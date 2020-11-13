Dublin, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Foam Insulation: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report will include details about various types of materials used in foam insulation, various types of foams and applications where they are used and can be used in future. The type of material that is used depends on the application. This report provides a detailed analysis on manufacturers of foam insulation, along with the trends and opportunities prevailing in the market that can result in the growth of the market. Market values are estimated on multiple factors and analysis of manufacturers' revenue.

The initial segments of the report focus on technical aspects of the insulation industry along with the factors responsible for the market growth of foam insulation materials. The segments will also highlight the government rules and regulations that will help in channelizing the foam insulation market.

The intermediate part of the report focuses on the foam insulation market at the global and regional level. Included in these segments is a market forecast for 2020 to 2025 for each material type, foam type and end users for foam insulation. This section also highlights the driving factor for each material type and foam type.

The latter part of the report focuses on company profiles of top manufacturers, including an estimate of their market share in the global foam insulation market for the year 2019. The company profiles include details of revenue generated by the company, its business segments, geographic segments, and products offered by the company related to foam insulation. Profiles also highlight any recent developments done by a manufacturer in the foam insulation market.

The report has a chapter highlighting the impact of COVID-19 on the foam insulation market at the global level. The chapter will include COVID-19's impact on demand, impact on supply, price impact, and strategic decisions taken by government to boost the market.

This report is segmented into five geographic regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The geographic regions are further segmented into 36 major countries such as the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Japan, China, Brazil, India, South Africa, and others.

The Report Includes:

  • A comprehensive overview of the global market for foam insulation materials
  • Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2018 and 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
  • General outlook of market potential for foam insulation materials, opportunities and restraints, regulatory updates, new and upcoming technologies affecting the global foam insulation market
  • Industry value chain and Porter's Five forces analysis of foam insulation market providing a systematic study of key intermediaries involved, which could further assist stakeholders in formulating appropriate strategies
  • Estimation of market size and forecast growth rates, along with deep dive of the country specific data and analysis for 36 major countries such as the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Japan, China, Brazil, India, and South Africa and others
  • Discussion on the impact of COVID-19 on foam insulation market at global level, essentially on demand, supply, pricing details, and strategic decisions taken by government to boost the marketplace
  • Market share analysis of the major manufacturers of foam insulation materials, market positioning of major market participants, their research priorities and competitive landscape
  • Profiles of the major listed companies, including Armacell, BASF SE, DuPont, Owens Corning and Saint-Gobain

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

  • Introduction
  • Market Potential
  • Market Dynamics
  • Drivers
  • Restraints
  • Opportunities
  • Value Chain Analysis
  • Supply Chain Analysis
  • Porter's Five Force Analysis
  • Regulatory Framework, by Region
  • Impact of COVID-19 on Global Foam Insulation Market
  • Impact on Demand
  • Impact on Supply
  • Price Impact
  • Strategic Decision by Government to Boost the Market
  • Conclusion

Chapter 4 Foam Insulation Market by Material Type

  • Overview
  • Polystyrene Foam
  • Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)
  • Extruded Polystyrene (XPS)
  • Polyurethane Foam
  • Polyolefin Foam
  • Phenolic Foam
  • Elastomeric Foam
  • Others

Chapter 5 Foam Insulation Market by Foam Type

  • Overview
  • Spray Foam
  • Open Cell
  • Closed Cell
  • Rigid Foam
  • Flexible Foam

Chapter 6 Foam Insulation Market by End User

  • Overview
  • Building and Construction
  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Infrastructure
  • Industrial
  • Walls
  • Roofs
  • Floors
  • Polystyrene Foam
  • Polyurethane Foam
  • Polyolefin Foam
  • Elastomeric Foam
  • Phenolic Foam
  • Others
  • Consumer Appliances
  • HVAC Systems
  • Refrigerator
  • Freezers
  • Others
  • Polystyrene Foam
  • Polyurethane Foam
  • Polyolefin Foam
  • Elastomeric Foam
  • Phenolic Foam
  • Others
  • Automotive
  • Passenger Cars
  • Buses and Trucks
  • Others
  • Polystyrene Foam
  • Polyurethane Foam
  • Polyolefin Foam
  • Elastomeric Foam
  • Phenolic Foam
  • Others
  • Oil & Gas
  • Polystyrene Foam
  • Polyurethane Foam
  • Polyolefin Foam
  • Elastomeric Foam
  • Phenolic Foam
  • Others
  • Aerospace
  • Polystyrene Foam
  • Polyurethane Foam
  • Polyolefin Foam
  • Elastomeric Foam
  • Phenolic Foam
  • Others
  • Marine
  • Polystyrene Foam
  • Polyurethane Foam
  • Polyolefin Foam
  • Elastomeric Foam
  • Phenolic Foam
  • Others
  • Railways
  • Polystyrene Foam
  • Polyurethane Foam
  • Polyolefin Foam
  • Elastomeric Foam
  • Phenolic Foam
  • Others
  • Others
  • Polystyrene Foam
  • Polyurethane Foam
  • Polyolefin Foam
  • Elastomeric Foam
  • Phenolic Foam
  • Others

Chapter 7 Foam Insulation Market by Region

  • Overview
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Rest of Europe
  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East and Africa
  • U.A.E.
  • Saudi Arabia
  • South Africa
  • Oman
  • Rest of Middle East and Africa
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • South Korea
  • Japan
  • India
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

  • Armacell
  • BASF SE
  • Covestro Ag
  • Dupont
  • Huntsman Corp.
  • Johns Manville (A Berkshire Hathaway Corp.)
  • Owens Corning
  • Safco Foam Insulation
  • Saint-Gobain
  • Ursa

Chapter 10 Appendix: Abbreviations


