ROWAYTON, Conn. & LONDON, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eaton Partners, one of the largest capital placement agents and fund advisory firms and a wholly owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF), is pleased to have acted as exclusive placement agent for Arrow Global Group’s (“Arrow Global”) inaugural fund, Arrow Credit Opportunities SCSp (the “Fund”).



The Fund announced a final close of €1.7 billion in capital commitments, comprising multiple investment vehicles, including a fund and a co-investment program. This is the largest first-time European private market fund closed in 2020 and is among the largest European first-time credit funds ever raised. The Fund received strong support from some of the largest and most sophisticated global investors from diverse sectors and geographies, including the U.S., Netherlands, Canada, Switzerland, Germany, Italy, the Nordics, and Asia. The Fund will invest in selective European credit opportunities, leveraging the pan-European expertise of Arrow Global to offer investors attractive access to specialist and high-return asset classes.

Arrow Global is a leading European investor and alternative asset manager specialising in non-performing and non-core assets. Arrow identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured loan and real estate portfolios from, and on behalf, of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional fund investors, and specialist lenders. The Fund will give investors access to opportunities in the already attractive non-performing loan (NPL) market, which is at the epicenter of recent economic dislocation.

“We are beyond thrilled to have worked with Arrow Global, a public company, to raise a private fund and ultimately help build a new asset management business,” said Steve Eaton, Co-Head of EMEA at Eaton Partners. “The fact that we have collectively been able to raise a record amount of capital in a challenging fundraising environment is a testament to Arrow’s leading platform and long-term vision and demonstrates strong investor appetite for unique and differentiated strategies, like those found in the European NPL market.”

“This fundraise represents a pivotal moment in Arrow’s evolution into an alternative asset manager,” added Ryan Still, Director at Eaton Partners. “This evolution owes much of its success to the market-leading loan origination, servicing, and collection business Zach Lewy and team have built over the last 15 years. We congratulate everyone at Arrow Global and wish them continued success.”

“Thank you to the Eaton Partners team for your continued support, energy, and commitment to our fundraise,” said Zach Lewy, Founder and Chief Investment Officer at Arrow Global. "I’d additionally like to thank our clients and partners who have invested in Arrow’s success. The Fund marks an exciting new chapter for the business and means we are well placed to invest into a large and growing market.”

About Eaton Partners

Eaton Partners, a Stifel Company, is one of the world’s largest capital placement agents and fund advisory firms, having raised more than $140 billion across more than 140 highly differentiated alternative investment funds and offerings. Founded in 1983, Eaton advises and raises institutional capital for investment managers across alternative strategies – private equity, private credit, real assets, real estate, and hedge funds/public market – in both the primary and secondary markets. Eaton Partners maintains offices and operates throughout North America, Europe, and Asia.

Eaton Partners is a division of Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Member SIPC and NYSE. Eaton Partners subsidiary Eaton Partners (UK) LLP is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Eaton Partners subsidiary Eaton Partners Advisors (HK) Limited is approved as a Type 1-licensed company under the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in Hong Kong. Eaton Partners and the Eaton Partners logo are trademarks of Eaton Partners, LLC, a limited liability company. ® Eaton Partners, 2020.

About Arrow Global

Established in 2005, Arrow Global is a European investor and alternative asset manager specialising in non-performing and non-core assets. Arrow identifies, acquires and manages secured and unsecured loan and real estate portfolios from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional fund investors and specialist lenders. Arrow plays an active role in helping financial institutions reduce their balance sheets and recapitalise in order to increase mainstream lending. By purchasing and managing non-performing loans and other non-core assets, Arrow provides valuable capital and expertise to a growing European market. Arrow is a regulated business in all five of its European markets. Arrow invests in this asset class through its fund management business as well as directly and generates revenues from managing and servicing assets on behalf of third parties.

About Stifel

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC and Century Securities Associates, Inc. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

