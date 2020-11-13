Las Vegas, Nevada, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- By all appearances, car sales in the US are on recovery route and automakers are encouraged by the rebound in sales figures in the third quarter. These figures are still low compared to those of the last year. However, there are reasons to be hopeful especially after the dismal performance recorded in the second quarter all over the country.

Here are some figures that may give us a more accurate idea:

Fiat Chrysler reports a 10% drop (compared to 2019) in the third quarter. GM likewise has experienced a 10% plunge, while with Toyota, the third quarter figures experienced a drop of 11%. However, to put this in perspective, in the second quarter, the drop in sales figures were 39%, 34% and 35% for FCAU, GM and Toyota, respectively.

Moreover, all three companies reported a hike in sales in September this year compared to September, 2019. Of course, this is in large part due to the difference in the calendar since Labor Day weekend sales were counted as part of August sales in 2019. All the same, after the drastic recession of the last months, these figures reflect more than a ray of hope that things are not too distant to falling back to normal.

Auto analysts, for the most part, concur, too. An experienced auto analyst from Cox Automotive, for example, forecasts a total US sales of 14 million vehicles in 2020. Last year, the number was 17 million. Although the analyst, as of yet, refrained from making any forecast for 2021 sales, she did voice her belief that we may not be too far from going back to that 17 million number.

Consumer Vehicles vs. Commercial Vehicles

However, one lingering point of concern is that although there has been a significant rise in demand for consumer cars, the commercial vehicle market shows little signs of improvement. According to industry insiders, the pandemic, the election as well as the uncertainty regarding the economic situation have all played its part toward this. Tightening credit can be cited as another major factor, according to the above analyst. In addition, the fact that people are reluctant to rent cars during this pandemic has also meant that there has been a significant drop in fleet demand (car rentals account for more than 10% of fleet sales).

Don Forman Nissan Exceeds Expectations

Amid all this uncertainty, it is quite surprising that the Las Vegas Nissan dealership of Don Forman has performed fairly well and has been able to curb the negative effects of the pandemic to a good degree.

Of course, the dealership is already thriving now that the demand in consumer cars have pretty much come back to normal and many people are opting for private car ownership. For this reason, the dealership in the third quarter focused mainly on affordable, mid-range private vehicles. The dealership also recorded impressive sales figures through the sales of good condition used cars.

However, it is still a big surprise to many that the dealership was actually able to clock impressive sales figures even in the second quarter. But those who know Don Forman Nissan will know that it was solely due to the keen business acumen of the man concerned. An industry veteran, Don Forman has seen lots of ups and downs in the auto market throughout his career and he has the know-how on how to weather the troubled times. As such, during the recession, his dealership concentrated on small sales and peripheral services (read maintenance and repair, selling auto contracts, etc.) and exploited these services to their fullest potential in order to return with what will most deem as enviable sales figures.