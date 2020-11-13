BRISBANE, Australia, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orocobre Limited (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) (“Orocobre” or “the Company”) wishes to announce that all resolutions were passed as ordinary resolutions following a poll at the Annual General Meeting held this morning, 13 November 2020.

Details of the votes cast are provided on the following page.

This announcement has been authorised by:

Rick Anthon
Joint Company Secretary

For more information please contact:

Andrew Barber
Investor Relations Manager
Orocobre Limited
T: +61 7 3871 3985
M: +61 418 783 701
E: abarber@orocobre.com
W: www.orocobre.com

﻿Twitter: https://twitter.com/OrocobreLimited
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/orocobre-limited
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OrocobreLimited/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/orocobre/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/OrocobreLimited

Click here to subscribe to the Orocobre e-Newsletter

Orocobre Limited
2020 Annual General Meeting
Friday, 13 November 2020
Results of Meeting

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.

Resolution details Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
(as at proxy close)		 Number of votes cast on the poll
(where applicable)		 Resolution Result
ResolutionResolution Type ForAgainstProxy's
Discretion		Abstain ForAgainstAbstain* Carried /
Not Carried
3A Re-election of Director - Robert HubbardOrdinary 160,633,7717,916,416248,6291,238,439  168,920,3187,914,8411,238,439  Carried
 95.16%4.69%0.15% 95.52%4.48% 
3B Re-election of Director - Masaharu KatayamaOrdinary 167,892,890744,841264,4171,135,107  173,508,8323,429,6591,135,107  Carried
 99.40%0.44%0.16% 98.06%1.94% 
4A Grant of STI Performance Right Shares to CEOOrdinary 164,826,7241,551,987253,7323,404,812  173,116,7991,551,9873,404,812  Carried
 98.91%0.93%0.16% 99.11%0.89% 
4B Grant of LTI Performance Rights to the CEOOrdinary 167,228,7691,457,609236,3971,114,480  175,501,5091,457,6091,114,480  Carried
 99.00%0.86%0.14% 99.18%0.82% 
5A Ratify issue of shares issued on 17 April 2020Ordinary 167,407,016453,439254,6901,922,110  175,662,177451,8641,954,014  Carried
 99.57%0.27%0.16% 99.74%0.26% 
5B Ratify issue of shares issued on 3 September 2020Ordinary 85,090,79351,490,697239,397285,722  93,330,41151,489,372317,626  Carried
 62.19%37.63%0.18% 64.45%35.55% 
6 Remuneration ReportOrdinary 125,417,98040,339,185256,9493,504,033  133,673,82540,339,1853,535,937  Carried
 75.54%24.30%0.16% 76.82%23.18% 

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.