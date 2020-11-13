CONTACT - Media:



CONTACT - Investor Relations: Amsterdam +31 20 721 4133 Brussels +32 2 620 15 50 +33 1 70 48 24 27 Dublin (interim) +31 20 721 4133 Lisbon +351 210 600 614 Oslo +47 22 34 17 40



Paris +33 1 70 48 24 45





EURONEXT ANNOUNCES ITS FINANCIAL CALENDAR FOR 2021

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo and Paris – 13 November 2020 – Euronext, the leading pan-European market infrastructure, today announced its financial calendar for 2021, set as follows:

Full-year 2020 results: Release on Wednesday 10 February 2021, after market closing Analysts conference on Thursday 11 February 2021, at 9.00am (CET) Quiet period from 20 January to 10 February 2021

Q1 2021 results: Release on Monday 10 May 2021, after market closing Analysts conference on Tuesday 11 May 2021, at 9.00am (CEST) Quiet period from 20 April to 10 May 2021

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: Tuesday 11 May 2021, at 10.30am (CEST)

Tuesday 11 May 2021, at 10.30am (CEST) Q2 2021 results: Release on Thursday 29 July 2021, after market closing Analysts conference on Friday 30 July 2021, at 9.00am (CEST) Quiet period from 9 July to 29 July 2021

Q3 2021 results: Release on Thursday 4 November 2021, after market closing Analysts conference on Friday 5 November 2021, at 9.00am (CET) Quiet period from 15 October to 4 November 2021



All corporate information on Euronext, such as its financial statements or its investors presentations, is available on Euronext’s website in the Investors’ section ( https://www.euronext.com/investors )





Contacts





Investor Relations:

Aurélie Cohen / Clément Kubiak +33 1 70 48 24 27; ir@euronext.com

Media:

Aurélie Cohen +33 1 70 48 24 45; mediateam@euronext.com













About Euronext

Euronext is the leading pan-European market infrastructure, connecting local economies to global capital markets, to accelerate innovation and sustainable growth. It operates regulated exchanges in Belgium, France, Ireland, The Netherlands, Norway and Portugal. With close to 1,500 listed issuers worth €3.8 trillion in market capitalisation as of end September 2020, it has an unmatched blue chip franchise and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets and is the largest centre for debt and funds listings in the world. Its total product offering includes Equities, FX, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants & Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, it also operates Euronext GrowthTM and Euronext AccessTM, simplifying access to listing for SMEs. Euronext provides custody and settlement services through central securities depositories in Denmark, Norway and Portugal.

For the latest news, find us on Twitter (twitter.com/euronext) and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/euronext).

Disclaimer





This press release is for information purposes only: it is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities and is provided “as is”, without representation or warranty of any kind. While all reasonable care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the content, Euronext does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this publication may be regarded as creating any right or obligation. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext’s subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Euronext. This press release speaks only as of this date. Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is available at:

www.euronext.com/terms-use.

© 2020, Euronext N.V. - All rights reserved.

The Euronext Group processes your personal data in order to provide you with information about Euronext (the "Purpose"). With regard to the processing of these personal data, Euronext will comply with its obligations under the Regulation (EU) 2016/679 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 27 April 2016 (General Data Protection Regulation, “GDPR”), and any applicable national laws, rules and regulations implementing the GDPR as provided in its privacy statement available at: https://www.euronext.com/privacy-policy.

In accordance with the applicable legislation you have rights as regard to the processing of your personal data:

for more information on your rights, please refer to: www.euronext.com/data_subjects_rights_request_information,

for any request regarding the processing of your data or if you want to unsubscribe from this press release, please use our data subject request form at https://connect2.euronext.com/form/data-subjects-rights-request or email our Data Protection Officer at dpo@euronext.com.

Attachment