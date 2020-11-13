Quarterly total revenues reached RMB2.51 billion (US$369.8 million)1

Quarterly deliveries were 8,660 vehicles

Quarterly gross margin reached 19.8%

BEIJING, China, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI), an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Operating Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2020

Deliveries of Li ONEs were 8,660 in the third quarter of 2020, representing a 31.1% quarter-over-quarter increase and setting a new quarterly record.



2020 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 Deliveries 2,896 6,604 8,660

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had 35 retail stores covering 30 cities.



Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2020

Vehicle sales were RMB2.46 billion (US$363.0 million) in the third quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 28.4% from RMB1.92 billion in the second quarter of 2020.

Vehicle margin was 19.8% in the third quarter of 2020, compared with 13.7% in the second quarter of 2020.

was 19.8% in the third quarter of 2020, compared with 13.7% in the second quarter of 2020. Total revenues were RMB2.51 billion (US$369.8 million) in the third quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 28.9% from RMB1.95 billion in the second quarter of 2020.

Gross profit was RMB496.8 million (US$73.2 million) in the third quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 91.3% from RMB259.7 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Gross margin was 19.8% in the third quarter of 2020, compared with 13.3% in the second quarter of 2020.

was 19.8% in the third quarter of 2020, compared with 13.3% in the second quarter of 2020. Loss from operations was RMB180.0 million (US$26.5 million) in the third quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 2.1% from RMB176.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP loss from operations3 was RMB45.0 million (US$6.6 million) in the third quarter of 2020, representing a decrease of 74.5% from RMB176.3 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Net loss was RMB106.9 million (US$15.7 million) in the third quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 42.2% from RMB75.2 million in the second quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net income was RMB16.0 million (US$2.4 million) in the third quarter of 2020, compared with RMB159.2 million Non-GAAP net loss in the second quarter of 2020.

Operating cash flow was RMB929.8 million (US$136.9 million) in the third quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 105.8% from RMB451.7 million in the second quarter of 2020.

was RMB929.8 million (US$136.9 million) in the third quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 105.8% from RMB451.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. Free cash flow4 was RMB749.9 million (US$110.4 million) in the third quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 149.3% from RMB300.8 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Key Financial Results

(in RMB millions, except for percentages)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, Q o Q 2020 2020 % Change5 Vehicle sales 2,464.7 1,919.2 28.4% Vehicle margin 19.8% 13.7% 6.1% Total revenues 2,510.8 1,947.2 28.9% Gross profit 496.8 259.7 91.3% Gross margin 19.8% 13.3% 6.5% Loss from operations (180.0) (176.3) 2.1% Non-GAAP loss from operations3 (45.0) (176.3) (74.5%) Net loss (106.9) (75.2) 42.2% Non-GAAP net income/(loss)3 16.0 (159.2) N/A Operating cash flow 929.8 451.7 105.8% Free cash flow 749.9 300.8 149.3%

Recent Developments

Deliveries Update

In October 2020, the Company delivered 3,692 Li ONEs, representing a steady increase compared to September 2020. As of October 31, 2020, the Company had 41 retail stores covering 36 cities.



Executive and Board Appointments

The Company appointed Mr. Kai Wang as chief technology officer, effective September 15, 2020. In this role, Mr. Wang leads the Company’s advanced technology research and development (“R&D”) in smart vehicles, including electronic and electrical architecture, intelligent cockpit, autonomous driving, platform development and Li OS, the real-time operating system of Li Auto. The Company plans to continue recruiting outstanding professionals worldwide to further expand and strengthen its team.

The Company appointed Mr. Zheng Fan as a new independent director to the Company’s board of directors, effective October 22, 2020. Following the appointment, Mr. Fan serves as a member of the audit committee, compensation committee, and nominating and corporate governance committee of the board of directors.

Strategic Cooperation

In September 2020, the Company entered a three-way strategic cooperation with NVIDIA Corporation (“NVIDIA”), the world’s leading artificial intelligence computing company, and NVIDIA’s Chinese partner, Huizhou Desay SV Automotive (“Desay SV”). Through this strategic cooperation, Li Auto will be the first OEM equipping its vehicles, the full-size extended-range premium smart SUV to be launched in 2022, with the powerful NVIDIA Orin system-on-a-chip (“SoC”) chipset. Through this cooperation, the Company plans to further increase its R&D investment and accelerate the development of autonomous driving.



