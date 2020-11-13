Dublin, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The World Cellular M2M Market - Dataset & Report - Technologies & Market Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyses the overriding trends and changes taking place in the cellular M2M market around the globe. It explores the driving forces behind the market's growth and transformation, including a review of major market developments.
It provides volume and value forecasts up to 2025 for five distinct regions comprising 29 countries overall. It also presents the quantitative evolution of cellular modules.
Forecasts up to 2025 by region and by country:
Indicators by region
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Structure
2.1. Market value chain
2.2. Hardware/module market
2.3. Communication market
2.4. IT/platforms market
3. Cellular Market Sizing
3.1. Drivers and barriers
3.2. The M2M cellular market
3.3. M2M module base is growing very fast - but very heterogeneously too.
3.4. Connectivity market revenues
3.5. Geographical breakdown
3.6. How the technologies break down: 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G
4. Overview of Main Players by Market Segment
4.1. Hardware/module market
Huawei
Sierra Wireless
Telit
u-blox
4.2. Communication market
AT&T
China Mobile
Deutsche Telekom
1NCE
KPN
Matooma
NTT DoCoMo
Orange
Telefonica
Telstra
Transatel
Verizon
Vodafone
4.3. IT/platforms market
IBM Watson
Microsoft Azure
PTC ThingWorx
List of Tables and Figures
Market Structure
Cellular Market Sizing
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/laafxs
