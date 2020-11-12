Norcross, GA, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APCO Holdings, LLC, a leading provider and administrator of automotive F&I products and home to the EasyCare, GWC Warranty and MemberCare brands, announced today that Crystal Meinert has been promoted to Vice President, Human Resources.

In her new role as a member of the APCO Holdings executive leadership team, Crystal will lead the HR function, overseeing all department operations and championing on the company's people-focused initiatives.

Since joining APCO Holdings in 2017, Crystal has become an integral part of the HR team. Initially hired as Director of HR for GWC Warranty, Crystal was promoted to Director of HR Transformation for the entire organization in 2019. In March 2020, she took on responsibility for leading the entire Human Resources department for APCO Holdings and has played a vital role in leading the company's efforts to provide organizational support for employees during the pandemic and driven the company’s diversity and inclusion initiative.

"I look forward to developing and executing talent strategies that support and accelerate the strategic growth goals for APCO Holdings," said Meinert. "My primary objective is to strengthen and grow an engaged, inclusive, and invested workforce while driving the people-focused initiatives that will move the business forward."

Crystal brings over 11 years of HR experience, holding progressively senior roles as her career advanced. Before joining APCO Holdings, Crystal served as an HR Business Partner for Amazon and as HR Manager and Senior Advisor at CVS Health. While at CVS Health, she supported employee relation efforts for over 280,000 employees across the country.

"We have a high-performing team and a strong focus on recruiting, retaining, and recognizing our talent for their contributions," says Fin O'Neill, Chairman & CEO of APCO Holdings. "Crystal's extensive experience in leadership development, diversity and inclusion efforts, organizational effectiveness, and employee engagement will help us continue to advance our company's capabilities and culture. I'm confident that Crystal's commitment to our company's core values will help accelerate our growth."

Crystal received her B.S. degree in Management and Human Resources from Bloomsburg University and holds certifications as a Professional in Human Resources (PHR) and a Certified Professional (SHRM-CP).

About APCO Holdings, LLC. (APCO)

Since 1984, APCO has grown to become a leading provider and administrator of F&I products for the auto industry. Built on a foundation of financial security and a commitment to understanding our customers’ needs, APCO is a trusted partner to some of the most well-respected insurers, highly successful dealerships, and leading auto industry players in the country. The company markets its products using the EasyCare, GWC Warranty, and MemberCare brands, as well as other private label products, through a network of independent agents and an internal salesforce that specialize in consulting with and servicing the automotive dealership markets. EasyCare, GWC Warranty, and MemberCare F&I products are the only “MotorTrend Recommended Best Buy” in the industry. They also carry top ratings from the Better Business Bureau, have protected over 11 million customers and paid over $3.5 billion in claims. For more information about the APCO Holdings family of brands, please visit apcoholdings.com.

