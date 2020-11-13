Pune, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Europe animal transportation market size is projected to reach USD 516.75 million by the end of 2027. The increasing dairy and farming industry across the world will emerge in favor of market growth. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Europe Animal Transportation Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Animal (Cattle, Pigs, Poultry, Pets, Sheep & Goats, and Others), Type (Personal and Commercial), Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2027” the market was worth USD 408.46 million and will exhibit a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

Animal transportation is an important aspect of several industry verticals across the world. The usage of transportation is higher in sectors such as farming and dairy industries will emerge in favor of the growth of the overall market in the coming years. The increasing pet adoption across the world will have a huge impact on the growth of the market in the foreseeable future. Animal transportation is significantly higher in several parts of Europe than in a few other regions.

Moreover, the transportation of rare breeds of animals internationally will have a massive impact on market growth. The presence of several large scale companies will bode well for the growth of the overall market in the coming years. Additionally, increasing investments in the development of efficient products will contribute to market growth.





Bans on International Travels during the Covid-19 Pandemic will Restrict Market Growth

The recent coronavirus outbreak has had a negative impact on the growth of several business sectors across the world. With the rapid spread of the disease, governments across several countries are looking to implement strict measures with the hope of minimizing the impact of the virus. These measures include social distancing practices and lockdowns that have been implemented across the world. International travel bans have had an adverse impact on the Europe animal transportation market in the past few years. The increasing Covid-19 cases in countries such as the UK and Italy will also have a negative impact on the growth of the market.





Increasing Number of Company Mergers and Collaborations will Aid Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. The increasing pet adoption in several European countries will have a huge impact on the growth of the European animal transportation market in the coming years. Accounting to this, large scale companies are looking to acquire as well as collaborate with other companies in this sector with the aim of establishing a stronghold in the market.

In May 2019, Delta Airlines announced that it has partnered with Carepod. The latter is a start-up company that deals with specialized crates for animal transportation. Through this collaboration, the company will look to establish a wider consumer base across this region. The increasing number of such company mergers and acquisitions will have a huge impact on the growth of the overall market in the forthcoming years.





List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Europe Animal Transportation Market are:

United Parcel Service (Georgia, United States)

FedEx (Tennessee, United States)

Gradlyn GmbH (Germany)

American Emo Trans Inc., (United States)

American Airlines Inc., (Texas, United States)

Amerijet International Inc., (Florida, United States)

Air France (Tremblay-en-France)

DSV Panalpina A/S (Hedehusene, Denmark)

IAG Cargo (Hounslow, United Kingdom)

Herfurth Logistics (Antwerpen, Belgium)





Industry Developments:

May 2019: Delta Airlines announced that it has partnered with a start-up company CarePod to design and launch specialized crates for pet transportation. The crate has multiple layers of protective walls, dimmed lighting for reducing the stress-level in pets and an in-built water supply system.





Fortune Business Insights™