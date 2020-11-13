Dublin, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2020 Ultrapure Water Treatment Systems Market: United States" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A comprehensive analysis of the ultrapure water treatment systems market for the United States including market sizing, market share by competitor, drivers, restraints and market forecasts to 2026.



The U.S. ultrapure water (UPW) treatment systems market for the power generation, pharmaceutical, and microelectronics industries is a highly saturated and mature market. The market is dominated by a few players holding a significant market share. The top four companies made up more than 65.0 percent of the overall market share by revenue in 2019. The market has witnessed a great deal of consolidation over the last few years, which has strengthened the ability of companies to offer multiple technologies and comprehensive solutions.



The market drivers include diverse value-added services, market consolidation and alliances, marketing efforts by companies, growth of end-user segments, technological advances to increase system reliability uptime, and cost-effectiveness. This market study includes UPW treatment systems used in power generation, microelectronics, and pharmaceutical industries.



The base year for the study is 2019 and the forecast period is from 2019 until 2026.



This market report captures the following information on the United States Ultrapure Water Treatment Systems Market Power Generation, Pharmaceutical, and Microelectronics Industries:

Market size, growth rate, revenue forecasts (2019-2026)

Growth drivers and restraints

Market data

Market share analysis

Market trends

Quotes by key industry participants

Key Topics Covered:



I. Ultrapure Water Treatment Systems Market: Research Scope



II. Ultrapure Water Treatment Systems Market: Market Definitions



III. Ultrapure Water Treatment Systems Market: Executive Summary



IV. Ultrapure Water Treatment Systems Market: Competitive Factors



V. Ultrapure Water Treatment Systems Market: Drivers and Impact



VI. Ultrapure Water Treatment System Market: Drivers



VII. Ultrapure Water Treatment Systems Market: Challenges and Impact



VIII. Ultrapure Water Treatment Systems Market: Challenges



IX. Ultrapure Water Treatment Systems Market: Trends

a. COVID-19 Impact

b. After Sales Market

c. Pilot Testing

d. Pricing Trends

e. Distribution Trends

f. Technology Trends

g. Water Recycling and Reuse

h. High Quality Instrumentation

i. Modular and Compact Design

j. Digital Innovation

k. Market Consolidation



X. United States Market Data

a. Ultrapure Water Treatment Systems Market: Revenue Forecast, Total, 2019-2026

b. Ultrapure Water Treatment Systems Market: Market Share by Revenue, Total., 2019

c. Ultrapure Water Treatment Systems Market: Revenue Forecast, Power Generation, 2019-2026

d. Ultrapure Water Treatment Systems Market: Market Share by Revenue, Power Generation, 2019

e. Ultrapure Water Treatment Systems Market: Revenue Forecast, Microelectronics, 2019-2026

f. Ultrapure Water Treatment Systems Market: Market Share by Revenue, Microelectronics, 2019

g. Ultrapure Water Treatment Systems Market: Revenue Forecast, Pharmaceutical, 2019-2026

h. Ultrapure Water Treatment Systems Market: Market Share by Revenue, Pharmaceutical, 2019

i. Ultrapure Water Treatment Systems Market: Revenue Share by End-users, 2019



XI. Company Profiles

a. Engie SA (SUEZ)

b. Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

c. Skion Water GmbH (Ovivo Inc.)



Companies Mentioned

Engie SA (SUEZ)

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Fluence Corporation Limited

J. Harris Industrial Water Treatment Inc.(Puretec Industrial Water)

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

Nomura Micro Science Co. Ltd.

Pall Corporation

SKion Water International GmbH (Ovivo Inc.)

Veolia Environnement SA

Wigen Companies Inc

