BRISBANE, Australia, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orocobre Limited (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) (“Orocobre” or “the Company”) wishes to advise that Mr. Federico (Freddy) Nicholson will retire from the Board effective 30 November 2020.



Orocobre Chairman Robert Hubbard stated that his board colleagues and the management of Orocobre are immensely appreciative of everything Freddy has brought to the Company, “Freddy has been a wise counsel for the Orocobre Board and management team since joining us back in September 2010. Freddy has brought great insight into how to build a successful business in Argentina and Jujuy in particular.

“In the ten years Freddy has served on the Orocobre Board he has been a member of the People and Governance Committee, Sustainability Committee and the Related Party Committee. Freddy is a highly respected business man whose local experience has been invaluable in ensuring all our stakeholders, shareholders, communities and employees are considered and involved. His role as the Argentina President of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development is testimony to his commitment in this area,” Mr. Hubbard commented.

Freddy Nicholson said, “Looking back, I am very proud of the Company that I have helped create. Despite all the difficulties inherent to the location and the need to develop our own technology, today we have a very solid company which has a respected approach to sustainability, competitive operating performance and a great future. My pride grows because the Olaroz Lithium Facility was able to bring progress and well-being to so many of the isolated communities in the north of our country.”

This announcement has been approved by:

Rob Hubbard

Chairman

For more information please contact:

Andrew Barber

Chief Investor Relations Officer

Orocobre Limited

T: +61 7 3720 9088

M: +61 418 783 701

E: abarber@orocobre.com

W: www.orocobre.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/OrocobreLimited

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/orocobre-limited

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OrocobreLimited/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/orocobre/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/OrocobreLimited