredericksburg, Virginia, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a stock purchase plan. Under the plan, the Company is authorized to purchase up to 356,000 outstanding shares of its common stock. The Company may repurchase shares in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions.



Lloyd B. Harrison, III, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We consider this to be in the best interests of the Company as it may be expected to improve the Company’s operating performance on a per share basis and enhance, in the long term, the market price per share of the Company’s common stock.”

The actual timing, number and value of shares repurchased under the stock repurchase program will depend on a number of factors, including constraints specified in any Rule 10b5-1 trading plans, price, general business and market conditions, and alternative investment opportunities. The share buyback program does not obligate the Company to acquire any specific number of shares in any period, and may be expanded, extended, modified or discontinued at any time. Any shares acquired will be cancelled and become authorized but unissued shares, available for future issuance. The Company had 17,810,213 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2020.

About Partners Bancorp

Partners Bancorp is the holding company for The Bank of Delmarva and Virginia Partners Bank. The Bank of Delmarva commenced operations in 1896. The Bank of Delmarva’s main office is in Seaford, Delaware and it conducts full service commercial banking through eleven branch locations in Maryland and Delaware, and three branches, operating under the name Liberty Bell Bank, in the South Jersey/Philadelphia metro market. The Bank of Delmarva focuses on serving its local communities, knowing its customers and providing superior customer service. Virginia Partners Bank, headquartered in Fredericksburg, Virginia, was founded in 2008 and has three branches in Fredericksburg, Virginia. In Maryland, Virginia Partners Bank trades under the name Maryland Partners Bank (a division of Virginia Partners Bank), and operates a full service branch and commercial banking office in La Plata, Maryland and a Loan Production Office in Annapolis, Maryland. Virginia Partners Bank also owns a controlling stake in Johnson Mortgage Company, LLC, which is a residential mortgage company headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, with branch offices in Fredericksburg and Williamsburg, Virginia. For more information, visit www.bankofdelmarvahb.com and www.vapartnersbank.com.

