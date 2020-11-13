Amsterdam, The Netherlands, November 13, 2020 – Kiadis Pharma N.V. ("Kiadis" or the "Company") (Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels: KDS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative NK-cell-based medicines for the treatment of life-threatening diseases, today announces that five abstracts related to its K-NK-cell therapy platform were accepted for presentation at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition being held virtually from December 5-8, 2020.



The ASH abstracts are now available online through the ASH conference website at www.hematology.org/Annual-Meeting/Abstracts/.

Details of the oral presentation are as follows:

Oral Presentation #68: Haploidentical MbIL-21 Ex Vivo Expanded NK Cells (FC21-NK) for Patients with Multiple Relapsed and Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Presenter: Piyanuch Kongtim, MD

Affiliation: MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX

Session: 704. Immunotherapies: Beyond T to NK

Presentation Date: Saturday, December 5, 2020: 8:45 AM

Details of the poster presentations are as follows:

Poster #825: Optimizing Ex-vivo Expanded NK Cell- Mediated Antibody-Dependent Cellular Cytotoxicity (ADCC) Combined With NKTR-255 in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL), Follicular Lymphoma (FL), and Burkitt Lymphoma (BL)

Presenter: Yaya Chu

Affiliation: New York Medical College, Valhalla, NY

Session: 203. Lymphocytes, Lymphocyte Activation, and Immunodeficiency, including HIV and Other Infections: Poster I

Presentation Date: Saturday, December 5, 2020: 7:00 AM-3:30 PM Poster Hall

Poster #2151: A Phase I Trial of Incorporating Natural Killer (K-NK) Cells for Patients with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) and Molecular Residual Disease after Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor (TKI) Therapy

Presenter: Lindsay Rein, MD

Affiliation: Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC

Session: 632. Chronic Myeloid Leukemia: Therapy: Poster II

Presentation Date: Sunday, December 6, 2020: 7:00 AM-3:30 PM, Poster Hall

Poster #2341: BMT CTN 1803: Haploidentical Natural Killer Cells (K-NK002) to Prevent Post-Transplant Relapse in AML and MDS (NK-REALM)

Presenter: Sumithira Vasu, MD

Affiliation: The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH

Session: 703. Adoptive Immunotherapy: Mechanisms and New Approaches: Poster II

Presentation Date: Sunday, December 6, 2020: 7:00 AM-3:30 PM, Poster Hall

Poster #2347: A Phase I Clinical Trial Testing the Safety of IL-21-Expanded, Off-the-Shelf, Third-Party Natural Killer Cells for Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia and Myelodysplastic Syndrome

Presenter: Sumithira Vasu

Affiliation: The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH

Session: 704. Immunotherapies: Poster II

Presentation Date: Sunday, December 6, 2020: 7:00 AM-3:30 PM, Poster Hall

Dutch Translation/Nederlandse vertaling

Kiadis Pharma N.V. (“Kiadis”) is een Nederlands beursgenoteerd biotechbedrijf in de klinische fase dat nieuwe geneesmiddelen ontwikkelt tegen ernstige ziekten. Het maakt daarbij gebruik van Natural Killer-cellen (NK-cellen), grote witte bloedlichamen die de eerste verdedigingslinie in het menselijk afweersysteem vormen tegen kankercellen en infecties. Kiadis maakt dat vijf ‘abstracts’ over het K-NK-celtherapieplatform zijn geaccepteerd voor presentatie op de 62e American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition die virtueel wordt gehouden van 5 tot 8 december 2020.

De ASH-samenvattingen zijn nu online beschikbaar via de ASH-conferentiewebsite op www.hematology.org/Annual-Meeting/Abstracts/.

Details van de presentaties zijn als volgt:

Poster #2151: Een fase I-onderzoek naar het opnemen van Natural Killer-cellen (K-NK) voor patiënten met chronische myeloïde leukemie (CML) en moleculaire restziekte na therapie met tyrosinekinaseremmers (TKI)

Presentator: Lindsay Rein, MD

Gelieerd aan: Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC

Sessie: 632. Chronische myeloïde leukemie: therapie: poster II

Presentatiedatum: zondag 6 december 2020: 7:00 - 15:30 uur, Posterzaal

Mondelinge presentatie #68: Haplo-identieke MbIL-21 ex vivo geëxpandeerde NK-cellen (FC21-NK) voor patiënten met meervoudige recidiverende en refractaire acute myeloïde leukemie

Presentator: Piyanuch Kongtim, MD

Gelieerd aan: MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX

Sessie: 704. Immuuntherapie: voorbij T tot NK

Presentatiedatum: zaterdag 5 december 2020: 8.45 uur

Poster #825: Optimalisatie van ex-vivo geëxpandeerde NK-celgemedieerde antilichaamafhankelijke cellulaire cytotoxiciteit (ADCC) gecombineerd met NKTR-255 bij chronische lymfatische leukemie (CLL), folliculair lymfoom (FL) en Burkitt lymfoom (BL)

Presentator: Yaya Chu

Gelieerd aan: New York Medical College, Valhalla, NY

Sessie: 203. Lymfocyten, lymfocytactivering en immunodeficiëntie, inclusief hiv en andere infecties: poster I

Presentatiedatum: zaterdag 5 december 2020: 07:00 - 15:30 uur Posterzaal

Poster #2341: BMT CTN 1803: Haploidentical Natural Killer Cells (K-NK002) ter voorkoming van terugval na transplantatie bij AML en MDS (NK-REALM)

Presentator: Sumithira Vasu, MD

Gelieerd aan: The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH

Sessie: 703. Adoptieve immunotherapie: mechanismen en nieuwe benaderingen: poster II

Presentatiedatum: zondag 6 december 2020: 7:00 - 15:30 uur, Posterzaal

Poster #2347: Een fase I klinisch onderzoek naar de veiligheid van IL-21-uitgebreide, off-the-shelf natural killer-cellen van derden voor recidiverende/refractaire acute myeloïde leukemie en myelodysplastisch syndroom

Presentator: Sumithira Vasu

Gelieerd aan: The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH

Sessie: 704. Immuuntherapie: Poster II

Presentatiedatum: zondag 6 december 2020: 7:00 - 15:30 uur, Posterzaal

Dit persbericht vormt een samenvatting van het gepubliceerde Engelstalige persbericht. Bij eventuele verschillen is de tekst van het Engelstalige persbericht altijd leidend.

Contacts

Kiadis:

Maryann Cimino, Sr. Manager, Corporate Affairs

Tel: +1 (617) 710-7305

m.cimino@kiadis.com









LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication:

Leon Melens (Amsterdam)

Tel: +31 538 16 427

lmelens@lifespring.nl



Optimum Strategic Communications:

Mary Clark, Supriya Mathur

Tel: +44 203 950 9144

kiadis@optimumcomms.com



About Kiadis

Founded in 1997, Kiadis is building a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative cell-based medicines for patients with life-threatening diseases. With headquarters in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, and offices and activities across the United States, Kiadis is reimagining medicine by leveraging the natural strengths of humanity and our collective immune system to source the best cells for life.

Kiadis is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Brussels since July 2, 2015, under the symbol KDS. Learn more at www.kiadis.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this press release are forward-looking, which reflect Kiadis' or, as appropriate, Kiadis' officers' current expectations and projections about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or events to differ materially from those expressed, anticipated or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes in demand, regulation, competition and technology, can cause actual events, performance, achievements or results to differ significantly from any anticipated or implied development. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. As a result, Kiadis expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of any change in expectations or projections, or any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based. Neither Kiadis nor its advisers or representatives nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person's officers or employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the actual occurrence of the anticipated or implied developments. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.