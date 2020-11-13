Victory Square Health’s Leishmaniasis Rapid Test received Brazilian MAPA approval for sale and usage in Brazil and export to Mercosur Countries in Central and South America



Leishmaniasis is a parasitic disease that affects humans and canines in Southern Europe, Central America, South America, Mexico and the Middle East

About 4 to 12 million people are currently infected [4] [5] in some 98 countries. [3] About 2 million new cases [3] occur annually that if undetected and untreated can cause disabilities and death.

About 200 million people in Asia, Africa, South and Central America, and southern Europe live in areas where the disease is common. [3] [11]

The Company has already received a sales order from Ecodiagnostica of Brazil for the newly approved Leishmaniasis Rapid Test



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Health Inc./Safetest (“VS Health” or the "Company") – a portfolio company of Victory Square Technologies Inc. ("Victory Square") (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) announced today that it was granted approval by the Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, and Food Supply (MAPA) to commence marketing, sales and distribution for its Leishmaniasis Rapid Test in Brazil and export to Mercosur Countries (Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Venezuela) in Central and South America. The Company entered into a sales & distribution contract and formal partnership for the Leishmaniasis test with Ecodiagnostica of Brazil.



Leishmaniasis, is one of the world’s most neglected diseases and VS Health is strategically positioned to address this unmet need for quick and reliable testing.

VS Health has developed and validated the clinical performance of its Leishmaniasis diagnostic test with a results that exceeds currently available tests with greater sensitivity and specificity in correctly diagnosing Leishmaniasis both in humans and canines with a sensitivity of 93.2% and specificity of a leading 91.3%.

The Company is pleased to have entered into a partnership, sales and distribution contract with Ecodiagnostica of Brazil for the sale of the Leishmaniasis test for South America. Ecodiagnostica (http://ecodiagnostica.com.br) manufactures and distributes products for the market of human diagnosis, veterinary, and food safety. Founded in 2012, Ecodiagnostica is based in Nova Lima, Brazil and has extensive sales and distribution networks across South America and beyond. Ecodiagnostica has placed an initial order of the VSH Leishmaniasis test at time of release.

“I am very pleased to announce our latest approval for another one of our tests in partnership with Ecodiagnostica. Our Leishmaniasis test is just one of many tests currently approved or in our development pipeline. Our global distribution and sales network has grown exponentially with our numerous approvals of our Safetest Covid-19 testing products. These new avenues and new partnership agreements will provide this test and others with easy access to key markets,” said Felipe Peixoto, CEO of Victory Square Health.

VS Health was founded in 2016 to accelerate the development of personalized medicine and technology solutions including diagnostic tests to support patient’s care and improve health outcomes. Its first product, the Leishmaniasis Rapid Test, was developed in partnership with the UFMG, Federal University of Minas Gerais. Safetest took advantage of its expertise in the subject to develop other antibody-based tests and a robust R&D pipelines of diagnostic kits for Hansen’s Disease, Brucellosis, HTLV and Blood samples screening tests.

Disclaimer:

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the Covid-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time