CEO and CFO comments

Mr. Xiang Li, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Li Auto, commented, “This is our first quarterly earnings release as a public company, and we are pleased to announce robust third quarter results reflecting not only our strong growth momentum driven by the outstanding value proposition of our products, but also our relentless pursuit of operating efficiencies. We delivered 8,660 Li ONEs in the third quarter, representing a 31.1% quarter-over-quarter increase and setting a new quarterly record. Cumulative deliveries in 2020 at the end of October reached 21,852 vehicles. This is a strong testament to the competitiveness of the Li ONE. For the fourth quarter of 2020, we expect our growth momentum to continue with deliveries reaching 11,000 to 12,000 vehicles.”

“In terms of R&D, we will further increase our investment in this regard and continue to leverage technology to create value for users and optimize our user experience. Through product and technology innovations, we are committed to providing our users with safer, easier and more cost-effective travel solutions, ensuring we live up to their support and trust.” concluded Mr. Li.

Mr. Tie Li, chief financial officer of Li Auto, added, “We are pleased to report our third quarter financial and operating results with 28.9% quarter-over-quarter growth in total revenues driven by our record quarterly vehicle deliveries, as well as gross margin expansion, which increased to 19.8% compared with 13.3% of the second quarter. In the third quarter, we generated operating cash flow of RMB929.8 million, 105.8% higher than the prior quarter, which demonstrated our operational efficiency and successful cash flow management strategy. Looking forward, we will continue investing in both R&D and direct sales and servicing network expansion, as product iteration and sales channel integrity are the key components of our success."

Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020

Revenues

Total revenues were RMB2.51 billion (US$369.8 million) in the third quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 28.9% from RMB1.95 billion in the second quarter of 2020.

Vehicle sales were RMB2.46 billion (US$363.0 million) in the third quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 28.4% from RMB1.92 billion in the second quarter of 2020. The increase in vehicle sales was mainly attributable to a 31.1% increase in vehicle deliveries to 8,660 vehicles in the third quarter of 2020 from 6,604 vehicles in the second quarter of 2020.

Other sales and services were RMB46.1 million (US$6.8 million) in the third quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 64.1% from RMB28.1 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase in other sales and services was in line with the increased vehicle sales and the increased number of vehicles using the Company's services.



Cost of Sales and Gross Margin

Cost of sales was RMB2.01 billion (US$296.6 million) in the third quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 19.3% from RMB1.69 billion in the second quarter of 2020.

Gross profit was RMB496.8 million (US$73.2 million) in the third quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 91.3% from RMB259.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase of gross profit was primarily attributable to increased vehicle sales.

Vehicle margin was 19.8% in the third quarter of 2020, compared with 13.7% in the second quarter of 2020. The increase in vehicle margin was primarily attributable to the decrease in purchase price of certain materials including a one-time rebate received from a supplier and lower unit manufacturing overhead cost due to the increased production volume.

Gross margin was 19.8% in the third quarter of 2020, compared with 13.3% in the second quarter of 2020, which was mainly driven by the increase of vehicle margin.

Operating Expenses

Total o perating expenses were RMB676.7 million (US$99.7 million) in the third quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 55.2% from RMB436.0 million in the second quarter of 2020.

were RMB676.7 million (US$99.7 million) in the third quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 55.2% from RMB436.0 million in the second quarter of 2020. Research and development expenses were RMB334.5 million (US$49.3 million) in the third quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 66.1% from RMB201.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP research and development expenses 3 were RMB278.8 million (US$41.1 million) in the third quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 38.4% from RMB201.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase in research and development expenses was primarily attributable to share-based compensation expenses recognized related to the stock options granted to employees with service conditions and a performance condition related to the IPO and initiating research and development for the Company’s next vehicle model, as well as increased headcount.

were RMB334.5 million (US$49.3 million) in the third quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 66.1% from RMB201.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. were RMB278.8 million (US$41.1 million) in the third quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 38.4% from RMB201.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase in research and development expenses was primarily attributable to share-based compensation expenses recognized related to the stock options granted to employees with service conditions and a performance condition related to the IPO and initiating research and development for the Company’s next vehicle model, as well as increased headcount. Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB342.2 million (US$50.4 million) in the third quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 45.9% from RMB234.5 million in the second quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses3 were RMB264.2 million (US$38.9 million) in the third quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 12.7% from RMB234.5 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses was primarily driven by share-based compensation expenses recognized related to the stock options granted to employees with service conditions and a performance condition related to the IPO and increased headcount, as well as increased marketing and promotional expenses.



