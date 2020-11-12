CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: GCC*, or “the Company”), a leading producer of cement and concrete in the United States and Mexico, announced today that it has obtained a favorable resolution in the annulment of the “Damages Award”, in the arbitration process commenced by Compañía de Inversiones Mercantiles, S.A. (“CIMSA”), against the Company and pursuant to the Inter-American Commission on International Commercial Arbitration.



This annulment was notified by the highest constitutional justice authority in Bolivia on October 29th of this year. Consequently, all legal proceedings filed in the country of Bolivia have been resolved in favor of GCC.

Based on this resolution, the Company will commence the corresponding legal proceedings in the United States to reverse the ruling from the District Court of Colorado.

About GCC

GCC is a leading supplier and producer of cement, concrete, aggregates, and construction‐related services in the United States, Mexico and Canada, with an annual cement production capacity of 5.8 million metric tons. Founded in 1941, the Company’s shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GCC*.

