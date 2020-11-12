NEWMARKET, Ontario, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) (the "Company" or "AirBoss"), a diversified manufacturer of rubber compound products and personal protective equipment, including to the U.S. defense and health care markets, today announced the appointment of Stephen M. Ryan, a highly regarded legal advisor based in Washington D.C., to its Board of Directors effective November 12, 2020.



“Steve Ryan further enhances AirBoss’ expertise and insight in its work with government agencies, particularly in our growing presence in the U.S. marketplace. AirBoss will be able to benefit from Steve’s insights gained from his work and relationships resulting from his representations of numerous well-known multinational corporations in their interactions with various government agencies over the past four decades,” said Mr. Gren Schoch, Chairman and CEO of AirBoss. “His legal expertise helping private sector companies in highly regulated industries navigate government contracts and government ethics will be an important addition to our Board, notably as we continue to ramp up supply of our personal protective equipment (PPE) to various government agencies globally.”

From 2007 through his retirement next month, Mr. Ryan led the Government Strategies practice group at the Washington, DC office of McDermott Will & Emery LLP, a large international law firm. Previously, he served as general counsel to the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland and Governmental Affairs (GAC) under its Chairman, Senator John Glenn of Ohio; as deputy counsel of the President’s Commission on Organized Crime during the administration of President Ronald Reagan; and, as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in Washington, DC, during which he received a special commendation from the U.S. Attorney General and other U.S. Department of Justice awards. Mr. Ryan also served abroad as an advisor to the countries of Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland after they obtained independence from the former Soviet Union, and he helped train chief judges in Moscow. Mr. Ryan has also been as an adjunct professor at Georgetown University Law Center for over a decade and is the co-author of a book on government procurement ethics.

Mr. Ryan graduated from Cornell University and the University of Notre Dame Law School with honors. As part of his deep commitment to pro bono activity, Steve is on the Global Board of Operation HOPE, a primarily African-American financial literacy group. In addition, Steve serves on the Board of the Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C., and also serves as Chair of the Theatre’s selection committee on new trustees.

AirBoss of America Corp.

AirBoss of America Corp. is a group of complementary businesses supplying custom compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. AirBoss Rubber Solutions is a top-tier North American custom rubber compounder with 450 million turn pounds of annual capacity. AirBoss Defense Group manufactures and supplies a growing array of Chemical, Biological, Radioactive, Nuclear and Explosive ("CBRN-E") protective solutions and is a leading provider of personal protective equipment to governments, militaries and frontline healthcare workers both in the U.S. and internationally. AirBoss Engineered Products is a supplier of innovative anti-vibration solutions to the North American automotive market. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX under the symbol BOS. Visit www.airbossofamerica.com or www.adg.com for more information.

