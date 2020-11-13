Santa Monica, California, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the realities of a second wave and surge in the spread of the novel coronavirus, learning institutions are at crossroads on whether to resume in-person learning or go fully online. The eminent resurgence of the spread means that schools and colleges will have to design online learning programs to minimize the spread of the virus while at the same time ensuring that learning goes on as per the academic calendar. Because of the rising number of infections and the high number of deaths, there is no doubt online learning will be the next frontier in delivering curriculum across the nation.

While it is clear that online learning is the surest way of combating the spread of the virus and helping protect learners and educators, a significant number of learning institutions are grappling with the challenges of ensuring a robust and efficient virtual learning system that can help the free flow of learning between the students and their educators. Learning online means that students will largely be dependent on their computers and laptops.

But working with your PC comes with a fair share of challenges that can make online learning a real nightmare. From virus attacks to slowdowns, shutdowns, low storage, and privacy issues, online productivity can pose serious challenges. Fortunately, MyCleanPC is a highly respected software that’s available to help learners and instructors organize their computers in a more efficient manner.

As you work on your computer for long amounts of time, chances are it will begin to slow down due to several factors, including a large number of unnecessary files. But there is a reason that everyone looking to work online should smile---MyCleanPC has been designed to clean up your PC and help restore its ideal speed for the best online learning experience. This means that by installing this software on your PC, you can make your online learning a stress-free, enjoyable experience.

Having received A+ ratings and a 4.5-star rating on Better Business Bureau and Consumeraffairs.com respectively as well as over 60,000 positive reviews, learners and instructors are assured of a properly functioning and reliable PC capable of delivering the best functionality. As a software application that has been so effective in cleaning up unwanted and junk files from PCs, users are assured of enhanced speeds and better performance.

Eliminate the Frustrations of Dealing with Errors and Pop-ups

MyCleanPC is effective at scanning your PC for many of the common issues it can face such as disruptive pop-ups and annoying warnings. Whether these pop-ups feature aggressive advertisements or unwanted images, working online can be such a headache. The good news is that MyCleanPC will help you find and clear these problems and allow you to work flawlessly without having to deal with such irritants.

Helping the Safety of Your Private Information

Learning online means spending more time browsing numerous sites that end up leaving cookies and other unwanted files that could compromise your privacy. If you are using your computer for academic purposes, you surely don't want your private information leaked out. Therefore, using MyCleanPC will help you locate some of these tracking files and remove them completely from your PC.

Online or e-learning is not a new situation; it has grown common with the advancement in internet technology coupled with the need to conveniently access learning. However, the rate at which the entire world is shifting away from traditional in-person learning towards this new paradigm is overwhelming. While many have lauded this move because of the fact that it allows more time to be with their loved ones, many are still grappling with technical issues that come with working online. Luckily, MyCleanPC is helping learners get through their homebound learning and adjust to an online classroom environment with ease.