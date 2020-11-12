LYON, France and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ERYTECH Pharma (Nasdaq & Euronext: ERYP), announced today that its CEO, Gil Beyen, will present an update at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference at 12:00pm EST / 05:00pm GMT / 6:00pm CET on November 18, 2020.
A webcast of the event will be available on ERYTECH’s website at www.erytech.com/investors/webcast/
About ERYTECH and eryaspase
ERYTECH is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. Leveraging its proprietary ERYCAPS® platform, which uses a novel technology to encapsulate drug substances inside red blood cells, ERYTECH is developing a pipeline of product candidates for patients with high unmet medical needs. ERYTECH’s primary focus is on the development of product candidates that target the altered metabolism of cancer cells by depriving them of amino acids necessary for their growth and survival.
The Company’s lead product candidate, eryaspase, which consists of L-asparaginase encapsulated inside donor-derived red blood cells, targets the cancer cell’s altered asparagine and glutamine metabolism. Eryaspase is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer and in Phase 2 for the treatment of first-line triple-negative breast cancer. An investigator-sponsored Phase 2 study in acute lymphoblastic leukemia is ongoing in the Nordic countries of Europe.
ERYTECH produces its product candidates for treatment of patients in Europe at its GMP-approved manufacturing site in Lyon, France, and for patients in the United States at its GMP manufacturing site in Princeton, New Jersey, USA.
ERYTECH is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States (ticker: ERYP) and on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011471135, ticker: ERYP). ERYTECH is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All Tradable, EnterNext PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indexes.
For more information, please visit www.erytech.com
CONTACTS
|ERYTECH
Eric Soyer
CFO & COO
|LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Investor Relations
Corey Davis, Ph.D.
|NewCap
Mathilde Bohin /
Louis-Victor Delouvrier
Investor relations
Nicolas Merigeau
Media relations
+33 4 78 74 44 38
investors@erytech.com
+1 (212) 915 - 2577
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com
+33 1 44 71 94 94
erytech@newcap.eu
PDF available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2f6d2e16-6591-4b5f-9d7b-d3324e3dde89
Erytech Pharma S.A.
Lyon, FRANCE
ERYTECH_Jefferies_Nov_2020_EN_vfFILE URL | Copy the link below
erytech.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: