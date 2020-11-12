CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GINSMS Inc. (TSXV: GOK) (the “Corporation”) has announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.



The complete financial results for GINSMS are available at www.sedar.com. Highlights include:

Revenue of $766,793 for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020 as compared of $641,125 for the three-month period ended September 30, 2019.

Gross Profit of $281,967 for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020 as compared to gross profit of $215,386 for the three-month period ended September 30, 2019.

Operating expenses and finance costs decreased from $267,036 for the three-month period ended September 30, 2019 to $239,817 for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020.

Net profit of $43,479 for three-month period ended September 30, 2020 as compared to a net loss of $52,357 for three-month period ended September 30, 2019.

Selected Profit and Loss Information

Financial Highlights Three-month

period ended

September 30,

2020

(Unaudited)

$ Three-month

period ended

September 30,

2019

(Unaudited)

$ Nine-month

period ended

September 30,

2020

(Unaudited)

$ Nine-month

period ended

September 30,

2019

(Unaudited)

$

Revenue ($) A2P Messaging Service 405,925 326,582 1,144,812 1,268,628 Software Products & Services 360,868 314,543 994,263 736,138 766,793 641,125 2,139,075 2,004,766 Cost of sales ($) A2P Messaging Service 304,449 280,653 882,416 1,057,356 Software Products & Services 180,377 145,086 506,848 449,180 484,826 425,739 1,389,264 1,506,536

Gross profit ($) A2P Messaging Service 101,476 45,929 262,396 211,272 Software Products & Services 180,491 169,457 487,415 286,958 281,967 215,386 749,811 498,230

Gross margin A2P Messaging Service 25.0% 14.1% 22.9% 16.7% Software Products & Services 50.0% 53.9% 49.0% 39.0% 36.8% 33.6% 35.1% 24.9% Adjusted EBITDA(1) ($)

Adjusted EBITDA margin 48,974

6.4% (6,524)

(1.0)% (67,891)

(3.2)% (127,483)

(6.4)% Net profit / (loss) ($)

Net profit / (loss) margin 43,479

5.7% (52,357)

(8.2)% (88,602)

(4.1)% (227,977)

(11.4)% Profit / (Loss) per share ($) Basic (In Canadian cents) 0.029 (0.036) (0.059) (0.152) Diluted 0.029 N/A N/A N/A

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure which does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA is related to cash earnings and is defined for these purposes as earnings before income taxes, depreciation and amortization (in both cost of sales and general and administration expenses), interest expenses, and also excludes certain non-recurring or non-cash expenditure and income. This non-IFRS measure is not recognized under IFRS and accordingly, shareholders are cautioned that this measure should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS. The non-IFRS measure presented is unlikely to be comparable to similar measure presented by other issuers. The Corporation believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful financial metric as it measures cash generated from operations which the Corporation can use to fund working capital requirements, service interest and principal debt repayment and fund future growth initiatives.

About GINSMS

GINSMS is a mobile technology and services company focusing on 2 areas namely its A2P Messaging Service and its Software Products and Services. GINSMS operates a cloud-based A2P messaging service that allows the termination of SMS to mobile subscribers of more than 200 mobile operators globally. GINSMS also develops and distribute innovative software products and services for mobile operators and enterprises and has successfully deployed more than 100 solutions worldwide. GINSMS has offices in China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information included in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, ”could”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, or “continue” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. These statements are not historical facts, but reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management regarding future results and events. Particularly, these forward-looking statements are based on management’s estimate of future events based on technological advances relating to the Corporation’s services, current market conditions and past experiences of management in relation to how certain contracts will affect revenues. Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions.

A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to dependence on major customers, system failures, delays and other problems, increasing competition, security and privacy breaches, dependence on third-party software and equipment, adequacy of network reliance, network diversity and backup systems, loss of significant information, insurance coverage, capacity limits, rapid technology changes, market acceptance, decline in volume of attractions, retention of key members of the management team, success of expansion into Chinese and other Asian markets, credit risk, consolidation of existing customers, dependence on required licenses, economy and politics in countries where the Corporation operates, conflicts of interest and residency of directors and officers. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Although the forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Corporation cannot assure the reader that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

In particular, forward-looking statements include the following assumptions:

Management’s belief that the Corporation’s software products and services would take on a different focus based on an outsourcing model approach leveraging on the lower cost base in Indonesia and Malaysia. Therefore the revenue for the software segment in Indonesia and Malaysia should continue to increase.



Management’s belief that the future growth in messaging is in the area of A2P Messaging Service and the Corporation’s investment in this area will create a viable and profitable business in the future.



Management’s belief that the Corporation is able to generate sufficient amounts of cash through operations and financing activities to fulfill the working capital requirements of its present operations.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Corporation assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances except as may be required by law. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are presented in this news release for the purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding certain key elements of our expected fiscal 2020 financial results, as well as our objectives, strategic priorities and business outlook for fiscal 2020, and in obtaining a better understanding of the Corporation’s anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

