London, UK, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEO expert and consultant Amine Dahimene has published an extensive report on the anticipated effect that second COVID-19 lockdown will have after the commencement of Black Friday sale on online shopping websites. It provides a detailed account of the preset of the second lockdown, nature of consumer demand pattern through the second wave, nature of sales, and much more.



Peers of Dahimene in the same field have approved of and applauded his efforts in making this report and the report itself, experts claim, serves as a good marker by setting realistic expectations and being thorough in its descriptions.

About Amine Dahimene:

Amine Dahimene is a SEO consultant based out of London, United Kingdom.

He discovered his love for tech and the world of digital marketing performance at a young age. He has been gracing this field for more than 10 years, and has been helping brands achieve success in their online presence.

The Report: An Overview

Online shopping flourished from the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. With non-essential shops closed and public transport reserved for key workers, it wasn’t long before the masses turned online. Suddenly, many online retailers were smashing targets and taking more orders than ever before. The hysteria had levelled out somewhat, but with Christmas and Black Friday on the horizon it will undoubtedly swell once more.

First wave aside, England now finds itself in the midst of a second lockdown during retail’s most important quarter. With this new lockdown set to last until 2nd December and possibly longer, it remains to be seen how this will affect the retail landscape. Now, on the approach to Black Friday 2020, retailers are getting their first glimpse of the quarter and the consumer’s revolutionised shopping habits.

Black Friday has traditionally been seen as the opportunity to boost sales, entice new customers and, on the part of the consumer, grab a bargain. It takes place just under a month before Christmas, making it the prime time to get your presents sorted. As such, it’s a crucial time of the year for Britain’s retailers. Normally they will spend months and months preparing to make sure Black Friday goes without a hitch. A lack of organisation can mean missing out on a huge amount of potential sales and damaging your audience’s trust in you.

Some of the effects Amine Dahimene predicts is:

Change In Consumer Behaviour:

The coronavirus pandemic drove more consumers than ever to online shopping and this number isn’t set to go down any time soon. In the same study, Scurri found that 66% of shoppers will continue to shop online at the same heightened level, even once the pandemic has passed. So, in this new age for retailers, it’s essential their online platforms work for the consumer.

Streamlining the process of online shopping is essential to making sure customers convert and that the website can cope with higher levels of demand. Whilst many companies may be prohibited by cost when it comes to making sudden updates to their websites, this is where the retail behemoths will flourish. Having thought ahead and developed websites that can guide the consumer smoothly from product page to purchase, this level of preparation will reap dividends.

Whilst lockdown has driven more customers online, what they expect from eCommerce platforms has been in the running for years. 21st-century customers expect next-day delivery, quick websites and integrated payment services like PayPal or Apple Pay. So, retailers should have kept a focus on making sure their behind-the-scenes services are up to scratch to avoid disappointment this Black Friday.

Higher Discounts Recorded:

With physical stores shutting and consumers particularly nervous during the first few weeks of the pandemic, retailers drastically cut prices. Whilst this encouraged an explosion of online orders, on many sites the pricing is yet to fully level out. As such, discounting has continued to be a key strategy for many online retailers since the pandemic began.

Now with Black Friday just around the corner, the discounts are set to be huge, digging deep into each company’s margins in the process. To avoid an over reliance on discounts, it’s likely that retailers will look to shift this mindset to a smarter, more profitable model. However, it’s unlikely that this will come into effect before Black Friday or even the January Sales.

For the time being, the focus is likely to be largely focused on digital marketing strategy. Websites that cleverly hook the customer with price alerts and build anticipation around their sale will be the big winners this year. Of course, that’s alongside the added incentive of competitive sale prices.

Companies and websites too have to be ready to combat the inflow of orders and keep up with demand. On the producers' side, Dahimene called the following shots:

Invest in scaling

To be hit by such an influx of customers at the start of the pandemic was undoubtedly a shock for many online retailers. Lots of websites received increased traffic and took so many sales that it became increasingly difficult to keep up. To put that in perspective, Scurri, an eCommerce shipping software service, reported that since COVID hit the UK, online shopping surged by 74%. With even larger numbers of customers expected this Black Friday, just how will these businesses cope?

Well, if they took note of any problems that arose during the first wave and invested in scaling up, then they could be well positioned for a sudden spike in business. These investments could be anything from investing in flexible eCommerce platforms that can adapt quickly to increased traffic or refining the pick and pack process that happens behind the scenes.

It’s the same when it comes to protecting the consumer’s data. Where small businesses may have had little need for firewalls or added security, scaling up during COVID should have included investments in cyber security. Protecting a customer’s information increases their confidence in a site and positions it well for any increased traffic.

Conclusion: Overall, online eCommerce sites are in for a massive Black Friday weekend this year. Those that have the resources and time to improve their website platforms will likely be the ones who hit big. SEO changes and enhanced sites will be paramount, as will ordering the right amount of stock. Rather than simply benefiting companies for Black Friday weekend alone, scaling up is essential for eCommerce platforms in a post-COVID world. With consumers predicted to continue shopping online, there will likely be high demand for eCommerce all year long.





Media Details:

Company: Amine dahimene

Email address: contact@aminedahimene.com

Website: http://aminedahimene.com/

Social media URL: https://www.linkedin.com/in/amine-dahimene/









Attachment