Loss from Operations

Loss from operations was RMB180.0 million (US$26.5 million) in the third quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 2.1% from RMB176.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP loss from operations3 was RMB45.0 million (US$6.6 million) in the third quarter of 2020, representing a decrease of 74.5% from RMB176.3 million in the second quarter of 2020.



Net Loss and Earnings Per Share

Net loss was RMB106.9 million (US$15.7 million) in the third quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 42.2% from RMB75.2 million in the second quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net income was RMB16.0 million (US$2.4 million) in the third quarter of 2020, compared with RMB159.2 million Non-GAAP net loss in the second quarter of 2020.

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were both RMB0.52 (US$0.08) in the third quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB0.03 and RMB0.02, respectively, in the third quarter of 2020.

Balance Sheets, Operating Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow

Balance of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, time deposits and short-term investments was RMB18.92 billion (US$2.79 billion) as of September 30, 2020, compared with RMB3.71 billion as of December 31, 2019. This increase was primarily attributable to the issuance of Series D private financing, the completion of IPO and concurrent private placements.

Operating cash flow was RMB929.8 million (US$136.9 million) in the third quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 105.8% from RMB451.7 million in the second quarter of 2020.

was RMB929.8 million (US$136.9 million) in the third quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 105.8% from RMB451.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. Free cash flow4 was RMB749.9 million (US$110.4 million) in the third quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 149.3% from RMB300.8 million in the second quarter of 2020.



Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company expects:

Deliveries of vehicles to be between 11,000 and 12,000 units, representing an increase of approximately 27.0% to 38.6% from the third quarter of 2020.

to be between 11,000 and 12,000 units, representing an increase of approximately 27.0% to 38.6% from the third quarter of 2020. Total revenues to be between RMB3.11 billion (US$457.8 million) and RMB3.39 billion (US$499.4 million), representing an increase of approximately 23.9% to 35.1% from the third quarter of 2020.

This business outlook reflects the Company’s current and preliminary view on the business situation and market condition, which is subject to change.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

The Company uses Non-GAAP measures, such as Non-GAAP research and development expenses, Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses, Non-GAAP loss from operations, Non-GAAP net loss, Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders and free cash flow, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. By excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, changes in fair value of warrants and derivative liabilities, accretion on convertible redeemable preferred shares to redemption value and the effect of exchange rate changes on convertible redeemable preferred shares, the Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business and enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects. The Company also believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company’s management in its financial and operational decision-making.

The Non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from Non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. The Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and when assessing the Company’s operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net loss or other consolidated statements of comprehensive loss data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the Non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance.

For more information on the Non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.

About Li Auto Inc.

Li Auto Inc. is an innovator in China's new energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric SUVs. Through innovative products, technology, and business model, the Company provides customers with safe, convenient, and cost-effective mobility solutions. Li Auto is the first to successfully commercialize extended-range electric vehicles in China. The Company started volume production of its first model, Li ONE, in November 2019. With Li ONE, the Company leverages its in-house technology to create value for our customers, focusing on range extension, smart technology, and autonomous driving solutions. Beyond Li ONE, the Company aims to expand its product line by developing new vehicles to target a broader consumer base.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.lixiang.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Li Auto may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Li Auto’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Li Auto’s strategies, future business development, and financial condition and results of operations; Li Auto’s limited operating history; risks associated with extended-range electric vehicles, Li Auto’s ability to develop, manufacture, and deliver vehicles of high quality and appeal to customers; Li Auto’s ability to generate positive cash flow and profits; product defects or any other failure of vehicles to perform as expected; Li Auto’s ability to compete successfully; Li Auto’s ability to build its brand and withstand negative publicity; cancellation of orders for Li Auto’s vehicles; Li Auto’s ability to develop new vehicles; and changes in consumer demand and government incentives, subsidies, or other favorable government policies. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Li Auto’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Li Auto does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Li Auto Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss Amounts expressed in RMB, unless otherwise stated (in thousands, except for share and per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2020 September

