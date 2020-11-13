Dublin, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Foam Insulation: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report will include details about various types of materials used in foam insulation, various types of foams and applications where they are used and can be used in future. The type of material that is used depends on the application. This report provides a detailed analysis on manufacturers of foam insulation, along with the trends and opportunities prevailing in the market that can result in the growth of the market. Market values are estimated on multiple factors and analysis of manufacturers' revenue.



The initial segments of the report focus on technical aspects of the insulation industry along with the factors responsible for the market growth of foam insulation materials. The segments will also highlight the government rules and regulations that will help in channelizing the foam insulation market.



The intermediate part of the report focuses on the foam insulation market at the global and regional level. Included in these segments is a market forecast for 2020 to 2025 for each material type, foam type and end users for foam insulation. This section also highlights the driving factor for each material type and foam type.



The latter part of the report focuses on company profiles of top manufacturers, including an estimate of their market share in the global foam insulation market for the year 2019. The company profiles include details of revenue generated by the company, its business segments, geographic segments, and products offered by the company related to foam insulation. Profiles also highlight any recent developments done by a manufacturer in the foam insulation market.



The report has a chapter highlighting the impact of COVID-19 on the foam insulation market at the global level. The chapter will include COVID-19's impact on demand, impact on supply, price impact, and strategic decisions taken by government to boost the market.



This report is segmented into five geographic regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The geographic regions are further segmented into 36 major countries such as the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Japan, China, Brazil, India, South Africa, and others.



The Report Includes:

A comprehensive overview of the global market for foam insulation materials

Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2018 and 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

General outlook of market potential for foam insulation materials, opportunities and restraints, regulatory updates, new and upcoming technologies affecting the global foam insulation market

Industry value chain and Porter's Five forces analysis of foam insulation market providing a systematic study of key intermediaries involved, which could further assist stakeholders in formulating appropriate strategies

Estimation of market size and forecast growth rates, along with deep dive of the country specific data and analysis for 36 major countries such as the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Japan, China, Brazil, India, and South Africa and others

Discussion on the impact of COVID-19 on foam insulation market at global level, essentially on demand, supply, pricing details, and strategic decisions taken by government to boost the marketplace

Market share analysis of the major manufacturers of foam insulation materials, market positioning of major market participants, their research priorities and competitive landscape

Profiles of the major listed companies, including Armacell, BASF SE, DuPont, Owens Corning and Saint-Gobain

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction



Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction

Market Potential

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

Value Chain Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Porter's Five Force Analysis

Regulatory Framework, by Region

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Foam Insulation Market

Impact on Demand

Impact on Supply

Price Impact

Strategic Decision by Government to Boost the Market

Conclusion

Chapter 4 Foam Insulation Market by Material Type

Overview

Polystyrene Foam

Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)

Extruded Polystyrene (XPS)

Polyurethane Foam

Polyolefin Foam

Phenolic Foam

Elastomeric Foam

Others

Chapter 5 Foam Insulation Market by Foam Type

Overview

Spray Foam

Open Cell

Closed Cell

Rigid Foam

Flexible Foam

Chapter 6 Foam Insulation Market by End User

Overview

Building and Construction

Residential

Commercial

Infrastructure

Industrial

Walls

Roofs

Floors

Polystyrene Foam

Polyurethane Foam

Polyolefin Foam

Elastomeric Foam

Phenolic Foam

Others

Consumer Appliances

HVAC Systems

Refrigerator

Freezers

Others

Polystyrene Foam

Polyurethane Foam

Polyolefin Foam

Elastomeric Foam

Phenolic Foam

Others

Automotive

Passenger Cars

Buses and Trucks

Others

Polystyrene Foam

Polyurethane Foam

Polyolefin Foam

Elastomeric Foam

Phenolic Foam

Others

Oil & Gas

Polystyrene Foam

Polyurethane Foam

Polyolefin Foam

Elastomeric Foam

Phenolic Foam

Others

Aerospace

Polystyrene Foam

Polyurethane Foam

Polyolefin Foam

Elastomeric Foam

Phenolic Foam

Others

Marine

Polystyrene Foam

Polyurethane Foam

Polyolefin Foam

Elastomeric Foam

Phenolic Foam

Others

Railways

Polystyrene Foam

Polyurethane Foam

Polyolefin Foam

Elastomeric Foam

Phenolic Foam

Others

Others

Polystyrene Foam

Polyurethane Foam

Polyolefin Foam

Elastomeric Foam

Phenolic Foam

Others

Chapter 7 Foam Insulation Market by Region

Overview

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

U.A.E.

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Oman

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Asia-Pacific

China

South Korea

Japan

India

Indonesia

Malaysia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape



Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Armacell

BASF SE

Covestro Ag

Dupont

Huntsman Corp.

Johns Manville (A Berkshire Hathaway Corp.)

Owens Corning

Safco Foam Insulation

Saint-Gobain

Ursa

Chapter 10 Appendix: Abbreviations