30, 2020 September

30, 2020 June 30,

2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (US$) Revenues: Vehicle sales 1,919,184 2,464,724 363,015 2,760,242 Other sales and services 28,054 46,075 6,786 38,671 Total revenues 1,947,238 2,510,799 369,801 2,798,913 Cost of sales: Vehicle sales (1,655,443 ) (1,976,078 ) (291,045 ) (2,425,439 ) Other sales and services (32,092 ) (37,970 ) (5,592 ) (45,483 ) Total cost of sales (1,687,535 ) (2,014,048 ) (296,637 ) (2,470,922 ) Gross profit 259,703 496,751 73,164 327,991 Operating expenses: Research and development (201,440 ) (334,527 ) (49,271 ) (391,130 ) Selling, general and administrative (234,543 ) (342,180 ) (50,398 ) (347,304 ) Total operating expenses (435,983 ) (676,707 ) (99,669 ) (738,434 ) Loss from operations (176,280 ) (179,956 ) (26,505 ) (410,443 ) Other income/(expense) Interest expense (21,296 ) (12,862 ) (1,894 ) (40,931 ) Interest income and investment income, net 31,538 70,269 10,350 15,363 Changes in fair value of warrants and derivative liabilities 84,036 12,008 1,769 260,319 Others, net 6,840 3,612 532 9,044 Loss before income tax expense (75,162 ) (106,929 ) (15,748 ) (166,648 ) Income tax expense - - - - Net loss from continuing operations (75,162 ) (106,929 ) (15,748 ) (166,648 ) Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax - - - 14,373 Net loss (75,162 ) (106,929 ) (15,748 ) (152,275 ) Accretion on convertible redeemable preferred shares to redemption value (264,208 ) (120,617 ) (17,765 ) (530,573 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on convertible redeemable preferred shares (5,780 ) (93,104 ) (13,713 ) 103,966 Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (345,150 ) (320,650 ) (47,226 ) (578,882 ) Weighted average number of ADSs6 Basic and diluted 127,500,000 614,802,583 614,802,583 127,500,000 Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders Basic and diluted (2.71 ) (0.52 ) (0.08 ) (4.54 )







Li Auto Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Amounts expressed in RMB, unless otherwise stated (in thousands, except for share and per share data) December

31, 2019 June 30,

2020 September

30, 2020 September

30, 2020 (audited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (US$) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 1,296,215 1,062,134 6,472,280 953,264 Restricted cash 140,027 49,968 338,546 49,862 Time deposits and short-term investments 2,272,653 2,578,662 12,105,274 1,782,914 Trade receivable 8,303 83,004 111,836 16,472 Inventories 518,086 821,259 863,642 127,201 Prepayments and other current assets 812,956 582,569 685,183 100,916 Assets held for sale, current 17,599 - - - Total current assets 5,065,839 5,177,596 20,576,761 3,030,629 Non-current assets: Longterm investments 126,181 160,725 153,286 22,577 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,795,122 2,496,582 2,497,475 367,838 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 510,227 1,275,412 1,289,599 189,937 Intangible assets, net 673,867 671,351 681,675 100,400 Other non-current assets 311,933 182,712 183,562 27,036 Assets held for sale, non-current 30,253 - - - Total non-current assets 4,447,583 4,786,782 4,805,597 707,788 Total assets 9,513,422 9,964,378 25,382,358 3,738,417 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings 238,957 - - - Trade and notes payable 624,666 1,306,813 2,070,804 304,996 Amounts due to related parties 9,764 10,187 13,452 1,981 Deferred revenue, current 56,695 53,143 157,344 23,174 Operating and finance lease liabilities, current 538,307 172,432 204,446 30,112 Warrants and derivative liabilities 1,648,690 1,183,096 - - Accruals and other current liabilities 867,259 579,539 507,192 74,701 Convertible debts, current 692,520 - - - Liabilities held for sale, current 2,862 - - - Total current liabilities 4,679,720 3,305,210 2,953,238 434,964 Non-current liabilities: Long-term borrowings - 497,200 504,367 74,285 Deferred revenue, non-current 5,943 41,312 76,608 11,283 Operating and finance lease liabilities, non-current 241,109 1,400,939 1,407,379 207,284 Other non-current liabilities 5,519 68,912 110,162 16,225 Total non-current liabilities 252,571 2,008,363 2,098,516 309,077 Total liabilities 4,932,291 5,313,573 5,051,754 744,041 Mezzanine equity 10,255,662 10,906,520 - - Total shareholders' (deficit)/equity (5,674,531 ) (6,255,715 ) 20,330,604 2,994,376 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' (deficit)/equity 9,513,422 9,964,378 25,382,358 3,738,417







Li Auto Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Amounts expressed in RMB, unless otherwise stated (in thousands, except for share and per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2020 September

30, 2020 September

30, 2020 June 30,

2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (US$) Net cash provided by operating activities 451,711 929,759 136,939 388,704 Net cash used in investing activities (372,106 ) (9,883,509 ) (1,455,684 ) (553,523 ) Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities (30,000 ) 14,885,719 2,192,429 (165,977 ) Effect of exchange rate changes 1,849 (233,245 ) (34,353 ) 6,509 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 51,454 5,698,724 839,331 (324,287 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,060,648 1,112,102 163,795 1,436,389 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 1,112,102 6,810,826 1,003,126 1,112,102 Net cash provided by operating activities 451,711 929,759 136,939 388,704 Capital expenditures (150,933 ) (179,880 ) (26,493 ) (273,079 ) Free cash flow 300,778 749,879 110,446 115,625









Li Auto Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results Amounts expressed in RMB, unless otherwise stated (in thousands, except for share and per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2020 September

30, 2020 September

30, 2020 June 30,

2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (US$) Cost of sales (1,687,535 ) (2,014,048 ) (296,637 ) (2,470,922 ) Shared-based compensation expenses - 1,225 180 - Non-GAAP cost of sales (1,687,535 ) (2,012,823 ) (296,457 ) (2,470,922 ) Research and development (201,440 ) (334,527 ) (49,271 ) (391,130 ) Shared-based compensation expenses - 55,715 8,206 - Non-GAAP research and development expenses (201,440 ) (278,812 ) (41,065 ) (391,130 ) Selling, general and administrative (234,543 ) (342,180 ) (50,398 ) (347,304 ) Shared-based compensation expenses - 77,993 11,487 - Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses (234,543 ) (264,187 ) (38,911 ) (347,304 ) Loss from operations (176,280 ) (179,956 ) (26,505 ) (410,443 ) Shared-based compensation expenses - 134,933 19,873 - Non-GAAP loss from operations (176,280 ) (45,023 ) (6,632 ) (410,443 ) Net loss (75,162 ) (106,929 ) (15,748 ) (152,275 ) Shared-based compensation expenses - 134,933 19,873 - Changes in fair value of warrants and derivative liabilities (84,036 ) (12,008 ) (1,769 ) (260,319 ) Non-GAAP net (loss)/income (159,198 ) 15,996 2,356 (412,594 ) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (345,150 ) (320,650 ) (47,226 ) (578,882 ) Shared-based compensation expenses - 134,933 19,873 - Changes in fair value of warrants and derivative liabilities (84,036 ) (12,008 ) (1,769 ) (260,319 ) Accretion on convertible redeemable preferred shares to redemption value 264,208 120,617 17,765 530,573 Effect of exchange rate changes on convertible redeemable preferred shares 5,780 93,104 13,713 (103,966 ) Non-GAAP net (loss)/ income attributable to ordinary shareholders (159,198 ) 15,996 2,356 (412,594 ) Weighted average number of ADSs (Non-GAAP) Basic 127,500,000 614,802,583 614,802,583 127,500,000 Diluted 127,500,000 832,252,188 832,252,188 127,500,000 Non-GAAP net (loss)/income per ADS

attributable to ordinary shareholders7 Basic (1.25 ) 0.03 0.00 (3.24 ) Diluted (1.25 ) 0.02 0.00 (3.24 )





1 All translations from Renminbi(“RMB”) to U.S. dollar(“US$”) are made at a rate of RMB6.7896 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on September 30, 2020 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

2 Vehicle margin is the margin of vehicle sales, which is calculated based on revenues and cost of sales derived from vehicle sales only.

3 The Company’s Non-GAAP financial measures exclude share-based compensation expenses, changes in fair value of warrants and derivative liabilities, accretion on convertible redeemable preferred shares to redemption value and the effect of exchange rate changes on convertible redeemable preferred shares. See “Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.

4 Free cash flow represents operating cash flow less capital expenditures.

5 Except for vehicle margin and gross margin, where absolute changes instead of percentage changes are calculated.

6 Each ADS represents two ordinary shares.

7 Non-GAAP basic net (loss)/income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders is calculated by dividing Non-GAAP net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the periods. Non-GAAP diluted net (loss)/income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders is calculated by dividing Non-GAAP net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of shares and dilutive potential shares outstanding during the periods, including the dilutive effect of convertible redeemable preferred shares as determined under the if-converted method and share-based awards as determined under the treasury stock method.